Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu: Prediction, head-to-head and kick-off time

Following two successive losses, AmaZulu are 16th on the PSL league standings without a single point, having played two matches in their 2019-20 league campaign.
However, AmaZulu's midfielder Siyethembe Sithebe is confident that they can secure their first win of the season against Pirates.
"We all know that Orlando Pirates are a team that likes to run, they move a lot, we will have to catch them on the counter-attack and exploit the spaces between the midfielders," Sithebe said.
"I’d say that we still have time to catch up and gain points, we have to keep working hard to win the upcoming games because the league is very unpredictable."
On the other hand, Orlando Pirates have registered their third loss this new season and they are in the ninth spot on the league standings with three points from two ties.
Priates’ caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena believes that this game can be a chance for redemption.
“At this moment we’ve had to do a lot of analysis, use video to improve the team and cover some of the cracks in the interim,” Mokwena said.
“But keep on working to try and improve; work on the players’ confidence because the most important thing is to bounce back and help these players to continue to believe in themselves.”
In their previous meetings, Pirates have won 9 clashes, while AmaZulu have registered only 3 wins. The two sides drew 11 times.
Kick-off is at 7.30pm CAT.
This tie can be tricky, so a scoring draw is strongly expected as the final result tonight.
☠ 🚨 MATCH DAY 🚨
🆚️ @AmaZuluFootball
📅 Today, 20 August 2019
🏟 King Zwelithini Stadium
🕢 19h30
📺 SuperSport 4
🎫 @TicketProSA 👉🏾 https://t.co/0eiYwNKZiy
⚫⚪🔴⭐#AbsaPrem #Matchday #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/kaOFWJgomy
— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 20, 2019
It’s Match Day 👊#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/lF7CDVFuC9
— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) August 20, 2019