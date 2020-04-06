Back

Pape Diouf: The fall of a giant

Author: Euronews
6th April 2020, 12 PM +02:00
The world of football, Africa in particular, is still mourning him. Pape Diouf has left a great void in the hearts of football lovers.

The world of football, Africa in particular, is still mourning him. Pape Diouf has left a great void in the hearts of football lovers. A multi-dimensional man, a fervent defender of the continent, the former president of Olympique de Marseille left his mark on history before being swept away on 31 March 2020 by Covid-19 in Dakar, Senegal.



The more time passes, the more anxiety grows. Is the future of football compromised by the Covid-19 pandemic? The only thing we know for sure is that we’re living in total uncertainty. But the players have decided to fight, starting with the parent body, FIFA, whose president Gianni Infantino is reassuring and calling for a united front to prevent the collapse of sport’s .



This is an outcome that is feared by the leaders of European football. The Champions League and the Europa League may not go all the way. For the first time, UEFA is considering a blank year because of Coronavirus. European football boss Aleksander Ceferin has already set a deadline beyond which it would no longer be possible to continue the season. We’ll go into more detail in a few minutes.

Coupes d'Europe : L'UEFA prête à laisser de côté les matchs aller-retour pour finir la saison

Author: Euronews
5th April 2020, 10 AM +02:00
Aleksander Ceferin, président de l'UEFA, est récemment revenu sur les possibles scenarios permettant de conclure la saison des compétitions européennes de clubs, dont celui qui verrait les équipes disputer les quarts de finale et les demi-finales sur un seul match.
L'exercice 2019-20 de Ligue des Champions va-t-il aller à son terme ? Au vu des enjeux économiques inhérents à la plus lucrative des compétitions de clubs, il serait difficile d'envisager un autre scénario. Mais le contexte de crise sanitaire actuel n'exclut pas la possibilité d'un tournoi arrêté, ce qui serait un coup dur pour les clubs qualifiés pour les quarts de finale comme le Paris Saint-Germain. Quoiqu'il en soit, la marge de manœuvre sera étroite. Le 3 août est d'ores et déjà identifié comme une deadline pour la finale. Et le format sera certainement adapté aux circonstances du moment.

Un seul match sur terrain neutre ?


Dans un entretien accordé à la chaîne allemande ZDF, le président de l'UEFA Aleksander Ceferin est apparu assez transparent sur le sujet, évoquant la probabilité d'une formule à un seul match disputé sur terrain neutre. Le plan d'un final four ou final eight reste hypothétique. "Nous pourrions jouer avec un seul match à élimination directe sur terrain neutre. Mais jouer avec un final four ou un final eight n'est qu'une option pour le moment", a-t-il déclaré.

Real Madrid : Van de Beek assure que rien n'est encore conclu

Author: Euronews
5th April 2020, 9 AM +02:00
Alors que le Real Madrid est intéressé par son profil, le milieu de terrain de l'Ajax Amsterdam Donny van de Beek a assuré que son avenir n'était pas encore scellé.



Le Real Madrid, en quête d'un milieu central pour consolider son entrejeu, a jeté son dévolu sur le milieu de terrain de l'Ajax Amsterdam Donny van de Beek depuis l'été dernier. Le milieu néerlandais fait partie des révélations qui ont été mises en lumière lors de la fabuleuse épopée du club jusqu'en demi-finale de Ligue des champions il y a un an. Au contraire de ses compères De Jong ou de Ligt, Van de Beek était resté au bercail. Sa polyvalence - formé comme milieu défensif, il est apte à évoluer derrière un attaquant -, et sa qualité technique plaisent à Zinédine Zidane. Mais ce dossier est pourtant loin d'être bouclé par le Real Madrid.

Van de Beek est encore loin du Real Madrid


Dans des propos accordés au magazine Helden, le Néerlandais a indiqué qu'il n'y avait rien de finalisé avec le Real. « Jouer sous le soleil est toujours agréable, mais non, je n'ai pas encore commencé à prendre des cours d'espagnol. Je n'ai encore donné mon accord à personne, tout est encore ouvert. Je sais ce que j'ai ici, à Ajax je suis aimé et j'aime l’Ajax. Mon ressenti doit être positif pour un club. Non seulement ils m’apprécient, mas je dois également m’adapter au système de jeu et, bien sûr, je veux aussi connaitre le temps de jeu qu’ils m’accorderont », a expliqué Donny van de Beek.


CAN 2021 : Les éliminatoires ne reprendront pas en juin

Author: Euronews
5th April 2020, 9 AM +02:00
La FIFA a décidé d’un report de tous les matchs internationaux prévus initialement en juin, obligeant la CAF à ne reprogrammer les éliminatoires de la CAN 2021 qu'à partir de septembre.

Reportées sine die le mois dernier en raison de la propagation du coronavirus, les éliminatoires de la CAN 2021 ne reprendront pas au mois de juin. La FIFA a décidé d’un report de tous les matchs internationaux prévus initialement en juin, se rangeant ainsi aux recommandations de son groupe de travail chargé de traiter les conséquences de la pandémie du Covid-19 sur le football. Se trouvent ainsi reportés "tous les matchs internationaux qui devaient être joués pendant la fenêtre de juin 2020", informe la Confédération africaine de football sur son site officiel.


Comme depuis le début de la pandémie, les décisions évoluent en fonction de la situation sanitaire. Alors que le secrétaire général intérimaire de la CAF, Abdelmounaïm Bah, n'avait pas exclu la possibilité de rejouer dès le mois de juin, l'instance panafricaine devrait se voir obligée de programmer les quatre dernières journées des éliminatoires de la CAN Cameroun 2021 en septembre, octobre ou novembre, et reporter au printemps 2021 le coup d'envoi de celles de la Coupe du Monde 2022. A suivre.


FC Barcelone : La presse catalane présente un nouveau scenario pour attirer Neymar

Author: Euronews
5th April 2020, 6 AM +02:00
Selon le quotidien catalan Sport, afin de précipiter son retour au FC Barcelone, Neymar serait prêt à forcer la main des dirigeants du PSG.
Si le football est à l'arrêt aux quatre coins de l'Europe, l'Espagne peut compter sur le feuilleton Neymar pour alimenter les débats au quotidien. La presse catalane, notamment, ne cesse de relancer cette série digne d'une télénovela. Le quotidien Sport a déjà le script du prochain épisode en tête : selon les informations du journal pro-Barça, Neymar fera tout pour forcer son départ du Paris Saint-Germain lors du mercato estival. En d'autres termes, un scénario comparable à celui de l'été dernier est d'ores et déjà envisagé.

Pour appuyer cette théorie, le quotidien ibérique fabule sur les relations entre Neymar et les dirigeants du Paris Saint-Germain, dont son directeur sportif Leonardo. Sport indique enfin que Neymar ne cesserait de clamer à ses proches qu'un nouveau feuilleton aura lieu l'été prochain à son sujet. Pour rappel, la superstar brésilienne est actuellement confinée à son domicile au Brésil.

