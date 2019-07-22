Back

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns unveil their new kits

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Orlando-Sundowns
South Africa giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have revealed their new home and away kits ahead of the new 2019/2020 season.

Orlando Pirates’s new kits were revealed on Monday morning in partnership with Adidas.

The Pirates home kit jersey is an all-white one with black stripes, while the shorts are black.

The Buccaneers away jersey is red with black patterns.





A statement by the club reads: "The last time Orlando Pirates wore a white home jersey with black stripes, they brought the country to its feet by being twice crowned kings of Africa in a purple patch of continental dominance following an improbable Champions’ League campaign triumph in 1995 followed by a Super Cup win in 1996."

On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns’s new kits are sponsored by Puma and rich with patterns that are inspired by the blazing African Sun.

The home jersey is a white one with grey patterns on it and so are the shorts.Downs's away jersey is yellow with elegant design on it to go with the new blue shorts.



Puma Marketing Director in South Africa Brett Bellinger said: “PUMA’s long-term relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns continues to thrive both on and off the pitch, and we believe the vibrant new Home and Away kit will resonate with fans – both for the replica kit and fan wear.”

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns unveil their new kits

Author: Mayssa Douihech
22nd July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Orlando-Sundowns
South Africa giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have revealed their new home and away kits ahead of the new 2019/2020 season.

Orlando Pirates’s new kits were revealed on Monday morning in partnership with Adidas.

The Pirates home kit jersey is an all-white one with black stripes, while the shorts are black.

The Buccaneers away jersey is red with black patterns.





A statement by the club reads: "The last time Orlando Pirates wore a white home jersey with black stripes, they brought the country to its feet by being twice crowned kings of Africa in a purple patch of continental dominance following an improbable Champions’ League campaign triumph in 1995 followed by a Super Cup win in 1996."

On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns’s new kits are sponsored by Puma and rich with patterns that are inspired by the blazing African Sun.

The home jersey is a white one with grey patterns on it and so are the shorts.Downs's away jersey is yellow with elegant design on it to go with the new blue shorts.



Puma Marketing Director in South Africa Brett Bellinger said: “PUMA’s long-term relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns continues to thrive both on and off the pitch, and we believe the vibrant new Home and Away kit will resonate with fans – both for the replica kit and fan wear.”

Morocco's head coach quits after team fail in AFCON

Author: Mayssa Douihech
21st July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Hervé Renard is done with Morocco. The French coach of the Moroccan national football team announced his resignation on Sunday.

Hervé Renard is done with Morocco. The French coach of the Moroccan national football team announced his resignation on Sunday.

The announcement comes after the Atlas Lions were eliminated in the 16th round of the African Cup of Nations finals that has just concluded in Egypt. Hervé Renard’s squad lost to the Benin after a shock penalty.

The Frenchman has given up after 41 months at the helm of the Cherifian kingdom’s national team. He posted on social media, “It is time for me to close this long and beautiful chapter of my life, not without a certain emotion and sadness, but it is an unavoidable decision taken well before the CAN-2019.”

According to the now former Atlas Lion Coach, the President of the Royal Moroccan Federation has made a contractual commitment to respect his decision.

Pacquiao beats Thurman, wins WBA welterweight title

Author: Mayssa Douihech
21st July 2019, 7 AM +02:00
The 41-year-old said he had « fun » as he became the oldest welterweight champion in history by beating WBA Super champion Keith Thurman in a split decision in Las Vegas.

Manny Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman on points to take WBA Super welterweight title.

The 41-year-old said he had “fun” as he became the oldest welterweight champion in history by beating WBA Super champion Keith Thurman in a split decision in Las Vegas.

Two judges scored the bout 115-112 for Pacquiao, while another scored it 114-113 for Thurman.

Keith Thurman vowed to end Manny Pacquiao’s career but it was the Filipino boxing legend who taught his younger rival a lesson.

A world champion at eight weights, Pacquiao was fighting for the 71st time in a stellar career that has seen seven defeats.

It was nearly 25 years since a 16-year-old Pacquiao stepped onto the scales for his pro debut.

The legendary boxer and politician seems to have several years left in a day job that paid him a guaranteed $10 million on Saturday night.

Algerian champions land home

Author: Mayssa Douihech
20th July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
The Algerian squad that defeated Senegal on Friday in the final match of the African Cup of Nations, is back home.

The Algerian squad that defeated Senegal on Friday in the final match of the African Cup of Nations, is back home. The new African champions bearing their medals arrived Saturday in Algiers to a grand welcome.

The victory has brought to an end nearly 30 years of loosing. Algeria’s last title in the tournament was in 1990. This victory comes at a time when the country is going through a period of political unrest with anti-government demonstrations across the country.

This celebration therefore offered Algeria a moment of reprieve, as football took over from the political protests

Senegalese fans 'proud of Teranga Lions' despite loss

Author: Mayssa Douihech
20th July 2019, 7 AM +02:00
Baghdad Bounedjah’s goal helped Algeria to their first African Cup of Nations title in 29 years.

Senegalese football fans express mixed reactions to the outcome of the just ended African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Fans showed a sense of sadness and frustration after the Lions of Teranga were crashed by the Fennecs of Algeria by 1- 0 against in Cairo on Friday.

But despite the disappointment, Senegalese football fans say they’re proud of their team.

“We’re a little sad, but that’s the law of football. We were a little naive, they robbed a goal from us, but we’re still going to welcome them home. We are proud of our Lions. Okay, we’re going to remobilise for another AFCON, God willing”, Papa Mbaye Kebe said.

‘‘We lost the Cup but we’re not all sad because I say to myself they really gave it everything. Because, knowing the size of a football field and knowing that you also have to run after a ball, it’s not always easy. I say to myself they really fought hard. I say congratulations to them”, Adama Ndiaye said.

Baghdad Bounedjah’s goal helped Algeria to their first African Cup of Nations title in 29 years.

For Senegal, the wait for a first continental title still continues.

AFP

Algerian fans celebrate 2nd AFCON win as police clash with Paris fans

Author: Mayssa Douihech
20th July 2019, 4 AM +02:00
Meanwhile, in Paris, France, police clashed with Algerian fans as they poured unto the streets of the Champs Elysee to celebrate.

A jubilant crowd gathered at the International stadium in Algiers on Friday night to celebrate another African Cup of Nations win.

Algerian football fans wore the colors of their national flag, green, white and red to make merry.

“We won! Thanks be to God. God willing we will have the same result in 2022. I hope so”, said Algerian supporter, Ayman.

Ramadan, a nurse said “congratulations to us all, to the Muslim community, to the Palestinian people and to the orphans. 1, 2, 3, Viva Algeria.’‘

The Fennecs beat the Teranga Lions of Senegal by 1-0 to claim their second AFCON title on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Paris, France, police clashed with Algerian fans as they poured unto the streets of the Champs Elysee to celebrate.

What was supposed to be a joyous occasion changed the mood as police fired tear gas to control the crowds.

The clashes continued until the early hours of Saturday, July 20.

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.