Réda Halaïmia quitte le MC Oran pour le Beerschot (officiel)

Beerschot verwelkomt de Algerijnse international Réda Halaimia. De 22-jarige rechtsachter wordt aangetrokken voor 2 seizoenen. "Een club met zo'n traditie die terugkeert naar 1A. Dit is voor mij het ideale moment."— K. Beerschot V.A. (@beerschot_wlrk) 14 juin 2019
👉https://t.co/aFHwjcDKhd#weare13 #transfer pic.twitter.com/ZcduGcNCHF
2019 Women's World Cup: South Africa's dreams dashed by loss to China
The 2019 Women’s World Cup kicked off last Friday with 24 teams in the race to be crowned “queens” of the game over the month-long tournament in France.
There are 24 teams classed into six groups. Africa’s representatives are Nigeria’s Super Falcons, Banyana Banyana of South Africa and the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.
The groups with African representatives are as follows:
GROUP A: France (hosts), Korea Republic, Norway, Nigeria
GROUP B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa
GROUP E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands
In this rolling coverage, Africanews keeps up to date with the major ongoings around the three African teams.
You can read about the following major areas by scrolling below:
- Match Day: South Africa vs. China in Paris
- Match Report: Nigeria vs. Korea in Grenoble
- Match Report: Cameroon’s narrow loss to Canada
- Rolling updates on African representatives
- Summary of 8th WWC and France hosting
- Match report: South Africa vs. Spain
- Match report: Nigeria vs. Norway
South Africa lose to China
South Africa’s hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the World Cup were shattered by a 0-1 loss to China on Thursday.
China striker Li Ying scored the only goal in the Group B clash at the Parc des Princes, a result that ensured Germany and France progress to the second round.
‘‘They were once again magnificent. We conceded from a set-piece. We lost concentration there. We had ample opportunities,’‘ South Africa’s coach Desiree Ellis said after the game.
Debutants South Africa are now likely out of contention after two defeats, but China face a do-or-die final pool match against Spain on Monday, when they will need victory to progress given their inferior goal difference.
China had the majority of possession in the first half as the South Africans battled to keep hold of the ball, their wayward passing inviting pressure from the Asian side.
The Banyana Banyana’s final game will be against Germany in Montpellier.
Nigeria beat South Korea
The Super Falcons took a first half lead against South Korea in Grenoble when the opponents scored an own-goal thanks to Korea’s Kim Doyeon.
After resumption of the game, Nigeria looked the better side of the two teams and translated their work into a second goal with a huge effort from Asisat Oshoala, increasing the tally to two.
The team held on to the lead and ended the game with three points and a clean sheet after taking three from Norway in their first game. The Super Falcons will now look to the final fixture against France.
They became the first African side to bag three points. South Africa who play tomorrow were beaten 3 – 1 by Spain whiles Cameroon lost narrowly to Canada 1 – 0. Africa has at this stage conceded seven and score three.
I couldn’t breathe for 90 minutes.— Janine Anthony (@Chiquadiva) June 12, 2019
Full time: #Nga 2-0 #Kor .
Make way ladies and gentlemen…
Africa, We have a Win! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/hDBF8nKANz
Nigeria suffers injury blow
The BBC is reporting of some bad news in the Nigerian camp. Veteran defender Faith Michael has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament through injury.
The 32-year-old was stretchered off following a clash with team-mate goalkeeper Oluehi during their 3-0 opening defeat to Norway.
The Super Falcons will now have to attend to Wednesday’s make or break fixture against South Korea without her services.
Match Day: Nigeria takes on Korea after Norway loss
In the city of Grenoble’s Stade de Alpes, Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be looking to do better as they come up against Korea in their second fixture at the tournament.
The first leg drabbing of 3 – 0 at the hands of Norway makes this tie even more crucial given that their final tie will be against hosts, France.
Meanwhile, France plays Norway in NIce today with Germany Spain finishing the day’s set of games. South Africa who lost to Spain will be playing tomorrow.
It’s M A T C H D A Y!— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) June 12, 2019
NGSuper_Falcons</a> continue their <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">FIFAWWC outing today in search of a first win against #KOR.
⏰ 3pm (2pm NGA)
?️ Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
? https://t.co/YHph7HxQxK
#⃣ #NGAKOR
Let’s do it, girls!#SoarSuperFalcons #Team9jaStrong #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/CbI7xbnAxv
Match Report: Cameroon’s narrow loss to Canada
Cameroon, Africa’s third representative at the competition failed to take a point off Canada at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
The Lionesses succumbed to a 1 – 0 defeat conceding the goal in the latter stages of the first hald.
Cameroon’s Michaela Abam described the fixture as “the day we’ve all been waiting for…to start this journey finally. We ask for all Cameroonians around the world for your continuous support as we continue on this marathon run in this tournament.”
#France2019— Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) June 10, 2019
Les statistiques du match.
Canada ?? 1-0 Cameroun ??
BUCHANAN 45’ #CANCMR
FIFAWWC_CMR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">FIFAWWC #AllezLesLionnes pic.twitter.com/9i90R0XBFu
Super Falcons of Nigeria
Nigeria, are the reigning African champions and are hoping to better their record at the Women’s World Cup and go all the way to the July 7 final.
The nine-time African champions having fallen to Norway will now have to reset their tactics in upcoming fixtures against hosts France and Korea Republic.
Banyana Banyana of South Africa
South Africa, who are featuring at the Women’s World Cup for the first time, are the rising star of the continent.
The Banyana Banyana have the reigning African player of the year, Thembi Kgatlana, who was the top-scorer at th Nations Cup (AWCON 2018) last year. The runners-up at AWCON 2018, have to face two-time champions Germany and China after the Spain pain.
Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon
Cameroon secured their place at the World Cup by beating Mali in the third place play-off at AWCON 2018 which took place in Ghana earlier this year.
They are in Group E and are billed to slug it out with European champions Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand.
Summary
- 1991, year first tournament held
- 3 times, record champions USA have won
- $30m, prize money at 2019 tournament
- 24, number of teams at France 2019
- 3, number of African teams at tournament
- 9, stadiums and cities hosting matches
- 15, record goals scored at the World Cup (by Brazil’s Marta)
- France, hosts this year
- Quarter-finals, highest stage reached by African team (Nigeria)
Match Report: South Africa’s bright start cut short by rampant Spain
Jennifer Hermoso netted two second-half penalties and substitute Lucia Garcia added a last-minute goal as Spain came from behind to beat South Africa 3-1 at the women’s World Cup on Saturday.
Hermoso tucked away spot-kicks in the 69th and 82nd minutes to give Spain a winning start to their Group B campaign after South Africa, in their maiden appearance at the finals, took a surprise first-half lead.
The first penalty came after a handball by South Africa captain Janine van Wyk and the second after follow through tackle by full back Nothando Vilakazi on Garcia which earned Vilakazi a second yellow card and a dismissal.
South Africa were on for a shock win after Thembi Kgatlana struck a powerful shot from the corner of the penalty area over the head of Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos in the 25th minute.
The goal came after the South Africans had weathered Spain’s early dominance with desperate defending and then began to look threatening on the counter-attack.
African Women’s Footballer of the Year Kgatlana could have made it 2-0 but fluffed a tap-in opportunity at the back post in the 57th minute, not long after Hermoso had come close to an equaliser by striking the crossbar.
But Spain’s superior fitness saw them dominate the last half hour and there were other chances for a more commanding scoreline.
Garcia’s goal came from a ball straight down the middle of the pitch as she outsprinted the defence.
Match Report: African champions, Nigeria, cut to size by Norway
Ada Hegerberg was not needed as Norway kicked off their women’s World Cup Group A campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nigeria on Saturday.
Without Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg, who quit international football in 2017 due to a dispute with her home federation, the 1995 champions relied on goals by Guro Reiten, Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland and an own goal by Osinachi Phale to prevail.
The result put Norway in second place in Group A behind hosts France, who thrashed South Korea 4-0 on Friday in the opening game of the month-long tournament in Paris.
Reiten put Norway in front after 17 minutes when she volleyed home from a corner.
Utland doubled the tally with a powerful shot from close range after being set up by Reiten in the 34th.
Three minutes later, three-times African champions Nigeria were completely overwhelmed as Ohale deflected Isabell Herlovsen’s cross into her own goal.
Norway next face France in Nice on Wednesday while Nigeria take on South Korea in Grenoble the same day.
Here are the final Africa Cup of Nations squads
All 24 teams participating in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt from June 21 to July 19 had announced their squads by Wednesday, with the exception of Mali.
The final squads named are as follows:
Democratic Republic of Congo (Group A)
Goalkeepers: Parfait Mandanda (Dinamo Bucharest/ROM), Ley Matampi (Al Ansar/KSA), Anthony Mossi (Chiasso/SUI)
Defenders: Glody Ngonda, Djuma Shabani (both V Club), Christian Luyindama (Galatasaray/TUR), Arthur Masuaku (West Ham/ENG), Wilfred Moke (Ankaragucu/TUR), Issama Mpeko (TP Mazembe), Marcell Tisserand (Wolfsburg/GER), Bobo Ungenda (Primeiro Agosto/ANG)
Midfielders: Merveille Bope, Paul-Jose Mpoku (both Standard Liege/BEL), Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City/ENG), Chancel Mbemba (Porto/POR), Tresor Mputu (Mazembe), Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock/SCO)
Forwards: Chadrack Akolo (Stuttgart/GER), Britt Assombalanga (Middlesbrough/ENG), Cedric Bakambu (Beijing Guoan/CHN), Yannick Bolasie (Everton/ENG), Jonathan Bolingi (Antwerp/BEL), Elia Meschak (Mazembe)
Egypt (Group A)
Goalkeepers: Mahmoud ‘Genesh’ Abdelrahim (Zamalek), Mohamed el Shenawy (Al Ahly), Ahmed al Shennawy (Pyramids)
Defenders: Mahmoud Alaa, Mahmoud Hamdy (both Zamalek), Omar Gaber, Ahmed Ayman Mansour (both Pyramids), Ayman Ashraf (Ahly), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa/ENG), Baher El Mohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG)
Midfielders: Nabil Emad Donga (Pyramids), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Ali Ahmed Ghazal (Feirense/POR), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan (Kasimpasa/TUR), Abdullah al-Saeed (Pyramids), Waleed Soliman (Ahly), Amr Warda (Atromitos/GRE)
Forwards: Ahmed Ali Kamel (Al Mokawloon), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Olympiakos/GRE), Marwan Mohsen (Ahly), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG)
Uganda (Group A)
Goalkeepers: Jamal Salim Magoola (Al Hilal/SUD), Robert Odongkara (Adama City/ETH), Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns/RSA)
Defenders: Timothy Awanyi (KCCA), Murushid Juuko (Simba/TAN), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov/CZE), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (unattached), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town/ENG), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds/SWE), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe/COD), Nicholas Wadada (Azam/TAN), Godfrey Walusimbi (unattached)
Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers/IND), Michael Azira (Montreal Impact/CAN), Allan Kateregga (Maritzburg Utd/RSA), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy/KAZ), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers), Farouk Miya (Gorica/CRO), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba/TAN)
Forwards: Patrick Kaddu, Allan Kyambadde (both KCCA), Lumala Abdu (Syrianska/SWE), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha/EGY)
Zimbabwe (Group A)
Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City/RSA), Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka/RSA), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs/RSA)
Defenders: Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Jimmy Dzingai (Power Dynamos/ZAM), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs/RSA), Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows/RSA), Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids/WAL), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic/RSA)
Midfielders: Talent Chawapiwa, Ovidy Karuru (both AmaZulu/RSA), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs/RSA), Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans/TAN), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam/TAN), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Orlando Pirates/RSA), Marshall Munetsi (Reims/FRA), Marvellous Nakamba (Club Brugge/BEL), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows/RSA)
Forwards: Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre/FRA), Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang/CHN), Knowledge Musona (Lokeren/BEL), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows/RSA), Evans Rusike (SuperSport Utd/RSA)
Burundi (Group B)
Goalkeepers: MacArthur Arakaza, Justin Ndikumana (both Sofapaka/KEN), Jonathan Nahimana (Vital’O)
Defenders: Omar Moussa (Sofapaka/KEN), Christophe Nduwarugira (Uniao Madeira/POR), Omar Ngando (Kigali/RWA), Abdoul Karim Nizigiymana (Vipers/UGA), Frederic Nsabiyumva (Chippa Utd/RSA), David Nshimirimana (Mukura Victory/RWA)
Midfielders: Gael Bigirimana (unattached), Gael Duhayindavyi (Mukura Victory/RWA), Pierre Kwizera (Al-Orouba/OMA), Shassir Nahimana (Al-Mujazzal/KSA), Enock Nsabumukama (Zesco Utd/ZAM), Hussein Shabani (Coffee/ETH)
Forwards: Cedric Amissi (Al-Taawoun/KSA), Mohamed Amissi (NAC Breda/NED), Saido Berahino (Stoke City/ENG), Elvis Kasomba (Melbourne Victory/AUS), Laudit Mavugo (Napsa Stars/ZAM), Francis Mustafa (Gor Mahia/KEN), Selemani Yamini Ndikumana (Al-Adalh/KSA), Fiston Abdoul Razak (JS Kabylie/ALG)
Guinea (Group B)
Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersunds/SWE), Ibrahima Kone (Pau/FRA), Naby Yattara(Excelsior/REU)
Defenders: Fode Camara (Ajaccio/FRA), Mikael Dyrestam (Xanthi/GRE), Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Julian Jeanvier (Brentford/ENG), Ernest Seka (Nancy/FRA), Ousmane Sidibe (Beziers/FRA), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse/FRA), Baissama Sankoh (Caen/FRA)
Midfielders: Mady Camara (Olympiacos/GRE), Ibrahima Cisse (Fulham/ENG), Amadou Diawara (Napoli/ITA), Boubacar Fofana (Gaz Metan/ROM), Naby Keita (Liverpool/ENG)
Forwards: Sory Kaba (Dijon/FRA), François Kamano (Bordeaux/FRA), Jose Kante (Gimnastic Tarragona/ESP), Fode Koita (Kasimpasa/TUR), Ibrahima Traore (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER),Mohamed Yattara (Auxerre/FRA), Idrissa Sylla (Zulte Waregem/BEL)
Madagascar (Group B)
Goalkeepers: Melvin Andrien (Martigues/FRA), Ibrahima Dabo (Gobelins/FRA), Jean Randrianasolo (CNaPS Sport)
Defenders: Mamy Randrianarisoa, Pascal Razakanantenaina (both St Pierroise/REU), Dimitry Caloin (Les Herbiers/FRA), Thomas Fontaine (Reims/FRA), Romain Metanire (Minnesota Utd/USA),Jerome Mombris (Grenoble/FRA), Jeremy Morel (Lyon/FRA), Toaviina Rambeloson(Arras/FRA)
Midfielders: Ibrahim Amada (Mouloudia Alger/ALG), Anicet Andrianantenaina (Ludogorets/BUL),Andriamiraldo Andrianarimanana (Kaizer Chiefs/RSA), Marco Ilaimaharitra (Charleroi/BEL), Lalaina Nomenjanahary (Paris FC/FRA), Jean Rakotoarisoa (Fosa Juniors), Rayan Raveloson (Troyes/FRA)
Forwards: Charles Andriamahitsinoro (Al Aldalh/KSA), Faneva Andriatsima (Clermont/FRA), William Gros (Vitre/FRA), Tsilavina Njiva (Samut Sakhon/THA), Paulin Voavy (Misr Lel Makasa/EGY)
Nigeria (Group B)
Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs/RSA), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina Utd), Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta/CYP)
Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino/ITA), Chidozie Awaziem (Caykur Rizespor/TUR), Leon Balogun (Brighton/ENG), Jamilu Collins (Paderborn/GER), William Ekong (Udinese/ITA), Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes/ESP), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor/TUR)
Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City/ENG), John Obi Mikel (Middlesbrough/ENG), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva/ISR)
Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal/ESP), Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua/CHN), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/ENG), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux/FRA), Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr/KSA), Paul Onuachu (Midtjyland/DEN), Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray/TUR), Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi/BEL), Moses Simon (Levante/ESP)
Algeria (Group C)
Goalkeepers: Azzedine Doukha (Al Raed/KSA), Rais M’Bolhi (El Etifaq/KSA), Alexandre Oukidja (Metz/FRA)
Defenders: Ramy Bensebaini, Mehdi Zeffane (both Rennes/FRA), Youcef Atal (Nice/FRA), Djamel Benlamri (Al Shabab/KSA), Mohamed Fares (SPAL/ITA), Rafik Halliche (Moreirense/POR), Aissa Mandi (Real Betis/ESP), Mehdi Tahrat (Lens/FRA)
Midfielders: Mehdi Abeid (Dijon/FRA), Ismail Bennacer (Empoli/ITA), Hicham Boudaoui (Paradou), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray/TUR), Adlene Guedioura (Nottingham Forest/ENG)
Forwards: Youcef Belaili (Esperance/TUN), Yacine Brahimi (Porto/POR), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd/QAT), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City/ENG), Adam Ounas (Napoli/ITA), Islam Slimani (Fenerbahce/TUR)
Note: midfielder Haris Belkebla (Brest/FRA) dropped for disciplinary reasons and replacement to be named.
Kenya (Group C)
Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St George/ETH), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Faruk Shikalo (Bandari)
Defenders: Joash Onyango, Philemon Otieno (both Gor Mahia), Musa Mohammed (Nkana/ZAM), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga Utd), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs/USA), Abud Omar (Sfantu Gheorghe/BUL), Eric Ouma (Vasalunds/SWE), David Owino (Zesco Utd/ZAM)
Midfielders: Ismael Gonzalez (Las Palmas Atletico/ESP), Erick Johanna (Brommapojkarna/SWE), Francis Kahata (Gor), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalunds/SWE), Dennis Odhiambo (Thika Utd), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Bruges/BEL), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe/CHN), Victor Wanyama Tottenham/ENG), Paul Were (Trikala/GRE)
Forwards: John Avire (Sofapaka), Masoud Juma (unattached), Michael Olunga (Kashiya Reysol/CHN)
Senegal (Group C)
Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes/FRA), Alfred Gomis (SPAL/ITA), Edouard Mendy (Reims/FRA)
Defenders: Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes/FRA), Pape Abdou Cisse (Olympiacos/GRE), Lamine Gassama (Goztepe/TUR), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli/ITA), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace/ENG), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux/FRA), Salif Sane (Schalke/GER), Moussa Wague (Barcelona/ESP)
Midfielders: Keprin Diatta (Club Brugge/BEL), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton/ENG), Alfred Ndiaye (Malaga/ESP), Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray/TUR), Henri Saivet (Bursaspor/TUR)
Forwards: Keita Balde (Inter/ITA), Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray/TUR), Moussa Konate (Amiens/FRA),Sadio Mane (Liverpool/ENG), Mbaye Niang (Rennes/FRA), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes/FRA), Sada Thioub (Nimes/FRA)
Tanzania (Group C)
Goalkeepers: Aron Kalambo (Prisons), Aishi Manula (Simba), Metacha Mnata (Mbao)
Defenders: Mohammed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni (both Simba), Gardiel Michael, Kelvin Yondan (both Young Africans), Aggrey Morris (Azam), Ally Mtoni (Lipuli), Vincent Philipo (Mbao), Hassan Ramadhan (Nkana/ZAM)
Midfielders: Frank Domayo, Mudathir Yahya (both Azam), Himid Mao (Petrojet/EGY), Simon Msuva (Difaa el Jadidi/MAR), Farid Mussa (Tenerife/ESP), Feisal Salum (Young Africans)
Forwards: John Bocco (Simba), Rashid Mandawa (Defence Force/BOT), Abdi Yussuf Mussa (Blackpool/ENG), Mbwana Samatta (Genk/BEL), Thomas Ulimwengu (Saoura/ALG), Yahya Zayd (Ismaily/EGY)
Ivory Coast (Group D)
Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (TP Mazembe/COD), Tape Ira (San Pedro), Ali Badra (Free State Stars/RSA)
Defenders: Serge Aurier (Tottenham/ENG), Mamadou Bagayoko (Red Star/FRA), Cheikh Comara (Wydad Casablanca/MAR), Wonlo Coulibaly (ASEC Mimosas), Souleymane Doumbia (Rennes/FRA), Wilfried Kanon (ADO The Hague/NED), Ismaël Traore (Angers/FRA)
Midfielders: Victorian Angban (Metz/FRA), Serey Die (Neuchatel Xamax/SUI), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz/GER), Franck Kessie (AC Milan/ITA), Ibrahim Sangare (Toulouse/FRA), Jean-Michaël Seri (Fulham/ENG)
Forwards: Roger Assale (Young Boys Bern/SUI), Wilfried Bony (unattached), Maxwel Cornet (Lyon/FRA), Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse/FRA), Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa/ENG), Nicolas Pepe (Lille/FRA), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace/ENG)
Morocco (Group D)
Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Girona/ESP), Mounir el Kajoui (Malaga/ESP), Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca)
Defenders: Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims/FRA), Medhi Benatia (Al-Duhail/QAT), Manuel da Costa (Al Ittihad/KSA), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce/TUR), Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax/NED), Romain Saiss (Wolves/ENG)
Midfielders: Karim el Ahmadi (Ittihad/KSA), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray/TUR), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Saint-Etienne/FRA), Mehdi Bourabia (Sassuolo/ITA), Mbark Boussoufa (Al Shabab/KSA), Faycal Fajr (Caen/FRA)
Forwards: Nordin Amrabat, Abderrazak Hamdallah (both Al Nassr/KSA), Sofiane Boufal (Celta Vigo/ESP), Khalid Boutaib (Zamalek/EGY), Osama Idrissi (Alkmaar/NED), Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganes/ESP), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax/NED)
Namibia (Group D)
Goalkeepers: Loydt Kazapua (Maccabi/RSA), Maximilian Mbaeva (Golden Arrows/RSA), Ratanda Mbazuvara (African Stars)
Defenders: Ananias Gebhardt (Baroka/RSA), Charles Hambira (Tura Magic), Riaan Hanamub (Jomo Cosmos/RSA), Danzil Haoseb (Highlands Park/RSA), Ivan Kamberipa (African Stars), Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers/ENG)
Midfielders: Ronald Ketjijere, Marcel Papama (both African Stars), Willy Stephanus, Petrus Shitembi (both Lusaka Dynamos/ZAM), Dynamo Fredericks (Black Africa), Larry Horaeb (Tura Magic), Deon Hotto (Bidvest Wits/RSA), Absalom Iimbondi (United Africa Tigers), Joslyn Kamatuka (Cape Umoya Utd/RSA)
Forwards: Isaskar Gurirab (Life Fighters), Iitamunua Keimuine (Dire Dawa City/ETH), Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park/RSA), Benson Shilongo (Ismaily/EGY), Manfred Starke (Jena/GER)
South Africa (Group D)
Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport Utd)
Defenders: Sifiso Hlanti, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi (all Wits), Daniel Cardoso, Ramahlwe Mphahlele (both Chiefs), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)
Midfielders: Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Themba Zwane (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Dean Furman (SuperSport), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford/ENG), Thulani Serero (Vitesse Arnhem/NED), Bongani Zungu (Amiens/FRA)
Forwards: Lebogang Maboe, Sibusiso Vilakazi (both Sundowns), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg/FRA), Percy Tau (Royal Union St Gilloise/BEL), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta Rotterdam/NED)
Angola (Group E)
Goalkeepers: Toni Cabaca (Primeiro Agosto), Landu (InterClube), Ndulu (Desportivo Huíla)
Defenders: Isaac, Dani Massunguna, Paizo (all Agosto), Edy Afonso, Wilson (both Petro Luanda), Bastos (Lazio/ITA), Jonathan Buatu (Rio Ave/POR), Bruno Gaspar (Sporting/POR)
Midfielders: Macaia, Show (both Agosto), Djalma Campos (Alanyaspor/TUR), Stelvio Cruz (Dudelange/LUX), Freddy (Antalyaspor/TUR), Geraldo (Al Ahly/EGY), Herenilson (Petro)
Forwards: Evandro Brandao (Leixoes/POR), Gelson Dala (Rio Ave/POR), Wilson Eduardo (Braga/POR), Mateus Galiano (Boavista/POR), Mabululo (Agosto)
Note: some Angolans use nicknames instead of official names
Mauritania (Group E)
Goalkeeper: Souleimane Brahim (Nouadhibou), Namori Diaw (Kedia), Babacar Diop (Police)
Defenders: Aly Abeid (Alcorcon/ESP), Abdoul Ba (Auxerre/FRA), Diadie Diarra (Sedan/FRA), El Mostapha Diaw (Nouakchott Kings), Bakary Ndiaye (Difaa el Jadida/MAR), Sally Sarr (Servette/SUI), Harouna Sy (Grenoble/FRA), Abdoul Kader Thiam (Orleans/FRA)
Midfielders: Khassa Camara (Xanthi/GRE), Ibrehima Coulibaly (Grenoble/FRA), Alassane Diop (Hajer/KSA), Abdoulaye Gaye (Nouadhibou), Dialo Guidileye (Elazigspor/TUR), El Hacen el Id (Real Valladolid/ESP). Mohamed Dellah Yali (Tadjenanet/ALG)
Forwards: Souleymane Anne (Aurillac Arpajon/FRA), Adama Ba (Giresunspor/TUR), Ismael Diakhite (Tataouine/TUN), Moulaye Ahmed Khalil (Gabes/TUN), Hemeya Tanjy (Nouadhibou)
Tunisia (Group E)
Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance), Moez Hassen (Nice/FRA), Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab/KSA)
Defenders: Karim Aouadi, Wajdi Kechrida (both Etoile Sahel), Rami Bedoui (Al Feiha/KSA), Dylan Bronn (La Gantoise/BEL), Mohamed Drager (Paderborn/GER), Oussema Haddadi (Ettifaq/KSA), Nassim Hnid (Sfaxien), Yassine Meriah (Olympiacos/GRE), Ayman Ben Mohamed (Esperance)
Midfielders: Ghaylen Chaalali (Esperance), Mark Lamti (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Youssef Msakni (Eupen/BEL), Ferjani Sassi (Zamalek/EGY), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier/FRA), Naim Sliti (Dijon/FRA), Bassem Srarfi (Nice/FRA)
Forwards: Anice Badri, Taha Yassine Khenissi (both Esperance), Firas Chaouat (Sfaxien), Wahbi Khazri (Saint-Etienne/FRA)
Mali (Group E) – To be announcedALSO READ: Mali runs the risk of getting kicked out of AFCON
Benin (Group F)
Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbe (Niort/FRA), Fabien Farnolle (Yeni Malatyaspor/TUR), Cherif Dine Kakpo (Buffles Borgou)
Defenders: Khaled Adenon (Amiens/FRA), Moise Adilehou (Levadiakos/GRE), Seidou Baraze (Yzeure/FRA), Rodrigue Fassinou (ASPAC), Emmanuel Imorou (Caen/FRA), David Kiki (Red Star/FRA), Junior Salomon (Plateau Utd/NGR), Olivier Verdon (Sochaux/FRA)
Midfielders: Jordan Adeoti (Auxerre/FRA), Sessi D’Almeida (Yeovil/ENG), Rodrigue Kossi (Club Africain/TUN), Mama Seibou (Toulon/FRA), Stephane Sessegnon (Genclerbirligi/TUR), Anaane Tidjani (Ben Guerdane/TUN)
Forwards: Desire Azankpo (Senica/SVK), David Djigla (Niort/FRA), Jodel Dossou (Vaduz/LIE), Steve Mounie (Huddersfield/ENG), Mickael Pote (Adana Demirspor/TUR), Cebio Soukou (Hansa Rostock/GER)
Cameroon (Group F)
Goalkeepers: Carlos Kameni (Fenerbahce/TUR), Andre Onana (Ajax/NED), Fabrice Ondoa (Ostend/BEL)
Defenders: Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier/FRA), Gaetan Bong (Brighton/ENG), Collins Fai (Standard Liege/BEL), Jean Armel Kana-Biyik (Kayserispor/TUR), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague/CZE), Dawa Tchakonte (Mariupol/UKR), Banana Yaya (Panionios/GRE)
Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham/ENG), Arnaud Djoum (Hearts/SCO), Wilfrid Kaptoum (Betis Deportivo Balompie/ESP), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz/GER), Georges Mandjeck (Maccabi Haifa/ISR)
Forwards: Stephane Bahoken (Angers/FRA), Christian Bassogog (Henan/CHN), Olivier Boumal (Panionos/GRE), Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (PSG/FRA), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villareal/ESP), Clinton Njie (Marseille/FRA), Joel Tagueu (Maritimo/POR), Jacques Zoua (Astra/ROM)
Ghana (Group F)
Goalkeepers: Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (Sochaux/FRA), Richard Ofori (Maritzburg Utd/RSA)
Defenders: Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe/TUR), Joseph Aidoo (Genk/BEL), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir/TUR), John Boye (Metz/FRA), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew/USA), Kassim Nuhu (Hoffenheim/GER), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims/FRA), Andy Yiadom (Reading/ENG)
Midfielders: Afriyie Acquah (Empoli/ITA), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian/SCO), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter/ITA), Christian Atsu (Newcastle Utd/ENG), Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce/TUR), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki/SRB), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves/ESP)
Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace/ENG), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor/TUR), Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor/TUR), Kwabena Owusu (Leganes/ESP)
Guinea-Bissau (Group F)
Goalkeepers: Rui Dabo (Fabril/POR), Jonas Mendes (Academic Viseu/POR), Edimar Vieira Ca (UDIB)
Defenders: Mamadu Cande (Santa Clara/POR), Tomas Dabo (Riete/ITA), Marcelo Djalo (Fulham/ENG), Nanu Gomes (Maritimo/POR), Rudnilson Silva (Kaunas Zal/LTU), Eliseu Soares (Rio Ave/POR), Juary Soares (Mafra/POR)
Midfielders: Moreto Cassama (Reims/FRA), Judilson Gomes (Monaco/FRA), Joao Jaquite (Tondela/POR), Zezinho Lopes (Senica/SVK), Sori Mane (Cova Piedade/POR), Jorge Norgueira (Aves/POR)
Forwards: Mama Balde (Aves/POR), Romario Balde (Academica Coimbra/POR), Jorginho Intima (CSKA/BUL), Joseph Mendes (Ajaccio/FRA), Frederic Mendy (Vitoria Setubal/POR), Piqueti Silva (Al Shoula/KSA), Toni Silva (Al Ittihad/EGY)
AFP
Algeria prepares ahead of AFCON, Egypt 2019
The Algerian team is putting in its finishing touches ahead of the African Cup of nations in Egypt.
Just a day after their one-goal draw against Burundi in Doha, Qatar, coach Djamel Belmadi’s youngsters have resumed intensive training.
Eliminated in the first round in 2017 in Gabon, Algeria is relying on skills and the talents of such as captain Riyad Mahrez to play the leading roles in the country of the Pharaohs.
“Yes, all is going well with the coach, thank God, the fans are behind us like always, we feel that everything is going well for the moment, God willing we will improve more”, said the Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez.
The desert warriors are one time holders of the 1990 CAN trophy.
Algeria is in Group C with Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania.
They will face Kenya in their opening game on June 23.
2019 Women's World Cup: Nigeria beats South Korea 2 - 0 in Grenoble
The 2019 Women’s World Cup kicked off last Friday with 24 teams in the race to be crowned “queens” of the game over the month-long tournament in France.
There are 24 teams classed into six groups. Africa’s representatives are Nigeria’s Super Falcons, Banyana Banyana of South Africa and the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.
Two of Africa’s reps took to the field on Saturday recording loses by three goals each. South Africa were beaten three – one by Spain whiles Norway crushed Nigeria by three unanswered goals. Cameroon on Monday also lost narrowly to Canada, 1 – 0.
In this rolling coverage, Africanews keeps up to date with the major ongoings around the three African teams.
You can read about the following major areas by scrolling below:
- Match Report: Nigeria vs. Korea in Grenoble
- Match Report: Cameroon’s narrow loss to Canada
- Rolling updates on African representatives
- Summary of 8th WWC and France hosting
- Match report: South Africa vs. Spain
- Match report: Nigeria vs. Norway
Nigeria two goals up
The Super Falcons took a first half lead against South Korea in Grenoble when the opponents scored an own-goal thanks to Korea’s Kim Doyeon.
After resumption of the game, Nigeria looked the better side of the two teams and translated their work into a second goal with a huge effort from Asisat Oshoala, increasing the tally to two.
The team held on to the lead and ended the game with three points and a clean sheet after taking three from Norway in their first game. The Super Falcons will now look to the final fixture against France.
They became the first African side to bag three points. South Africa who play tomorrow were beaten 3 – 1 by Spain whiles Cameroon lost narrowly to Canada 1 – 0. Africa has at this stage conceded seven and score three.
I couldn't breathe for 90 minutes.— Janine Anthony (@Chiquadiva) June 12, 2019
Full time: #Nga 2-0 #Kor .
Make way ladies and gentlemen…
Africa, We have a Win! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/hDBF8nKANz
Nigeria suffers injury blow
The BBC is reporting of some bad news in the Nigerian camp. Veteran defender Faith Michael has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament through injury.
The 32-year-old was stretchered off following a clash with team-mate goalkeeper Oluehi during their 3-0 opening defeat to Norway.
The Super Falcons will now have to attend to Wednesday’s make or break fixture against South Korea without her services.
Match Day: Nigeria takes on Korea after Norway loss
In the city of Grenoble’s Stade de Alpes, Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be looking to do better as they come up against Korea in their second fixture at the tournament.
The first leg drabbing of 3 – 0 at the hands of Norway makes this tie even more crucial given that their final tie will be against hosts, France.
Meanwhile, France plays Norway in NIce today with Germany Spain finishing the day’s set of games. South Africa who lost to Spain will be playing tomorrow.
It's M A T C H D A Y!— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) June 12, 2019
NGSuper_Falcons</a> continue their <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">FIFAWWC outing today in search of a first win against #KOR.
⏰ 3pm (2pm NGA)
?️ Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
? https://t.co/YHph7HxQxK
#⃣ #NGAKOR
Let's do it, girls!#SoarSuperFalcons #Team9jaStrong #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/CbI7xbnAxv
Match Report: Cameroon’s narrow loss to Canada
Cameroon, Africa’s third representative at the competition failed to take a point off Canada at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
The Lionesses succumbed to a 1 – 0 defeat conceding the goal in the latter stages of the first hald.
Cameroon’s Michaela Abam described the fixture as “the day we’ve all been waiting for…to start this journey finally. We ask for all Cameroonians around the world for your continuous support as we continue on this marathon run in this tournament.”
#France2019— Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) June 10, 2019
Les statistiques du match.
Canada ?? 1-0 Cameroun ??
BUCHANAN 45' #CANCMR
FIFAWWC_CMR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">FIFAWWC #AllezLesLionnes pic.twitter.com/9i90R0XBFu
Super Falcons of Nigeria
Nigeria, are the reigning African champions and are hoping to better their record at the Women’s World Cup and go all the way to the July 7 final.
The nine-time African champions having fallen to Norway will now have to reset their tactics in upcoming fixtures against hosts France and Korea Republic.
Banyana Banyana of South Africa
South Africa, who are featuring at the Women’s World Cup for the first time, are the rising star of the continent.
The Banyana Banyana have the reigning African player of the year, Thembi Kgatlana, who was the top-scorer at th Nations Cup (AWCON 2018) last year. The runners-up at AWCON 2018, have to face two-time champions Germany and China after the Spain pain.
Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon
Cameroon secured their place at the World Cup by beating Mali in the third place play-off at AWCON 2018 which took place in Ghana earlier this year.
They are in Group E and are billed to slug it out with European champions Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand.
Summary
- 1991, year first tournament held
- 3 times, record champions USA have won
- $30m, prize money at 2019 tournament
- 24, number of teams at France 2019
- 3, number of African teams at tournament
- 9, stadiums and cities hosting matches
- 15, record goals scored at the World Cup (by Brazil’s Marta)
- France, hosts this year
- Quarter-finals, highest stage reached by African team (Nigeria)
Match Report: South Africa’s bright start cut short by rampant Spain
Jennifer Hermoso netted two second-half penalties and substitute Lucia Garcia added a last-minute goal as Spain came from behind to beat South Africa 3-1 at the women’s World Cup on Saturday.
Hermoso tucked away spot-kicks in the 69th and 82nd minutes to give Spain a winning start to their Group B campaign after South Africa, in their maiden appearance at the finals, took a surprise first-half lead.
The first penalty came after a handball by South Africa captain Janine van Wyk and the second after follow through tackle by full back Nothando Vilakazi on Garcia which earned Vilakazi a second yellow card and a dismissal.
South Africa were on for a shock win after Thembi Kgatlana struck a powerful shot from the corner of the penalty area over the head of Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos in the 25th minute.
The goal came after the South Africans had weathered Spain’s early dominance with desperate defending and then began to look threatening on the counter-attack.
African Women’s Footballer of the Year Kgatlana could have made it 2-0 but fluffed a tap-in opportunity at the back post in the 57th minute, not long after Hermoso had come close to an equaliser by striking the crossbar.
But Spain’s superior fitness saw them dominate the last half hour and there were other chances for a more commanding scoreline.
Garcia’s goal came from a ball straight down the middle of the pitch as she outsprinted the defence.
Match Report: African champions, Nigeria, cut to size by Norway
Ada Hegerberg was not needed as Norway kicked off their women’s World Cup Group A campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nigeria on Saturday.
Without Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg, who quit international football in 2017 due to a dispute with her home federation, the 1995 champions relied on goals by Guro Reiten, Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland and an own goal by Osinachi Phale to prevail.
The result put Norway in second place in Group A behind hosts France, who thrashed South Korea 4-0 on Friday in the opening game of the month-long tournament in Paris.
Reiten put Norway in front after 17 minutes when she volleyed home from a corner.
Utland doubled the tally with a powerful shot from close range after being set up by Reiten in the 34th.
Three minutes later, three-times African champions Nigeria were completely overwhelmed as Ohale deflected Isabell Herlovsen’s cross into her own goal.
Norway next face France in Nice on Wednesday while Nigeria take on South Korea in Grenoble the same day.
Women's World Cup 2019: Nigeria optimistic ahead of second match
Nigeria’s Super Falcons are in high spirits although they recorded a loss in their opening games against Norway in the France 2019 Women’s World Cup.
After losing 3-0 to Norway in their first group match, they must win on Wednesday against South Korea to avoid early elimination.
However the Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby remains optimistic ahead of the games.
“Even though we did not win our first game, we are still very confident because we had a very good start in the first 20 to 25 minutes. The ball flow and rhythm was very good,’‘ he said.
‘‘So if we can do the same thing in the second game, we’ll have a chance to win. Of course we have to win, we have to win,” he added.
The nine-time African champions crashed by Norway will now have to reset their tactics in upcoming fixtures.
The reigning African champions are the only team on the continent to have competed in all eight editions of the Women’s World Cup.
Their best performance, a quarter-final in 1999 in the United States.