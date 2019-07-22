Senegal President rewards players and staff with 34,000 US$ each
In fact, the Lions of Teranga were close to lifting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations trophy, but they were beaten 0-1 by Morocco in the tournament grand final last Friday.
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final was the second one in the history of Senegal(the first one was back in 2002) and the Lions wished they could clinch the title this year for the first time ever.
Senegal’s campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt was impressive after winning five of their overall seven games against Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Benin and Tunisia.
The Lions of Teranga went home with the silver medal of the tournament as runners-up as well as the Fair Play Award.
After arriving home, Senegal’s team were received at the State House in Dakar on Saturday where the president Sall has declared that an amount of 34,000 US$ is to be awarded to each team player and staff member.
This amount of money splashed is different from the 17,000 US$ each played had already received after reaching the final.