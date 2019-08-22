PSL announce MTN8 Semi-final dates,venues and kick off time

A statement by the PSL reads as follows: “Polokwane City will kick-off proceedings on Saturday, August 31, 2019 when they host Highlands Park at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium."
"On Sunday, September 1, 2019, SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns will lock horns in their first leg encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Both fixtures will kick off at 15:00."
"On Tuesday evening, Highlands Park will welcome Polokwane City to Makhulong Stadium in a clash which will result in one of the two sides reaching the MTN8 final for the first time in their history. Kick-off is at 19:30,”
“The following evening on September 18, Mamelodi Sundowns will play host to SuperSport United in the second instalment of the #MTN8 Tshwane derby at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30."
MTN 8 Semi-finals fixtures:
- 31 August 2019, 15:00 – Semi-final first leg: Polokwane City vs Highlands Park FC from the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
- 1 September 2019, 15:00 – Semi-final first leg: Supersport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns from the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.
- 17 September 2019, 19:30 – Semi-final second leg: Highlands Park FC vs Polokwane City from Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.
- 18 September 2019, 19:30 – Semi-final second leg: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Supersport United from the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Attridgeville.
