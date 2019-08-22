PSL announce MTN8 Semi-final dates,venues and kick off time

Former Ohio State standout Braxton Miller feels at home in Cleveland News & Notes » https://t.co/RhTKol2Qh4 pic.twitter.com/VR85RiicRR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 21, 2019

Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of ex-Ohio State star and wide receiveron Wednesday. In his NFL career, the footballer has made 21 appearances with nine starts. He had 34 career receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Miller has expressed his happiness and excitement now that he has joined the Browns: “I can feel the vibe and the good energy around the facility,” Miller said. “It was a warm welcome for sure. Everybody’s happy.” The Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said: «For him to carry that on his shoulders during that time, I was very blessed to be a part of that,” “To see how he came through the fire, per say, and still be the man that he is, I mean, that’s one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen as an individual.” He added.