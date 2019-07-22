Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns unveil their new kits

Orlando Pirates’s new kits were revealed on Monday morning in partnership with Adidas.
The Pirates home kit jersey is an all-white one with black stripes, while the shorts are black.
The Buccaneers away jersey is red with black patterns.
☠ 🌞 Rise and Shine #Buccaneers to the Official @adidasZA x @orlandopirates 2019/20 Home Jersey!😎
Available at the Orlando Stadium Pirates Shop on 25.07.2019
Nationwide at @adidasZA & sports retailers on 01.08.2019
— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 22, 2019
Captain @JeleHappy and Linda Mntambo looking in the 2019/20 Official @adidasZA x @orlandopirates Home and Away Jerseys at @MorningLiveSABC
— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 22, 2019
A statement by the club reads: "The last time Orlando Pirates wore a white home jersey with black stripes, they brought the country to its feet by being twice crowned kings of Africa in a purple patch of continental dominance following an improbable Champions’ League campaign triumph in 1995 followed by a Super Cup win in 1996."
On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns’s new kits are sponsored by Puma and rich with patterns that are inspired by the blazing African Sun.
The home jersey is a white one with grey patterns on it and so are the shorts.Downs's away jersey is yellow with elegant design on it to go with the new blue shorts.
Coming in blazing hot, the @PUMASouthAfrica 2019/2020 Home & Away kit.
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 22, 2019
Puma Marketing Director in South Africa Brett Bellinger said: “PUMA’s long-term relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns continues to thrive both on and off the pitch, and we believe the vibrant new Home and Away kit will resonate with fans – both for the replica kit and fan wear.”