Senegal President rewards players and staff with 34,000 US$ each

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd July 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Copyright -Senegal-CAF
Senegal president HE Macky Sall has expressed his contentment and gratitude for the Lions of Teranga and their technical staff by splashing 34,000 US$ on each of them.

In fact, the Lions of Teranga were close to lifting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations trophy, but they were beaten 0-1 by Morocco in the tournament grand final last Friday.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final was the second one in the history of Senegal(the first one was back in 2002)  and the Lions wished they could clinch the title this year for the first time ever.

Senegal’s campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt was impressive after winning five of their overall seven games against Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Benin and Tunisia.

The Lions of Teranga went home with the silver medal of the tournament as runners-up as well as the Fair Play Award.

After arriving home, Senegal’s team were received at the State House in Dakar on Saturday where the president Sall has declared that an amount of 34,000 US$ is to be awarded to each team player and staff member.

This amount of money splashed is different from the 17,000 US$ each played had already received after reaching the final.

2019 Ghana Football Awards: Full list of winners

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Thomas-Partey
The 2019 edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held on Monday evening at the Marriot Hotel in Accra. The event witnessed the presence of several Ghanaian football stars as well as journalists and dignitaries. Thomas Partey, Atletico Madrid star, won the football of the year award in addition to the best foreign player award following his impressive season with Atlético in the Spanish La Liga where they finished second behind FC Barcelona.In fact, Partey has also been crowned the footballer of the year in last year’s ceremony. The female best footballer of the year and the rising star were awarded to Black Maidens’s player Abdulai Mukarama. Below is the complete list of awards winners (the Ghana Football Awards 2019) Coach of the Year Charles Akunnor- Asante Kotoko Women’s Footballer of the Year Mukarama Abdulai – Black Maidens Team of The Year Asante Kotoko Goalkeeper of the Year Felix Annan – Asante Kotoko Home-based Player of the Year Fatawu Shafiu Best Foreign Player Thomas Partey Goal of the Year By Joseph Esso – Heart of Oak The Living Legend Awards Dogo Moro and Wiberforce Mfum Rising Star Award Abdulai Mukarama Thumbs Up Award Professional Footballers Association of Ghana Overall Footballer of the Year Thomas Partey

Herve Renard officially resigns as Morocco head coach

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Hervé Renard
Morocco head coach Herve Renard has announced his departure from the team following the Lions of Atlas ‘underwhelming run at 2019 the Africa Cup of Nations. In fact, Morocco were among favourites to lift the trophy this year in Egypt, way before the AFCON started; however, they were eliminated at the hands of Benin in the tournament round of 16 with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw. The loss to Benin, who are considered as the tournament debutants, was a shock to Morocco fans. Consequently, the players, staff and coach Renard were highly criticized by Moroccans. Boss Renard had been in charge of Morocco national team since 2016.Prior to that, he had won the AFCON with Ivory Coast in 2015 and with Zambia in 2012. In a statement on social media the coach said "Morocco will always remain for me a country with which I lived incredible emotions, "I am proud of what we have achieved and how far we have managed to come. It is time for me to close this long and beautiful chapter of my life, not without emotion and sadness, but it is an inevitable decision taken well before AFCON 2019, "It is time for me to close this long and beautiful chapter of my life." He added:"We had all hoped [for] better for the Afcon 2019 in Egypt. But this is football - it gives birth to the wildest hopes (after three wins in the first round [for the] first time in Afcon final tournament for Morocco), and brings us hard to the reality of a too-quick elimination on penalties!"

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns unveil their new kits

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Orlando Pirates-Mamelodi Sundowns Copyright -Orlando Pirates-Mamelodi Sundowns
South Africa giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have revealed their new home and away kits ahead of the new 2019/2020 season. Orlando Pirates’s new kits were revealed on Monday morning in partnership with Adidas. The Pirates home kit jersey is an all-white one with black stripes, while the shorts are black. The Buccaneers away jersey is red with black patterns. A statement by the club reads: "The last time Orlando Pirates wore a white home jersey with black stripes, they brought the country to its feet by being twice crowned kings of Africa in a purple patch of continental dominance following an improbable Champions’ League campaign triumph in 1995 followed by a Super Cup win in 1996." On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns’s new kits are sponsored by Puma and rich with patterns that are inspired by the blazing African Sun. The home jersey is a white one with grey patterns on it and so are the shorts.Downs's away jersey is yellow with elegant design on it to go with the new blue shorts. Puma Marketing Director in South Africa Brett Bellinger said: “PUMA’s long-term relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns continues to thrive both on and off the pitch, and we believe the vibrant new Home and Away kit will resonate with fans – both for the replica kit and fan wear.”

Morocco's head coach quits after team fail in AFCON

Author: Mayssa Douihech
21st July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Hervé Renard is done with Morocco. The French coach of the Moroccan national football team announced his resignation on Sunday.

Hervé Renard is done with Morocco. The French coach of the Moroccan national football team announced his resignation on Sunday.

The announcement comes after the Atlas Lions were eliminated in the 16th round of the African Cup of Nations finals that has just concluded in Egypt. Hervé Renard’s squad lost to the Benin after a shock penalty.

The Frenchman has given up after 41 months at the helm of the Cherifian kingdom’s national team. He posted on social media, “It is time for me to close this long and beautiful chapter of my life, not without a certain emotion and sadness, but it is an unavoidable decision taken well before the CAN-2019.”

According to the now former Atlas Lion Coach, the President of the Royal Moroccan Federation has made a contractual commitment to respect his decision.

Pacquiao beats Thurman, wins WBA welterweight title

Author: Mayssa Douihech
21st July 2019, 7 AM +02:00
The 41-year-old said he had « fun » as he became the oldest welterweight champion in history by beating WBA Super champion Keith Thurman in a split decision in Las Vegas.

Manny Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman on points to take WBA Super welterweight title.

The 41-year-old said he had “fun” as he became the oldest welterweight champion in history by beating WBA Super champion Keith Thurman in a split decision in Las Vegas.

Two judges scored the bout 115-112 for Pacquiao, while another scored it 114-113 for Thurman.

Keith Thurman vowed to end Manny Pacquiao’s career but it was the Filipino boxing legend who taught his younger rival a lesson.

A world champion at eight weights, Pacquiao was fighting for the 71st time in a stellar career that has seen seven defeats.

It was nearly 25 years since a 16-year-old Pacquiao stepped onto the scales for his pro debut.

The legendary boxer and politician seems to have several years left in a day job that paid him a guaranteed $10 million on Saturday night.

