Senegal's Sadio Mane named on English Premier League team of the year

The eleven players on the team were voted for by members of the PFA, as the best players in their positions over the past seven months. The PFA is the players’ union.

Senegal’s talisman and Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane was on Thursday named on the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Team of the Year 2018-19.

Sadio Mane, who is having the best season of his career in the English Premier League has scored 18 goals and been involved in up to 19 goals.

Mane has also been shortlisted for the season’s PFA Player’s Player of the Year. The Senegalese captain is the only African player on this list, and the Team of the Year.

The other players on the team of the year include City goalkeeper Ederson, forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, and centre back Aymeric Laporte.

Mane’s Liverpool has four players on the team including centre back Virgil van Dijk, full backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

United midfielder Paul Pogba was the only player not from either Manchester City or Liverpool to be named in the team.