PSG : Un jeune espoir de Liga dans le viseur

Author: Media365
28th March 2020, 3 PM +02:00
Le club parisien suivrait de près Javier Serrano, prometteur milieu de terrain de l'Atlético âgé de 17 ans.
D'après une indiscrétion de l'Equipe, le PSG surveille un jeune espoir de l'Atlético Madrid de 17 ans. Milieu polyvalent, Javier Serrano est sous contrat jusqu'en 2022 avec les Colchoneros. Un prodige qui s'entraîne souvent avec les pros de l'Atlético comme le précise le quotidien. Paris pense à lui pour renforcer son équipe des moins de 19 ans dans un premier temps.

Une clause de 26M€


Si le montant de sa clause libératoire culmine à 26 millions d'euros, son prix devrait être bien inférieur. L'Equipe affirme que son profil évoque celui du jeune batave Xavi Simons. Le journal ajoute que Paris est loin d'être seul sur le dossier de ce joueur prometteur.
COVID-19: Buhari tests negative, top aide tests positive

Author: Media365
24th March 2020, 11 AM +02:00
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has tested negative to COVID-19. This comes as his Chief of Staff Abba Kyari tested positive for the disease.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has tested negative to COVID-19. This comes as his Chief of Staff Abba Kyari tested positive for the disease. The test was carried out on the President on Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC).

However, fears are emanating that the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari who has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease may have transmitted the virus to more people including Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu; Minister of Special Duties, George Akume; Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Tijani; Geoffrey Onyeama, and other dignitaries and visitors at the prayers held on March 17th, 2020 for the deceased mother of the Kogi State Governor.

Kyari who represented President Buhari at an event, had traveled to Germany in March 7th where he he held meetings with Siemens group on the Nigeria electricity expansion programme.

It is presumed he probably contracted the disease, from there. He returned on March 14th, three days before he attended the Fidau prayer.

The cheif of staff submitted himself voluntarily for testing and was informed of his status on Monday. He has since then gone into isolation and treatment.

Nigeria which had only one case of COVID-19 when the pandemic hit the country on February 28 now has 40 confirmed cases.

Globally, the disease has affected 192 countries with more than 329,000 cases. In Africa, 42 out of the 54 countries that make up the continent are affected.

