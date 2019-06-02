Salah, Mane, Keita make history as Liverpool wins 6th Champions League

The duo became the first to win the trophy from Egypt and Senegal. A third African player, Cameroon’s Joel Matip, only followed in the footsteps of Samuel Eto’o – three times winner and Geremi Njita

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane made history on Saturday night when they played key roles as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspurs in Madrid to win the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League.

The duo became the first to win the trophy from Egypt and Senegal. Two other African players also won medals, Cameroon’s Joel Matip and Naby Keita of Guinea.

Keita also became the first Guinean to win the UCL whiles Matip only followed in the footsteps of Samuel Eto’o – three times winner and Geremi Njitap – two times winner.

Social media in both countries continue to lavish the African players with praise after a Salah penalty and late Divock Origi goal ensured that Liverpool secured their sixth Champions League trophy.

In the case of Mane, the president of Senegal Macky Sall joined the congratulatory group with a personally signed post on Twitter.

“I warmly congratulate our young fellow countryman Sadio Mané for the victory of his team in the UEFA Champions League finals. I salute his talent, his discipline and his humility. Bravo Sadio! Ms,” the president wrote

The records show that prior to the Madrid 2019 final, eighteen Africans had won the trophy. With the first being in 1983/1984 season when Zimbabwean goalie Bruce Grobbelaar won the trophy incidentally with Liverpool.

Since then, clubs in Spain, England, Portugal, Italy, France and Holland have all had Africans playing different roles in their UCL triumphs. The most recent winner being Achraf Hakimi of Morocco who won it with Real Madrid last year, beating Liverpool.

Eto’o leads African winners of UEFA Champions League gong

Facts about Africa’s UCL glory: