Senegal’s player ruled out of AFCON 2019 due to a broken finger

Author: Mayssa Douihech
4th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON2019: Senegal
During the warm-up of Senegal ahead of their final AFCON 2019 group game against Kenya on Monday, the team’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy picked up a finger injury.

Mendy has been allowed by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) to leave the team squad and travel to France for treatment. Thus, the player will miss the remainder of the Africa Cup of Nations.

A statement from the FSF reads as follow:"After consultation with the authorities, the player Edouard Mendy was allowed to join France for appropriate medical treatment and follow-up"

Mendy was replaced by Alfred Gomis who succeeded at keeping a clean sheet in the Teranga Lions’ win over Tanzania which secured their place in the knockout rounds of the tournament.

The Lions of Teranga finished second in Group C with six points under their belt after a 3-0 victory over Kenya in their opener, a 0-1 loss to Algeria and a 2-0 win over Tanzania in their last group game.

By earning their qualification to the knockout phase, Senegal will face Uganda on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Bafana Bafana Coach: We can give Egypt problems

Author: Mayssa Douihech
4th July 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Stuart Baxter
South Africa (Bafana Bafana) are qualified for the knockout stage from group D as one of the four best third-placed teams at the AFCON 2019. In fact, South Africa have collected a total of three points after a 0-1 loss to Ivory Coast in their opening match, a 1-0 victory over Namibia and another 0-1 loss to Morocco in their final group game. By securing a spot in the round of last 16, Bafana Bafana will take on Egypt on July 6 at the Cairo International Stadium. Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter expressed his eagerness to face the Pharaohs in a statement published on the South African Football Association website. Indeed, Baxter said that by improving the attack by 15%, Bafana Bafana ‘we can give them[Egypt] problems’ “It is a great challenge and that is what the whole squad has been looking for. I think the AFCON Groups have been very tight, our group has been really tight. It was seconds away from almost every game being a different game, a different result so the people will think we have gone through the back door or whatever, but we were seconds away in a couple of games from going through on our own power and people would have said that is a great performance. He added: “The main motivation is if they want to do it and I think that is the main thing, that is going to be the motivation that they want very badly to get past this hurdle. I don’t think I have to change anything; I think we have to strengthen some things. “Our attacking players have not been at their best, our defensive play has been quite good but we need to add to that and against the quality of Egypt I guess it will be a different game altogether,” Baxter concluded: “I don’t think mentally we have to lift them (the players). I think mentally they know each game was too close, were there and there about. I think the boys are looking forward to that challenge. I don’t think we have to do a massive motivational pump with them, I think they will be up to this one no matter what I say”

AFCON 2019: Group Stage Best Squad Released

Author: Mayssa Douihech
4th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -CAN 2019 : Ghana
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019)group stage best squad. Best performing players were selected by CAF’s Technical Study Group following the end of the group stage of the AFCON 2019. The XL includes: Goalkeeper: Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt) Right-Back: Ahmed Elmohamady (Egypt) Centre-Back: Yaya Banana (Cameroon) Centre-Back: Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt) Right-Back: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) Right Winger: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) Central Midfield: Anicet Andrianantenaina Abel (Madagascar) Defensive Midfield: Ismail Bennacer (Algeria) Right Winger: Mohamed Salah (Egypt) Centre-Forward: Jordan Ayew (Ghana) Left Winger: Sadio Mané (Senegal) Egypt’s Pharaohs managed to dominate CAF’s best squad with the presence of a total number of four players after three consecutive wins in the group phase. Indeed, Egypt advanced as Group A winners with maximum nine points following wins over Zimbabwe, DR Congo and Uganda.  

AFCON 2019: Major statistics, fun facts from group stage [Analysis]

Author: Mayssa Douihech
3rd July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Africanews looks back at the crucial figures that shaped the groups, the results, goals points and qualifiers.

At the end of the Group stage of the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt; there is now all to play for with less permutations. Losers beyond the groups know their fate – simply a failure to reach the top prize.

The 12-day group match-ups produced lots to savour from. In all 36 matches were played across six groups. Sixteen teams made the next round as eight crashed out.

There were goals as expected, points were fought for, blunders committed, bragging rights secured (Kenya vs. Tanzania), upsets recorded (Madagascar vs. Nigeria) and giant fixtures (Algeria vs. Senegal).

Here are the totals in the area of wins / losses, draws, goals and points accrued.

  • Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 26 out of 36 games
  • Draws = 10
  • Goals = 68
  • Points = 96

Africanews looks back at the crucial figures that shaped the groups, the results, goals points and qualifiers.

GROUP A

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 5
Draws = 1
Goals = 13
Points = 16
Qualified teams = Egypt, Uganda, DRC

GROUP B

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 5
Draws = 1
Goals = 11
Points = 16
Qualified teams = Madagascar, Nigeria, Guinea

GROUP C

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 6
Draws = 0
Goals = 16
Points = 18
Qualified teams = Algeria, Senegal

GROUP D

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 6
Draws = 0
Goals = 10
Points = 18
Qualified teams = Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa

GROUP E

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 2
Draws = 4
Goals = 10
Points = 14
Qualified teams = Mali, Tunisia

GROUP F

Wins (the number is equivalent to losses) = 2
Draws = 4
Goals = 8
Points = 14
Qualified teams = Ghana, Cameroon, Benin

AFCON 2019's stars and flops so far

Author: Mayssa Douihech
3rd July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
In this article, we look at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations’ stars and success stories so far, while also highlighting those that did not live up to expectations.

Sixteen teams including hosts Egypt and tournament debutants Madagascar have advanced to the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Eight teams have been eliminated and many will be disappointed with their performances at Africa’s biggest football tournament.

In this article, we look at the tournament’s stars and success stories so far, while also highlighting those that did not live up to expectations.

Shining Stars

Egypt’s Trezeguet and Ahmed Elmohamady

Mohamed Salah arrived at the tournament shouldering the weight of expectations for a country of almost 100 million, but while influential in his side’s safe passage to the knockout phase he was ably supported by Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan and captain Ahmed Elmohamady.

Kasimpasa midfielder Trezeguet bagged the winner in the opening 1-0 defeat of Zimbabwe and shone again as the hosts rode their luck in a 2-0 win over DR Congo, setting up Salah to open his account with a gliding run and incisive pass.

Elmohamady, who helped Aston Villa earn promotion back to the Premier League, popped up with a pair of goals of his own — the first an alert finish against DR Congo and the second a sweet strike to seal a 2-0 victory against Uganda.

Madagascar

Ranked so low that they had to beat Sao Tome e Principe just to reach the qualifying competition for this tournament, Madagascar assured themselves of a spot in the knockout rounds in emphatic style with a shock 2-0 win over three-time champions Nigeria.

Midfielder Ibrahim Amada insisted “there is no secret” to their success and said the team was simply “trying to make the most of each second” in Egypt. After a commendable 2-2 draw with Guinea, Nicolas Dupuis’ side earned their first win by edging fellow debutants Burundi by a single goal.

That set the stage for a remarkable upset of the Super Eagles, with Charles Andriamatsinoro netting his second goal in three games after Lalaina Nomenjanahary opened the scoring in front of Malagasy CAF president Ahmad Ahmad.

North African sides

Egypt, Algeria and Morocco marched into the next round with a perfect three wins from three, the north African conditions clearly suiting a trio of teams capable of going far.

Riyad Mahrez’s Algeria got the better of Sadio Mane and title favourites Senegal, while Herve Renard, who is looking to lift the trophy with a third different country, guided Morocco to a series of 1-0 wins — most notably silencing an Ivory Coast attack led by prized asset Nicolas Pepe.

However, Elmohamady warned Egypt not to get carried away. “Nine points out of three games is something Egypt is used to – the difficult part is what comes next.”

The flops

Zimbabwe’s Knowledge Musona

Zimbabwe crashed out in disheartening fashion after a 4-0 rout by the Democratic Republic of Congo, but it was the preceding 1-1 draw with Uganda that will leave the Warriors feeling the most regret.

Zimbabwe fell behind to an early Uganda goal before rallying strongly, but a number of glaring misses — the team’s leading scorer in qualifying Musona the chief culprit — saw them fail to collect maximum points which could well have prolonged their adventure.

Egypt’s Amr Warda

Egypt brushed their group opponents aside but the host nation’s title push has been overshadowed by sexual harassment allegations surrounding midfielder Amr Warda.

The Greece-based player was initially booted from the squad after multiple women posted screenshots and testimonies of Warda’s alleged lewd comments, as well as explicit videos attributed to the player. But after appeals from team-mates Warda was reinstated less than 48 hours later amid a heated debate about women’s rights.

Reactions have ranged from the pious to the political, with many celebrities coming out to defend Warda and others pointing out his lurid history of sexual misconduct. One of the most popular Twitter hashtags in the wake of Salah and others defending the midfielder was “National team of sexual harassers”.

Tunisia

Tunisia were one of five African representatives at last year’s World Cup, but they have performed well below expectations as the continent’s second-ranked side.

At 25th in the world they trail only Senegal but the Carthage Eagles edged through to the last 16 on the back of three draws in a favourable group featuring Mali, Angola and first-timers Mauritania.

“We are not satisfied with the performance,” said midfielder Youssef Msakni. Former France star Alain Giresse’s chances of winning the tournament at the fourth attempt as a coach look remote.

AFP

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho chooses his new club

Author: Mayssa Douihech
3rd July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Philippe Coutinho
Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has agreed on moving from Barcelona to the French club Paris Saint Germain this summer. In fact, many European clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG, have had their eyes on the Brazilian player for weeks, however he decided to join PSG. It was expected that Coutinho would return to the Anfield and rejoin his former teammates, but he decided to start a new journey at the Parc des Princes. The Spanish Newspaper Sport reported that the negotiations between Coutinho’s agent and the French club have been going on for weeks. The 27-year-old has failed at impressing at Camp Lou since arriving from Liverpool in 2018.Indeed, he has been highly criticized despite playing his part in two La Liga title wins. Barcelona are demanding a transfer fee of at least £80million for the player. Barcelona’s midfielder is currently at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil with his national team. Brazil has beaten Argentine in a 2-0 win with goals by Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.
