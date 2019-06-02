Back

Salah, Mane, Keita make history as Liverpool wins 6th Champions League

Author: Euronews
2nd June 2019, 12 PM +02:00
The duo became the first to win the trophy from Egypt and Senegal. A third African player, Cameroon’s Joel Matip, only followed in the footsteps of Samuel Eto’o – three times winner and Geremi Njita

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane made history on Saturday night when they played key roles as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspurs in Madrid to win the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League.



The duo became the first to win the trophy from Egypt and Senegal. Two other African players also won medals, Cameroon’s Joel Matip and Naby Keita of Guinea.



Keita also became the first Guinean to win the UCL whiles Matip only followed in the footsteps of Samuel Eto’o – three times winner and Geremi Njitap – two times winner.



Social media in both countries continue to lavish the African players with praise after a Salah penalty and late Divock Origi goal ensured that Liverpool secured their sixth Champions League trophy.



In the case of Mane, the president of Senegal Macky Sall joined the congratulatory group with a personally signed post on Twitter.



“I warmly congratulate our young fellow countryman Sadio Mané for the victory of his team in the UEFA Champions League finals. I salute his talent, his discipline and his humility. Bravo Sadio! Ms,” the president wrote






The records show that prior to the Madrid 2019 final, eighteen Africans had won the trophy. With the first being in 1983/1984 season when Zimbabwean goalie Bruce Grobbelaar won the trophy incidentally with Liverpool.



Since then, clubs in Spain, England, Portugal, Italy, France and Holland have all had Africans playing different roles in their UCL triumphs. The most recent winner being Achraf Hakimi of Morocco who won it with Real Madrid last year, beating Liverpool.



Eto’o leads African winners of UEFA Champions League gong



Facts about Africa’s UCL glory:




  • Number of African countries that can boast of Winners = Thirteen

  • African winners’ medals so far = 25

  • Number of players to have won it = 21

  • Highest individual winner = Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon with three medals

  • Highest winners in a match = Four players with Chelsea in 2011-2012 season – Drogba, Mikel Obi, Kalou and Essien.

  • Country with highest number of winners: Ghana (Four) Pele, Kufuor, Muntari, Essien

  • Region with highest medals = West Africa (15), North Africa (3), Central Africa (3), Southern Africa (2), East Africa (1).

Copyright -Euronews

Algeria names AFCON squad

Author: Euronews
2nd June 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Algeria football team coach Djamel Belmadi has released a list of 23 players for this year’s African Cup of Nations.

Algeria football team coach Djamel Belmadi has released a list of 23 players for this year’s African Cup of Nations with only one local player, Hicham Boudaoui, who plays for Algiers’ Paradou club. The green coach has not failed to show his ambition to win the AFCON, which will be held from 21 June to 19 July in Egypt.

“No one has the right to prevent us from dreaming in life in general, and I don’t forbid myself either. We have to be more ambitious because it’s free, there’s no pressure, I have top players to go to AFCON. We’re going to turn it into positive pressure. I have the ambition and we all have the ambition to win this African Cup,” said Djamel Belmadi, Algeria coach.

Napoli’s left-back Faouzi Ghoulam and Algeria’s top scorer Naidji were not on the list.

Algeria begins training on June 3 at the Technical Centre in Sidi Moussa in the capital before flying to Qatar five days later.

Belmadi’s team will travel to Egypt on 18 June for the African Cup of Nations, where they will face Kenya, Tanzania and Senegal in Group C.

Esperance crowned African champions after VAR row

Author: Euronews
1st June 2019, 6 AM +02:00
Wydad Casablanca refused to continue the match after their request for VAR verification was declined

Esperance Tunis won the African Champions League against Wydad Casablanca on Friday evening in Rades, winning 1-0 in the return final, after a standoff over the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

After Mohamed Youcef Belaïli’s opening goal, Wydad’s Walid El Karti’s 60th minute equaliser was ruled out by the referee for offside. The Moroccans requested verification by the VAR but Gambian referee Bakari Gassama declined. Furious, they watched off the pitch.

A few skirmishes broke out and water bottles were thrown on the lawn, leading to the intervention of the police. The atmosphere then calmed down, giving way to endless discussions on the pitch between CAF officials, staff members and both teams.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad tried to convince Wydad players to return to the pitch in vain.

After an hour and a half, the referee came back to the centre of the field and blew the whistle for the final end of the match sending the Stade Olympique de Rades into wild celebrations.

In what have been described as shameful scenes for the tournament’s organisers, reports later suggested VAR was not used due to technical issues with the system.

BeIN Sport reported that the match was stopped because the VAR system was not working due to “technical problems”.

In the end, Esperance won 2-1 on aggregate to claim their fourth continental championship in club history.

Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa in high spirits ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup

Author: Euronews
31st May 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Africa’s representatives at the Women’s World cup are in in high spirits ahead of kick off on June 7. Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon have intensified preparations as show time looms.

Africa’s representatives at the Women’s World cup are in in high spirits ahead of kick off on June 7.

Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon have intensified preparations as show time looms.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are optimistic about their strategies and tactics to top group A.

With such determination South Korea, Norway and host nation France faces a daunting challenge.

‘‘He wants us to play in the 3-5-2 formation, I think that has been our best formation right now, I think it’s a great improvement for the team’‘, said Super Falcons’ captain ,Evelyn Nwabuoku.

New Zealand, Canada and the Netherlands also faces a hurdle with Cameroon.

Known as the Indomitable Lionesses and so hungry to win, the three other teams on such a fairly balanced group, will have to fight their way through.

Indomitable Lionesses’ goalkeeper, Mireille Mambingo said they are ready to leave no stone unturned.

“Like all lionesses going out hunting, we’re on a hunt and we’ll get our prey, because a lioness never comes home empty handed’‘,she said.

Although Germany remain number 2 in the world and are unbeaten since losing to France in last year’s Cup, South Africa is also ready to put up a fight, with China and Spain also on the group.

“Today you are good, tomorrow you are better and the other day you’re even greater”, Banyana Banyana’s striker, Thembi Kgatlana said.

‘‘So yes people say we’re in the group of death, but I mean by the time we’ll be at the World Cup we’ll be good as a team and they would not know what to expect from us’‘, she added.

Philippe Montanier (Lens) : « Pas une position qui nous inquiète »

Author: Euronews
30th May 2019, 7 PM +02:00
Frustré de l’égalisation concédée en fin de match par Lens contre Dijon jeudi (1-1), Philippe Montanier estime toutefois que le nul « n’est pas un mauvais résultat » en barrage aller d’accession à la L1. L’entraîneur du Racing se satisfait même de la position d’outsider avant le match retour.
Philippe Montanier et Guillaume Gillet n’ont pas apprécié le nul de Lens contre Dijon jeudi (1-1) de la même façon. Le capitaine du Racing était particulièrement frustré par l’égalisation de Chang-Hoon Kwon concédé en fin de barrage aller d’accession à la L1 : « Je ne sais pas ce qu’il s’est passé vraiment sur l’égalisation, a soufflé l’international belge à chaud au micro de Canal+ Sport. C’est assez dommageable, parce qu’on marque le premier but et on a le match complètement en main. Finalement c’est un résultat beaucoup moins bon. » Son coach n’était pas tout à fait de cet avis : « Ce n’est pas le résultat qu’on souhaitait, mais ce n’est pas un mauvais résultat. » Encore plus parce que Lens a l’habitude d’évoluer dos au mur ces dernières semaines. Déjà lors de la phase régulière, ensuite lors des deux pré-barrages gagnés à Charléty contre le Paris FC (1-1, 4-5 TAB) puis à Troyes (1-2 ap). De là Montanier tire sa confiance avant la deuxième manche. « On est en ballotage défavorable, comme souvent. Ce n’est pas une position qui nous inquiète. »


Gillet : « J’ai vu beaucoup de choses dans le football cette saison »


Ce qui est plus inquiétant, c’est le coup de pompe des Lensois lors de la dernière demi-heure ce jeudi à Bollaert, pour leur troisième match en neuf jours. Il y en aura dimanche un quatrième. « Ces barrages sont interminables pour nous, a reconnu Montanier. On a fait deux fois 120 minutes, des penalties. Cependant on est toujours là. » Tout aussi inquiet de la récupération de ses coéquipiers, Gillet reste positif avant le déplacement à Gaston-Gérard. « J’ai vu beaucoup de choses dans le football cette saison, rien n’est fini. On va tout donner jusqu’à la dernière seconde. (…) Tout peut se passer. Sur le match d’aujourd’hui, ça se joue sur un détail et dimanche ça pourrait tourner en notre faveur. On va aller à Dijon avec l’intention de monter en L1 et tout donner pour ne pas regretter. »

A voir aussi :
>>> Lens accroché par Dijon à l’aller et en ballotage défavorable pour retrouver la L1

