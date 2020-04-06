Pape Diouf: The fall of a giant

The world of football, Africa in particular, is still mourning him. Pape Diouf has left a great void in the hearts of football lovers.

The world of football, Africa in particular, is still mourning him. Pape Diouf has left a great void in the hearts of football lovers. A multi-dimensional man, a fervent defender of the continent, the former president of Olympique de Marseille left his mark on history before being swept away on 31 March 2020 by Covid-19 in Dakar, Senegal.

The more time passes, the more anxiety grows. Is the future of football compromised by the Covid-19 pandemic? The only thing we know for sure is that we’re living in total uncertainty. But the players have decided to fight, starting with the parent body, FIFA, whose president Gianni Infantino is reassuring and calling for a united front to prevent the collapse of sport’s .

This is an outcome that is feared by the leaders of European football. The Champions League and the Europa League may not go all the way. For the first time, UEFA is considering a blank year because of Coronavirus. European football boss Aleksander Ceferin has already set a deadline beyond which it would no longer be possible to continue the season. We’ll go into more detail in a few minutes.