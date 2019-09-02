Romelu Lukaku responds to racist abuse by Cagliari fans

In fact,Cagliari fans made monkey chants as Lukaku scored a penalty for Inter Milan against Cagliari.
Shameful. In sport and anywhere else in our societies, racism has no place, and perpetrators should be severely punished. We are rich from our diversity! https://t.co/VCjoa8VUIS
— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) September 2, 2019
Lukaku has expressed his disappointment in some of the football fans who abuse people of colour instead of enjoying the actual game.
He believes that any form of discrimination or abuse in football is unacceptable and shameful.
In addition, he urged all football federations, clubs and players to take action regarding racial discrimination in the football world.
“Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse…I did yesterday to”
“Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn’t accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame”
“I hope the football federations all over the world react strongly on all cases of discrimination!!”
“Social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook...) need to work better as well with football clubs because every day you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of colour..we’ve been saying it for years and still no action…”
“Ladies and gentlemen it’s 2019 instead of going forwards we’re going backwards and I think as players we need unify and make a statement on this matter to keep this game clean and enjoyable for everyone”
