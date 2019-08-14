Back

PSL announces MTN8 fixtures : Weekend matches and kickoff time

Author: Mayssa Douihech
14th August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -Orlando-Pirates(Photo: Orlando Pirates)
The 2019/2020 edition of the cup competition dates are confirmed. PSL have confirmed that all MTN8 quarter-final fixtures will be played during the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.

Defending cup holders Cape Town City, who ended 4th last season, will get the MTN8 underway when they take on 5th place club Polokwane City at the Newlands Stadium on Saturday at 15h00.

2018/2019 runners-up Orlando Pirates will later host seventh-placed Highlands Park to Orlando Stadium at 18h00.

Reigning PSL league champions Mamelodi Sundowns face Bloemfontein Celtic at the Lucas Moripe Stadium at 20h00 in the last fixture on Saturday.

Bidvest Wits will take on SuperSport United at the Bidvest Stadium at 15h00 on Sunday to earn the final spot in the semifinals of the 2019 MTN8.In fact, the two clubs have won this trophy before (Bidvest Wits in 2016 and SuperSport United in 2017).

MTN8 quarter-finals:

Saturday, August 17 2019

Cape Town City vs Polokwane City, Newlands Stadium - 15:00

Orlando Pirates vs Highlands Park, Orlando Stadium - 18:00

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bloemfontein Celtic - 20:15

Sunday, August 18 2019

Bidvest Wits v SuperSport United - 15:00 Bidvest Stadium: 15h00

PSL announces MTN8 fixtures : Weekend matches and kickoff time

Author: Mayssa Douihech
14th August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -Orlando-Pirates(Photo: Orlando Pirates)
The 2019/2020 edition of the cup competition dates are confirmed. PSL have confirmed that all MTN8 quarter-final fixtures will be played during the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.

Defending cup holders Cape Town City, who ended 4th last season, will get the MTN8 underway when they take on 5th place club Polokwane City at the Newlands Stadium on Saturday at 15h00.

2018/2019 runners-up Orlando Pirates will later host seventh-placed Highlands Park to Orlando Stadium at 18h00.

Reigning PSL league champions Mamelodi Sundowns face Bloemfontein Celtic at the Lucas Moripe Stadium at 20h00 in the last fixture on Saturday.

Bidvest Wits will take on SuperSport United at the Bidvest Stadium at 15h00 on Sunday to earn the final spot in the semifinals of the 2019 MTN8.In fact, the two clubs have won this trophy before (Bidvest Wits in 2016 and SuperSport United in 2017).

MTN8 quarter-finals:

Saturday, August 17 2019

Cape Town City vs Polokwane City, Newlands Stadium - 15:00

Orlando Pirates vs Highlands Park, Orlando Stadium - 18:00

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bloemfontein Celtic - 20:15

Sunday, August 18 2019

Bidvest Wits v SuperSport United - 15:00 Bidvest Stadium: 15h00

Kenya Coach Sebastien Migne confirms departure

Author: Mayssa Douihech
13th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Kenya-Coach Migne
Harambee Stars Head Coach Sebastien Migne has declared that his time with Kenya national team has come to an end. In fact, Football Kenya Federation FKF and Migne have agreed on the termination of the contract between the two on mutual consent. This comes a month after leading Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. “I would like by this to say thank you and goodbye to the fans, players and staff of Harambee Stars,” Migne said in a statement. “Following a reflection initiated after the CAN with my Federation, we concluded that it was better to terminate our collaboration. “The initial objective of qualifying the team to the AFCON 2019 having been achieved, it is for me to set myself new professional challenge. And for the FKF, to operate new motivational levers to confirm its progression. “Kenya will remain a great chapter of my life and such a wonderful country. We shared, together, beautiful emotions. This story began in the anonymity during the match in Machakos against Swaziland and ended by participating in the biggest event in Africa, namely CAN 2019 in Egypt. “During our qualifying campaign, we had given a lot of hope to the fans … even though the reality of elimination against the two future finalists reminded us how high the level is demanding and the way to go. “I would like to thank all the people who gave me their trust and the opportunity to train this team. Also, the players for their involvement and professionalism; The main interest of this job remains for me the relationship that can be established with them. And they were great. “I am proud of the work accomplished and happy to have modestly participated in laying the future foundation of this team. I hope you will get great success.” Before joining Kenya, the 46-year-old had spent one year with Congo-Brazzaville.

Qualifying round of CAF champions league kicks off

Author: Mayssa Douihech
12th August 2019, 4 PM +02:00
CAF rejected Wydad Casablanca’s appeal to have the match replayed at a neutral venue thus confirming the Tunis-based club as winners. A reversal that ended an episode that further tarnished the image
Football Planet looks back at the decision by the Confederation of African Football to declare Esperance of Tunisia winner of the Champions League final. CAF’s judicial body finally reversed an earlier decision to have the final replayed after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected this move. CAF rejected Wydad Casablanca’s appeal to have the match replayed at a neutral venue thus confirming the Tunis-based club as winners. A reversal that ended an episode that further tarnished the image of an institution mired in controversy. And it is against this backdrop that the preliminary round of qualifying rounds for the African Club Cup began. All the results, both in the Champions League and in the CAF Cup coming up on the show. Also in the headlines is the appointment of French man Patrice Neveu as the new head coach of the Gabonese national team. He signed a four-year contract tasked with qualifying the country to Cameroon 2021 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. These targets seem lofty in the eyes of many Gabonese football fans following the team’s failure to qualify for Egypt 2019 Afcon. Gabonese journalist Rodrigue Abdoul Békalé will give us his opinion of Neveu’s appointment.

Aubameyang strike earns Arsenal full points in Premier League

Author: Mayssa Douihech
11th August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
In the 2018/2019 season, he emerged joint top scorer with 22 goals along with two other African compatriots: Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah – both with Liverpool.
Arsenal got to a winning start in the English Premier league thanks to a goal by Gabonese international Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. He was also voted Man of The Match. The forward’s 58th minute strike was the difference between visiting Arsenal and their hosts Newcastle United. The game was Aubameyang’s 50th league appearance. It effectively means, the league’s reigning top scorer has started the season and his defense of the golden boot on a good note. In the 2018/2019 season, he emerged joint top scorer with 22 goals along with two other African compatriots: Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah – both with Liverpool. Another African involved for Arsenal on the day with new Ivorian signing Nicolas Pepe. Pepe whose transfer from Lille to Arsenal made him Africa’s most expensive signing was officially Arsenal’s 200th player in the league. Arsenal placed fifth last season and lost the Europa League final to Chelsea. This season, Unai Emery’s side will still play in the Europa League with sights on Champions League football – i.e. a top four finish.

Cameroon's Pascal Siakam hosts basketball camp for children

Author: Mayssa Douihech
9th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Cameroonian star in Douala, launched training activities for young people under 16 years of age of all sexes.

Forty three Cameroonian children were selected to participate in the first basketball camp organized by international basketball player Pascal Siakam.

Cameroonian star while celebrating his titles, on Wednesday in Douala, launched training activities for young people under 16 years of age of all sexes.

The Children latter received practical advice and follow-up from professionals in the discipline.

Siakam said the camp was just the opening of better things, for the goal he and his team had, adding that they knew it didn’t have to be perfect, and that they had things to learn.

“First we have to start, and that’s the attitude we had. So for us now, it’s about trying to make it as good as possible. That is our goal now. It was very good, they are very polite, I talked to all the young people. I tried to talk to them a little bit. I think this communication is very important. That’s what I tried to do, just show them that we’re normal people and that if they keep working, they can ask me what they want,”

According to the basketball player, the exchange they had with the children was very good, and positive.

The NBA champion intends to transform this trial into a basketball academy in the future.

European transfer deadline swings

Author: Mayssa Douihech
9th August 2019, 4 AM +02:00
One event that precedes the start of the 2019/2020 football season is the summer transfer market where in teams across Europe trade and shop lift players to boost their squads ahead of the promising c

One event that precedes the start of the 2019/2020 football season is the summer transfer market where in teams across Europe trade and shop lift players to boost their squads ahead of the promising calender.

The richest are the busiest clubs if we have to go by the statistics we begin with the biggest shoppers Manchester united, there is no denying that a significant signing has been completed for Harry Maguire.

Harry Maguire has become the most expensive defender in world football after Manchester United confirmed his £80m pound transfer from Leicester. The England international has signed a six-year contract with an option for a further 12 months at Old Trafford after passing a medical.

He gives United something they have been lacking sorely in recent seasons – an established name in the heart of the defence and with plenty of good years in his career ahead of him yet.

Another headliner from the red devils is the departure of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in Italy. The want away striker had not play a single game for Manchester during their pre season tour and becomes the most expensive player ever to play for Inter with his 74 million Pound deal.

Inter boss Antonio Conte said that the former Chelsea striker was his top transfer priority.

Over to London where Arsene Wenger’s legacy of spending less cash has been broken as the gunners had one of the busiest transfer windows in recent years.

Record signing Ivorian Nicolas Pepe cost them a record 72 million pound earlier last week, while the departure of club captain Laurent Koscielny to French side Bordeaux on Wednesday sharpened Arsenal’s search for a proven Premier League centre-back who else than experience Brazilian David Luis who made a surprise deadline switch from Chelsea to Arsenal for 8 million pounds.

The player formerly had spells at PSG under current Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

Some Africans too heated up the transfer deadline as Senegalese winger Ismaila SAAR moved from Rennes fc in France to Watford in English top flight.

The deal is worth around 30 million Euros that makes the 21 year old winger the most expensive player the club has ever bought.

Last minute deals confirmed another switch between Arsenal and Everton. Nigerian winger Alex Iwobi cost 40 million pound for the Evertonians after have had limited play time in London for the gunners under Emry.

Everton actually gunned for Ivorian Wilfred Zaha from Crystal palace but they missed out on his 80 million pound valuation. Iwobi at half that price is a worth while deal.

Norwich City have signed Cameroonian midfielder Ibrahim Amadou from Spanish side Sevilla on a season-long loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent next year, the promoted Premier League club is poised to avoid flirting with relegation.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder who can also play at centre back has never played officially for his nation but with a spotlight opportunity with the Canaries, his dream could come true sooner than later.

The 2019/2020 English premiere league season kicks off tonight with last season’s runner up Liverpool to host new boys Norwich city at Anfield. Salah and Mane look set for another excitement and with the champions league medal fresh in their lockers, they could be targeting the domestic title, something the club last celebrated 30 years ago when they won in the 1989/90 season.

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.