Back

Current Premier League top goal scorers-Man City star leads

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd September 2019, 12 PM +02:00
The fourth round of the 2019/2020 EPL season is in the books and there were a number of star performances over the weekend.The Premier League scorers are listed below.

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Sheffield United at home, Crystal Palace defeated Aston Villa in a 1-0 victory, while Bournemouth were beaten by Leicester City 3-1.

Premier League Champions Manchester City defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0, Newcastle United and Watford drew 1-1, and West Ham United beat Norwich City 2-0.

On the other hand, Liverpool maintained their winning run with a 3-0 victory at Burnley.

Everton edged Wolves 3-2 at Goodison Park, before Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 in the North London derby.



Premier League Top Scorers

6 goals:

Sergio Agüero (Manchester City)

5 goals:

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

4 goals:

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Ashley Barnes (Burnley)

3 goals:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Sébastien Haller (West Ham), Daniel James (Manchester United), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

2 goals:

Firmino (Liverpool), Sadio Mané (Liverpool), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Harry Wilson (Bournemouth), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richarlison (Everton), Raúl Jiménez (Wolves), Mason Mount (Chelsea)

See also

Current Premier League top goal scorers-Man City star leads

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd September 2019, 12 PM +02:00
The fourth round of the 2019/2020 EPL season is in the books and there were a number of star performances over the weekend.The Premier League scorers are listed below.

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Sheffield United at home, Crystal Palace defeated Aston Villa in a 1-0 victory, while Bournemouth were beaten by Leicester City 3-1.

Premier League Champions Manchester City defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0, Newcastle United and Watford drew 1-1, and West Ham United beat Norwich City 2-0.

On the other hand, Liverpool maintained their winning run with a 3-0 victory at Burnley.

Everton edged Wolves 3-2 at Goodison Park, before Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 in the North London derby.



Premier League Top Scorers

6 goals:

Sergio Agüero (Manchester City)

5 goals:

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

4 goals:

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Ashley Barnes (Burnley)

3 goals:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Sébastien Haller (West Ham), Daniel James (Manchester United), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

2 goals:

Firmino (Liverpool), Sadio Mané (Liverpool), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Harry Wilson (Bournemouth), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richarlison (Everton), Raúl Jiménez (Wolves), Mason Mount (Chelsea)

See also

Liverpool-Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah incident: What Henderson and Klopp said

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd September 2019, 9 AM +02:00
On Saturday evening, Liverpool maintained their winning start with a 3-0 victory at Burnley.However,the moment when Sadio Mane flew into rage was what all fans talked about. The game at Burnley witnessed a remarkable incident between Sadio Mane and teammate Mohamed Salah. Mane got mad at Salah for not passing the ball his way when he was placed in a perfect spot to score. In addition, Mane was furious when he was substituted and his teammates had to calm him down. Mane’s angry reaction went viral on social media. Some thought that Mane was right to get mad while others believed he overreacted. Boss Jurgen Klopp insisted that there was no issue to address ann that the incident has already been forgotten. According to the Metro Klopp said: "I could describe five or six situations where everyone thought, “pass it, pass it, pass it” and then he scored." "So, that is the freedom of the player. The boys have to make these decisions: pass the ball, don’t pass the ball." "We can make this mistakes. You can lose the ball and mis-kick the ball or sometimes you cannot see your team-mate. ‘It is not that you ignore him. Sometimes to us it looks like you must see him but you don’t." "It is not a big challenge, but of course with a striker always you can have this. What you do depends on the situation." "We will leave it 100 per cent because we won 3-0 and everyone goes away in different directions. In one week I don’t think I will talk about it again." Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson commented on what happened saying:"I couldn’t really understand at first, but then when he came in, he was laughing and joking," He added: "The most important thing was we got the result, Sadio knows that." "Sadio is fine, he’s a great lad, He performed really well again. Him and Bobby were really big second ball. He had a fantastic game."

Bafana Bafana appoints news head coach

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st September 2019, 7 AM +02:00
Bafana Bafana appoints news head coach.

South Africa’s FA has announce a new coach for the Bafana Bafana. Stuart Baxter’s replacement Molefi Ntseki was appointed on Saturday.

Molefi Ntseki has never played professional football, and has never served on the bench of an elite club. His appointment is a real surprise in the country.

After the resignation of the much criticized Baxter following a disappointing run at the African Cup of Nations in Egypt, Ntseki, his assistant during the competition feels he has confidently learned over the years and is set to take the top job.

Ntseki was picked from a list of South African top flight coaches more expected than him, including Benni McCarthy (Cape Town City), Gavin Hunt (Bidvest Wits) and Steve Komphela (Golden Arrows).

McCarthy and Kompela are former glories of the South African national team, and Hunt has won the South African Premiership 4 times as a coach, a record.

“I think I’m ready to coach the national team,” said Ntseki the day before the announcement. “I did my apprenticeship as close as I could to this demanding position, and it’s time for me to move up to the next level,” he added.

This former school teacher was previously in charge of the women’s national team in South Africa and the country’s U17s, and was the assistant to three Bafana-Bafana coaches, including Baxter, his predecessor.

His first challenge as a national team coach will come in on September 7 in a friendly against Zambia in Lusaka.

Breaking News : Neymar return to Barcelona is OFF after PSG counter-offer rejected

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Neymar-PSG
Neymar’s move to Barcelona is reportedly off after the Spanish champions turned down PSG’s responding offer. The Brazilian’s potential return to the Camp Nou has been one of the transfer sagas of the summer and talks have continued this week ahead of deadline day on September 2. However,El mundo Deportivo,reports on Friday, that the move has been all but ruled out after Barca failed to reach an agreement with PSG; The Catalan club have considered a complex proposal involving a large sum of cash as well as Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo. However, the Barcelona board has decided that such a proposal is not financially viable and have rejected the counter-offer. That means that Neymar’s return to Catalonia is very unlikely, save for some late and dramatic developments.    

Europa League: The europa league 2019/2020 group stage is set

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Europa League Draw
The group stage draw for the 2019/20 Europa League has taken place in Monaco and the groups are as follows: Group A: Sevilla, APOEL FC, Qarabag F91, Dudelange Group B: Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmo, FC Lugano Group C: FC Basel, FC Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor Group D: Sporting, PSV, Rosenborg, BK LASK Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Stade Rennais, CRF 1907 Cluj Group F: Arsenal, Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria SC Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers Group H: CSKA, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, FC Oleksandriya Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Wolfsberger Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolverhampton, SK Slovan Bratislava Group L: Manchester United, FC Astana, FK Partizan, AZ Alkmaar

Uganda beats Kenya 4 - 0 to win CECAFA U-15 tourney in Eritrea

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burund

The final game at the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships, in Eritrea is underway between Kenya and Uganda.

The Ugandan side defeated Kenya by four goals at the end of proceedings in Asmara. The first strike came in the twentieth minute before a second via a free kick was registered 10 minutes later. In the second half, the Ugandan side hit two more goals to seal the title win.

The game was broadcast live on Eritrean national television, Eri-TV. Authorities also continued with the free gate policy for the fixture.

President of the African football governing body, Ahmad Ahmad was in town to grace the final according to multiple reports.

The Ugandan boys had earlier received the audience of the Vice-President Justus Mugisha who had a team talk with the team and players at the Savanna International Hotel conference room.

Uganda, Kenya make finals

Semi-final fixtures at the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships, were be played on Wednesday (August 28) in the Eritrean capital Asmara.

At the end of the fixtures, Uganda and Kenya booked their places in the final slated for Friday, August 30.

The first semi-final saw Kenya edge out a spirited Rwanda side. The game ended one-all at full time but the Harambee Stars progressed 4 – 2 on penalty shootouts.

The second game turned out to be a stroll for Uganda who walloped Burundi by 6 unanswered goals.

Reports indicate that gates were opened for free into the Asmara international stadium. President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, is expected in town to grace the Uganda vs. Kenya final.

East Africans sweep semi-final slots

Per the calculations of Group A, Kenya and Burundi qualified for the semi finals with Kenya bagging 10 points to top the group whiles Burundi came second with 10 points by virtue of goal difference.

In Group B, Uganda topped the group with 12 points whiles Rwanda got nine points to finish second.

The four teams will return to action on Wednesday (August 28) with semi-final clashes. The final has been scheduled for August 30, 2019, in Asmara.

Hosts Eritrea stuttered on day one as they failed to win their fixture against Burundi. The East Africans prevailed 2 – 1 in the game.

The Eritrean team, however, redeemed their chances on Day 5 (August 20) beating neighbouring Sudan emphatically by 6 – 0.

Eritrea went on to lose by 2 – 1 to Kenya in a game that was billed a do or die affair. Whiles in the battle of the whipping boys, Somalia put two unanswered goals past Sudan on Day 7.

Match Day results:

DAY 10 (August 25)
Ethiopia vs. Tanzania 1 – 3
Rwanda vs. Uganda 0 – 3

DAY 9 (August 25)
Burundi vs. Sudan 4 – 0
Somalia vs. Eritrea 1 – 1

DAY 8 (August 23)
Tanzania vs. Rwanda 1 – 2
Uganda vs. South Sudan 5 – 0

DAY 7 (August 22)
Eritrea vs. Kenya 1 – 2
Somalia vs. Sudan 2 – 0

DAY 6 (August 21)
Tanzania vs. South Sudan 6 – 0
Rwanda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 5 (August 20)
Kenya vs. Burundi 1 – 1
Sudan vs. Eritrea 0 – 6

DAY 4 (August 19)
Tanzania vs. Uganda 0 – 2
South Sudan vs. Ethiopia 1 – 1

DAY 3 (August 18)
Sudan vs. Kenya 0 – 4
Burundi vs. Somalia 2 – 1

DAY 2 (August 17)
Rwanda vs. South Sudan 3 – 0
Uganda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 1 (August 16)
Kenya vs. Somalia 3 – 1
Eritrea vs. Burundi 1 – 2

East African dominance:

East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.

The tournament kicked off on August 16 and is expected to end on September 1. Sides that have struggled include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.

Even though reports indicated that Djibouti were due to participate, that did not happen and groups were reconfigured into two of five teams each.

Group breakdown of competing teams:

Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Tanzania

Ethiopian lads made history with outing

Despite being the first major tournament Eritrea is hosting, history was made by the Ethiopian lads who lost their first match last Saturday against Uganda 3 – 0.

They became the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades – the period during which both countries were engaged in a border row. Incidentally, none of those boys were born when the war broke out in 1998.

They attained the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.

According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.

Photo Credit: Eritrea Football Federation website

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.