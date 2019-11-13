Back

Salah ruled out of Egypt's AFCON qualifiers against Kenya, Comoros

13th November 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Salah has an ankle injury and was ruled out of the Egyptian squad for games against Kenya on Thursday and Comoros on Monday.

Egypt’s soccer federation says Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will miss two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Salah has an ankle injury and was ruled out of the Egyptian squad for games against Kenya on Thursday and Comoros on Monday.



The federation’s statement says Egypt coach Hossam el-Badry met with Salah, who stressed his commitment to play for the Pharaohs. That’s despite occasionally strained relations with the federation that go back to the World Cup in Russia last year.



Salah watched his teammates train near Alexandria on Tuesday with the federation tweeting a photo of Salah wearing a protective boot on his left foot.



The 27-year-old Salah has struggled with a nagging ankle injury the last month. He started and scored in Premier League leader Liverpool’s 3-1 win over defending champion Manchester City on Sunday, coming off in the 87th minute.



Egypt is in Group G, which also includes Togo.



Tennis star Sharapova's Africa trip: beautiful Botswana, riveting Rwanda

15th November 2019, 2 PM +02:00
The trip which started on November 8 and spanned till the 14th was largely one that had a strong and rich connection to nature and wildlife.

Russian tennis star, Maria Sharapova, recently embarked on an African tour which took her to Botswana in southern Africa and Rwanda in East Africa.

The trip which started on November 8 and spanned till the 14th was largely one that had a strong and rich connection to nature and wildlife.

The Botswana mission was largely in one of the country’s famed natural parks which attracts thousands of tourists year in an out, it also had a fair share of savoring wildlife at close range – from the lions, rhinos, squirrels etc.

She wrote about Botswana: “Love at first sight! The closest I’ve ever come to a safari was locking eyes with a squirrel. But not anymoooore! The Lion’s roaring in the video? That was within 30mins of our first game drive overlooking the sunset at Weare wilderness Vumbura Plains.

She also spent time at the Okavango Delta also in the plains before sharing her time at the Little Mombo Safari where she encountered leopards, buffaloes, elephants and zebras.

Over in Rwanda, it was more of a gorilla mission but dotted at a point with a meeting with the First Family and taking time off to meet with children and enjoy sporty action – not tennis.

Her first instagram post on arrival in Rwanda had photos of her visit to the Volcanoes National Park on a gorilla hunt.

“Silverback gorillas!! We have fallen in love with your country. Truly! Early morning treks to locate the gorillas, getting caught in a rainforest downpour, witnessing a silverback big daddy of all big daddies walk right past us without a care in the world ( thankfully!!) ..so special!!” her post read.

She visited the Bisate hills from where she posted about her morning view from the volcanic mountain. “Nestled inside the #Rwanda , the view from our little teletubbie- like cabins made the long journey worth every minute,” she added.

Meeting with President Kagame was in mid-week (November 13) before she rounded up the trip with a visit to a local community school for a sporty interaction with the children.

'I picked Ivory Coast over Chelsea' - Drogba's shot at FA presidency goal

15th November 2019, 3 AM +02:00
According to the 41-year-old, he had picked Ivorian football ahead of an offer to have taken a role at his former club, English Premier League side, Chelsea.

Ivorian and Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, on Thursday confirmed his intention to contest the presidency of the country’s football federation.

According to the 41-year-old, he had picked Ivorian football ahead of an offer to have taken a role at his former club, English Premier League side, Chelsea.

“ I could’ve decided to stay at Chelsea where all conditions are perfect, but I’ve decided to invest in local (national) football because I love Ivory Coast,” he is quoted to have said.

In August 2019, local media outlets reported that Drogba was due to contest for the top leadership post of the Ivorian Football Federation, FIF.

The former Chelsea man was reported to have filed his application at the time. All things being equal, he will face competition from among others, a former playing colleague turned politician Bonaventure Kalou, who was in October 2018 elected mayor of the municipality of Vavoua.

Incumbent FIF president Augustin Sidy Diallo, will be another candidate to beat. He has been in the role since 2011.

Drogba retired from football in 2018 and was on record to have voiced ambitions of heading the football federation in the West African country.

“It’s something that interests me: I want to get more involved. I think more and more about it. I know Ivorian football, I have played in selection for years and I invested in Ivorian football lately …

“I have not made my decision yet, but, if all conditions are met, why not?” he said in an interview on French broadcaster, RFI.

AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Gambia, CAR, Namibia off to winning starts

14th November 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Qualifiers which started on Wednesday (November 13) continue with matches every day until next Tuesday (November 19), by which time each of the 48 participating countries will have played two games ea

Senegal showed their teeth on the opening day of qualifiers for the 2021 African Cup of Nations but other continental heavyweights struggled to find form on Wednesday.

Nigeria could only scrape a 2-1 home win over neighbours Benin while Cameroon were held to an embarrassing home draw by the Cape Verde Islands.

Cameroon are hosts of the next finals but are also participating in the qualifying competition.

Assan Cessay scored two goals in two minutes for the Gambia, who went on to cause an upset by winning 3-1 in Angola to secure their first away victory in a Cup of Nations or World Cup qualifier.

There were also wins for the Central African Republic, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Namibia and Sudan and a potential valuable away point for the small mountain kingdom of Lesotho, who drew 1-1 in Sierra Leone.

Senegal, runners-up in this year’s Nations Cup in Egypt, beat Congo 2-0 at home with first-half goals from Sidy Sarr and Habib Diallo as Sadio Mane provided an assist.

Nigeria went behind after nine minutes in Uyo where Stephane Sessegnon scored for Benin but a penalty from Victor Osimhen and the winner from Samuel Kalu ensured a narrow win.

It is the fourth time in five games that goal-shy Cameroon have played out a goalless draw in a stuttering start for new coach Toni Conceição.

Angola were ahead after two minutes through Wilson Eduardo but were hit by a double from FC Zurich striker Cessay before Sulayman Marreh added a third for Gambia on the stroke of fulltime.

Gambia had not won in 39 previous away qualifiers, including losing in Luanda two months ago in the 2022 World Cup preliminaries.

Qualifiers continue with matches every day until next Tuesday, by which time each of the 48 participating countries will have played two games each.

FIFA slaps 10-year ban on ex-Tanzania football chief for 'misspending'

12th November 2019, 8 AM +02:00
Malinzi also received $55,000 in prize money earned by Tanzania’s under-17 team at the African youth championship in 2017.

FIFA has banned a former soccer official for 10 years for mismanaging “a significant amount” of money from the governing body.

FIFA says former Tanzanian soccer federation president Jamal Malinzi received $528,000 over four years to repay alleged loans he made that “lack proper justification or explanation.”

Malinzi also received $55,000 in prize money earned by Tanzania’s under-17 team at the African youth championship in 2017.

FIFA says Malinzi was a member of its development committee — allocating project funds worldwide — and its fair play and social responsibility committee from 2013-17 when he was taking money.

Malinzi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($503,000).

Afcon Cameroon 2021: Qualifiers to begin this week [Football Planet]

11th November 2019, 5 PM +02:00
The African Cup of Nations version Cameroon 2021 will see qualifiers start this Wednesday. Two games in a week with some interesting fixtures lined up. We’ll come back to it later with a focus on Beni

The African Cup of Nations version Cameroon 2021 will see qualifiers start this Wednesday. Two games in a week with some interesting fixtures lined up. We’ll come back to it later with a focus on Benin after their heroics in the last edition in Egypt.

Afcon U 23. A timid start in the competition . Only two wins in each of the two groups on the first day the success of the host country, Egypt, and the defeat of the defending champions Nigeria, surprised by Côte d’Ivoire.

And finally, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This Tuesday we will see the final of the women’s Africa Zone qualifiers. Cameroon-Côte d’Ivoire and Zambia-Kenya, the second leg of the fourth round of qualifying remains very open as Cameroon held Ivory Coast to a goalless tie in Abidjan.

The Fifa U 17 world cup too strong for Africans as all teams crash out of the round of 16.

Liverpool once again depended on their African man power to comfortably win 3-1 against title rivals Manchester City on Sunday. Salah and Mane scored for the reds.

