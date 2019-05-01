Back

Semenya unfazed despite losing IAAF testosterone appeal at CAS

Author: Euronews
1st May 2019, 11 AM +02:00
The IAAF believe the regulations are necessary to “preserve fair competition in the female category”, and have received a large amount of support from current and former athletes.

South Africa’s Olympic 800-metres champion Caster Semenya has had an appeal dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to halt the introduction of regulations to limit testosterone in female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs).



CAS ruled on Wednesday that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations are needed to ensure fair competition between athletes who compete in events ranging from 400-metres to a mile, previously calling the hearing one of the most important ever to appear before the court.



It means that Semenya and other affected athletes hoping to compete at the World Championships in Doha in September would have to start taking medication to lower their testosterone level to below the required five (5) nmol/L within one week.



It is a special concession made by the IAAF due to the length of time it has taken CAS to reach a verdict. However, in future athletes will be required to have reduced their blood testosterone level to below the stipulated concentration for a period of six months before they can compete.



In response to the decision, Semenya posted a tweet that read: “Sometimes it’s better to react with no reaction.”






According to a media release here on Wednesday, “The Panel found that the DSD Regulations are discriminatory, but the majority of the Panel found that, on the basis of the evidence submitted by the parties, such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events.



“By majority, the CAS Panel has dismissed the requests for arbitration considering that the Claimants were unable to establish that the DSD Regulations were “invalid”.”



However, in a 165-page award, the CAS Panel expressed some serious concerns as to the future practical application of these DSD Regulations.



The case is likely have wide-reaching consequences, not just for the future of athletics, but all women’s sport, and has split opinion around the globe.



The IAAF believe the regulations are necessary to “preserve fair competition in the female category”, and have received a large amount of support from current and former athletes.



But the governing body has also come in for criticism from human rights organisations over their wish to medically alter naturally produced levels of testosterone, with the United Nations Human Rights Council adopting a resolution in support of Semenya in March.



The South African will be the most high-profile athlete to be affected, but others include 2018 Olympic silver medallist in the 800-metres, Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi.



Semenya took potential steps to reinvent her career last week when she won the 5,000-metres at the South African Athletics Championships in a modest time of 16:05.97, an event that would allow her to compete outside of the IAAF regulations.



Other sporting bodies are believed to have kept a close eye on the CAS case and with the precedent in place, may now set their own parameters for participation by DSD and transgender athletes in their individual codes.



South Africans upset by Semenya ruling

Author: Euronews
1st May 2019, 5 PM +02:00
South Africans reacted with dissatisfaction on Wednesday (May 1) after the the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal by Olympic 800-metres champion Caster Semenya against the introduction

South Africans reacted with dissatisfaction on Wednesday (May 1) after the the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal by Olympic 800-metres champion Caster Semenya against the introduction of regulations to restrict testosterone levels in female athletes.

One supporter said the ruling against Caster is unfair, while others said she needs to be left alone so she can continue to participate in races peacefully and win like she always does.

The court ruled the regulations were needed for athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) to ensure fair competition. The rules cover events ranging from 400-metres to a mile.

The case is likely to have wide-reaching consequences, not just for the future of athletics, but all women’s sport, and has split opinion around the globe.

But while dismissing the appeal, the CAS also voiced concerns about the application of the new International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations.

The rules mean Semenya and other athletes with DSD hoping to compete at the World Championships in Doha in September would have to start taking medication to lower their testosterone levels within one week.

Semenya has said she does not wish to undergo medical intervention to change who she is and how she was born, and wants to compete naturally.

But her dominance of the middle distances has been labelled unfair by some of her competitors.

The South African will be the most high-profile athlete to be affected by the rules, but others include 2016 Olympic silver medallist in the 800-metres, Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi.

Semenya took potential steps to reinvent her career last week when she won the 5,000-metres at the South African Athletics Championships in a modest time of 16:05.97, an event that would allow her to compete outside of the IAAF regulations.

U-17 AFCON: Cameroon beats Guinea to lift trophy

Author: Euronews
29th April 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Cameroon wins U-17 AFCON after beating Guinea 5-3 on penalties. Nicolas Pepe scores his 20th ligue 1 goal of the season ans Rennes Fc beats PSG to win French cup.

The u-17 Lions of Cameroon win the 13th edition of the youth championship in Tanzania after defeating Guinea at the finals 5-3 via penalties.

Champions league cup holders Esperance narrowly edged TP Matembe 1-0 in the away leg of the semi finals, while Widad beat Sundowns 2-1 in the away fixture, we will be sizing up the games in the Confederation cup right ahead.

Former Kenyan international footballer George Owino says he is appealing a 10 year ban plus fine meted on him by Fifa, for participating in a football match fixing scandal, we shall be hearing from Kenyan Football Federation President.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins 2019 London Marathon

Author: Euronews
29th April 2019, 5 AM +02:00
Kipchoge, 34, who broke the world record in Berlin last year, triumphed in two hours two minutes 38 seconds.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge ran the second fastest marathon in history to win the 2019 London Marathon for a fourth time.

Kipchoge, 34, who broke the world record in Berlin last year, triumphed in two hours two minutes 38 seconds.

Having ran the first kilometre at world record pace out in front, Kipchoge clocked an identical 10km time as he did when breaking the world record in Berlin, before coming through the halfway point at 01:01:37.

Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun finished second and third respectively behind Kipchoge, who finished 59 seconds shy of his world record of 2:01:39.

Kipchoge, who won Olympic gold at Rio 2016, has now won 11 of the 12 marathons in which he has competed, only missing out in Berlin in 2013.

History maker

He broke his own London Marathon record set in 2016 by 28 seconds.

In the women’s race, Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei, 25, became the youngest female London marathon winner.

Kosgei beat defending champion and compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot to win for the first time in London.

She crossed the finish line in 2:18:20, almost two minutes ahead of Cheruiyot as Roza Dereje of Ethiopia finished third.

The top three had left three-time London Marathon winner Mary Keitany behind at the 30km mark. She finished fifth, two minutes 38 seconds behind Kosgei.

Kosgei is 25 days younger than Aselefech Mergia, the previous youngest winner, when she won the 2010 race.

Tokyo 2020 archery venue unveiled

Author: Euronews
28th April 2019, 10 AM +02:00
The archery venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was officially unveiled on Sunday.

The archery venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was officially unveiled on Sunday becoming the first of the Games’ new venues to be completed.

Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, located on a former landfill site, was set for completion in May.

Other than the Olympic Stadium and the Olympic and Paralympic athletes village, Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) is building eight new competition venues for the Games.

The rest of the venues will be refurbished pre-existing facilities.

The archery field, with a covered grandstand and warm-up area shaped like an archer’s bow, is the first of the new venues to be completed.

The venue was opened by Princess Tsuguko, who is a patron of the All Japan Archery Federation, alongside Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda, who will step down from the role in June amid a corruption probe despite denying any wrongdoing, was also in attendance.

Double Olympic medalist Hiroshi Yamamoto and other Japanese archers fired arrows through balloons and archers from various local clubs were then allowed to use the facilities for the very first time.

In February, construction at all new venues, including the Aquatics Centre, was found to be on schedule.

Females excelling in male dominated disciplines [Sports on the Morning Call]

Author: Euronews
27th April 2019, 5 AM +02:00
Women are toppling records, filling bridges and also playing roles of responsibilities in taking major decisions and arbitration in the out comes of these sporting events.

A world that has been dominated by men for as long as written history goes. Sports over time has created several disciplines whose events have been shaped to fit the morphology, strength and intentions of a man.

Football, rugby, wrestling and even athletics have been hugely but not completely dominated by men. Today in these disciplines, women are toppling records, filling bridges and also playing roles of responsibilities in taking major decisions and arbitration in the out comes of these sporting events.

To site a few, Marta Vieira da Silva, commonly known as Marta, is a Brazilian footballer who plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League and the Brazil national team as a forward. She has been likened to one of football’s ever great, Martha is called Pele in skirt.

She has been named a record 6 time FIFA world footballer of the year, one more than both Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

With 110 goals for Brazil, Martha now has more goals than Ronaldinho and Neymar with the Brazilian national team.

Another out standing female performance is from “baby face destroyer” Tirunesh Dibaba from Ethiopia. She is vehemently holding on to the world and olympic 10,000 metres title and in total has won five world track titles and five world cross country titles, a record which sounds more appealing than the entire career accolades of most male athletes.

Serena Jameka Williams is a professional tennis player who has lasted longest as world number 1 in women’s single rankings. Considered as the best to have ever existed she has shown incredible strength, physique and athletism both on and off the court. She has won on several occasions major single titles from Australia, French, Wimbledon and the US opens.

The ever growing list of female accolades continues, this time in the world of arbitration in sports.

In september 2017, Bibiana Steinhaus became the first female referee in one of Europe’s top 5 leagues when she handled the whistle in a 1-1 draw between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen.

Another rare feat came in just last weekend on the African continent.

Jonesia Kabakama of Tanzania became the first Woman to be tasked with managing a Men’s AFCON game at any category with the whistle. A group B decider between Cameroon and Senegal ended in a goalless score after the 36 yr old managed through the 90 minutes without any major hitches.

This same lady in 2016 handled a top rated league derby between Simba SC and Young African.

And then the latest to take place in France will be Stephanie Frappart who will become the first female center referee to handle the ligue 1 game between Amiens and Strasbourg. She has been officiating ligue 2 matches in France since 2014.

The announcement by the French Football Federation follows a request by FIFA to help female referees who will be officiating the Women’s world cup later in June to be adequately prepared for the competition.

The wind of change in sports over the years continues to blow in favour of female athletes and sports women who gradually are picking up nerve wrecking roles in male dominated events.

