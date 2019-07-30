Back

Real Madrid President and Coach Zidane clash over Neymar

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Perez-Zidane (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Reportedly, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has left the club last year due to disagreements with the president of the club Florentino Perez and these disagreements apparently have come to the surface again.

In fact, it was reported that Zidane and Perez had disputed last year over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and this made the coach leave the club.

Once again, following Zidane's return to the Santiago Bernabeu, the two sides are having disagreements over the potential Neymar deal.

Real Madrid have already signed five players in this transfer window, spending more than €300 million on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Ferland Mendy.

However, according to reports, Los Blancos are also interested in buying Neymar in this transfer window.

In fact, the club president is the one that seems to be interested in Neymar while Zidane is believed to disapprove on the deal.

According to Sport, Perez sees Neymar as the perfect replacement of Ronaldo, who left the club for Juventus.

On the other hand, Zidane is planning his team around Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior and he believes there is no room left for another player.

Moreover, Zidane’s main transfer target this window is Paul Pogba and apparently, Perez does not want Pogba in his team.

Thus, the Frenchman wants Pogba while the Los Blancos president refuses to buy Pogba and is interested in Neymar.

It is left to be seen who will win the war at the Santiago Bernabeu, President Perez or Coach Zidane.

Former Morocco coach Renard lands Saudi Arabia job

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Herve Renard-Marocco coach
Herve Renard, ex-Morocco coach, has been appointed as Saudi Arabia head coach on Monday, following his resignation from the Morocco team. In fact, Renard has decided to quit the Lions of Atlas after their underwhelming campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Morocco were eliminated from the 2019 AFCON at the hands of Benin in the round of 16 who are considered as the tournament debutants. After his resignation, there were rumours announcing that the coach is duly linked with either the Egypt or Senegal coaching positions in aftermath of the 2019 AFCON. However, coach Renard has denied these rumours in a statement on his official Facebook account “In order to put an immediate end to rumours which are totally unfounded,” “I will announce in a few days my choice. “But I can already say as I did a few months ago that it will not be on the African continent.” The 50-year old takes over the Saudi national team from Argentine’s Juan Antonio Pizzi who had been managing the team since 2017. Renard’s main mission with Saudi Arabia is to lead the team to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

2022 world championship launched

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
54 countries for only five places, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already starting for Africa.

54 countries for only five places, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already starting for Africa. Stage 1: The preliminary draw was held this Monday in Cairo, Egypt. The beginning of a long campaign that starts on September 2.

After the AFCON 2019 now CHAN 2020. Will Cameroon be deprived of a new hosting rights? The controversy has been growing for a few days. A false debate, according to Ministry of Sports. Details in this week’s edition ‘ Football Planet’.

And then a question and some good news: will Nigeria be the host country for the next Women’s Under-20 World Cup? All the lights seem to be on green a few days before the arrival of a FIFA delegation in the country. Response at the end of the discuss.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell encourages African female basketballers

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
‘Think about being the best’ – Naomi Campbell tells Africa’s female basketballers

Work hard and become the best was British model Naomi Campbell’s message to the young African female basketball players from the SEED academy in Senegal on Friday (July 26).

Campbell visited the young basketball hopefuls in Thies and Dakar last week as part of the Hoop Forum organised by SEED, a project to train and teach young players in Senegal.

She had a sit down with them at the Museum of Black Civilisation in Dakar where the players could ask her any question they wanted.

SEED has been going strong for 17 years and was the first basketball student-athlete academy in Africa.

Every year the academy trains up to 40 high potential student-athletes, boys and girls, who live, train and work towards achieving their goal of attending university.

Campbell said she was in Senegal to push the girls to achieve their best and wants to promote women empowerment through sport.

The annual Hoop Forum is a week of sports training and community work that zooms in on social leadership and building for a future education.

Reuters

South Africa snatches dramatic draw with New Zealand

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th July 2019, 4 AM +02:00
The match had been billed as one of experimentation by both teams as they finetuned their World Cup preparations and it was just as intense as their last three matches, which had been decided by two p

Replacement scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies scored a try in the final minute of play to help South Africa snatch a 16-16 draw with New Zealand in a tense Rugby Championship clash in Wellington on Saturday.

Jantjies pounced on an error by Aaron Smith to silence most of the soldout crowd, who had until the try been expecting a tight win for the world champions at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Jack Goodhue scored the only try for the All Blacks after a scintillating break from Beauden Barrett, while the fullback and flyhalf Richie Mo’unga added the rest of the points from the boot.

Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked three penalties for the visitors, then held his nerve to slot the conversion that locked the scores at 16-16 and ended the game.

Jantjies, who scored two tries on debut against Australia last week, had replaced Faf de Klerk midway through the second half after the 27-year-old had a head injury assessment and did not return.

The All Blacks will also be sweating on the fitness of their lock Brodie Retallick, who looked in pain and cradled his left arm as he walked off in the 61st minute.

The match had been billed as one of experimentation by both teams as they finetuned their World Cup preparations and it was just as intense as their last three matches, which had been decided by two points or fewer.

Neither side was able to truly stamp any authority on their opponents, although South Africa’s tactical kicking game and brutal defence kept them in the game when the All Blacks looked to have gone up a gear in the final quarter.

Early pressure by the Springboks had resulted in two penalties to Pollard to give them a deserved 6-0 lead before the game turned into an arm-wrestle between the 22-metre areas.

It was not until the 37th minute before All Blacks passes finally stuck when Beauden Barrett found space following a turnover and he passed inside to Goodhue, who ran 30 metres to give the home side a 7-6 lead at the break.

Barrett and Pollard traded penalties in the third quarter, with the injection of replacement players sparking the world champions, who began to finally get over the advantage line out wide.

Mo’unga then added two further penalties, the second to give the All Blacks a 16-9 lead with six minutes remaining before a fortuitous bounce of the ball off Smith while under pressure gave Jantjies the try that levelled the match.

FIFA bans former Sierra Leone football association boss

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th July 2019, 3 AM +02:00
The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has also fined Kabba 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,372).

Abu Bakarr Kabba, a former Sierra Leone Football Association official, has been banned for five years for accepting bribes, the sport’s governing body FIFA said on Friday.

FIFA said Kabba was guilty of “having accepted and received bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has also fined Kabba 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,372).

“The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Kabba were initiated on July 11, 2018 and stem from an extensive investigation into various international matches (attempted to be) manipulated for betting purposes by Mr Wilson Raj Perumal,” FIFA said in a statement.

“This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA through its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.”

The ban on Kabba covers all football-related activities at national and international level and came into force on Friday.

The investigation into convicted Singapore-based match fixer Perumal’s activities has already resulted in life bans for players and former officials.

Earlier this week, former Botswana Football Association general secretary Mooketsi Kgotlele was handed a life ban in relation to the match-fixing probe.

