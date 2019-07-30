Real Madrid President and Coach Zidane clash over Neymar
In fact, it was reported that Zidane and Perez had disputed last year over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and this made the coach leave the club.
Once again, following Zidane's return to the Santiago Bernabeu, the two sides are having disagreements over the potential Neymar deal.
Real Madrid have already signed five players in this transfer window, spending more than €300 million on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Ferland Mendy.
However, according to reports, Los Blancos are also interested in buying Neymar in this transfer window.
In fact, the club president is the one that seems to be interested in Neymar while Zidane is believed to disapprove on the deal.
According to Sport, Perez sees Neymar as the perfect replacement of Ronaldo, who left the club for Juventus.
On the other hand, Zidane is planning his team around Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior and he believes there is no room left for another player.
Moreover, Zidane’s main transfer target this window is Paul Pogba and apparently, Perez does not want Pogba in his team.
Thus, the Frenchman wants Pogba while the Los Blancos president refuses to buy Pogba and is interested in Neymar.
It is left to be seen who will win the war at the Santiago Bernabeu, President Perez or Coach Zidane.