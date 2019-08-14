PSL announces MTN8 fixtures : Weekend matches and kickoff time

One event that precedes the start of the 2019/2020 football season is the summer transfer market where in teams across Europe trade and shop lift players to boost their squads ahead of the promising c

One event that precedes the start of the 2019/2020 football season is the summer transfer market where in teams across Europe trade and shop lift players to boost their squads ahead of the promising calender.

The richest are the busiest clubs if we have to go by the statistics we begin with the biggest shoppers Manchester united, there is no denying that a significant signing has been completed for Harry Maguire.

Harry Maguire has become the most expensive defender in world football after Manchester United confirmed his £80m pound transfer from Leicester. The England international has signed a six-year contract with an option for a further 12 months at Old Trafford after passing a medical.

He gives United something they have been lacking sorely in recent seasons – an established name in the heart of the defence and with plenty of good years in his career ahead of him yet.

Another headliner from the red devils is the departure of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in Italy. The want away striker had not play a single game for Manchester during their pre season tour and becomes the most expensive player ever to play for Inter with his 74 million Pound deal.

Inter boss Antonio Conte said that the former Chelsea striker was his top transfer priority.

Over to London where Arsene Wenger’s legacy of spending less cash has been broken as the gunners had one of the busiest transfer windows in recent years.

Record signing Ivorian Nicolas Pepe cost them a record 72 million pound earlier last week, while the departure of club captain Laurent Koscielny to French side Bordeaux on Wednesday sharpened Arsenal’s search for a proven Premier League centre-back who else than experience Brazilian David Luis who made a surprise deadline switch from Chelsea to Arsenal for 8 million pounds.

The player formerly had spells at PSG under current Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

Some Africans too heated up the transfer deadline as Senegalese winger Ismaila SAAR moved from Rennes fc in France to Watford in English top flight.

The deal is worth around 30 million Euros that makes the 21 year old winger the most expensive player the club has ever bought.

Last minute deals confirmed another switch between Arsenal and Everton. Nigerian winger Alex Iwobi cost 40 million pound for the Evertonians after have had limited play time in London for the gunners under Emry.

Everton actually gunned for Ivorian Wilfred Zaha from Crystal palace but they missed out on his 80 million pound valuation. Iwobi at half that price is a worth while deal.

Norwich City have signed Cameroonian midfielder Ibrahim Amadou from Spanish side Sevilla on a season-long loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent next year, the promoted Premier League club is poised to avoid flirting with relegation.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder who can also play at centre back has never played officially for his nation but with a spotlight opportunity with the Canaries, his dream could come true sooner than later.

The 2019/2020 English premiere league season kicks off tonight with last season’s runner up Liverpool to host new boys Norwich city at Anfield. Salah and Mane look set for another excitement and with the champions league medal fresh in their lockers, they could be targeting the domestic title, something the club last celebrated 30 years ago when they won in the 1989/90 season.