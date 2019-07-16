Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs pay tribute to Marc Batchelor

The ex-footballer had played for the two Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs and the South African national football team, Bafana Bafana.
Tributes immediately started to stream in from ex-teammates of the player and fans in addition to the two South African giants.
Indeed, a statement on Orlando Pirates official website reads: “Orlando Pirates Football Club is saddened by the news of the passing of former striker Marc Batchelor who was shot in Johannesburg last night.
From all of us at Orlando Pirates Football Club, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Batchelor family and pledge our profound moral support.
We supplicate that God gives you fortitude at this moment of your extreme grief and pain.
Not many players have the unique privilege of having played for all the top clubs in South Africa like Marc Batchelor did.”
On the other hand, Kaizer Chiefs Twitter account quoted the club’s president Kaizer Motaung saying:"I am shocked to learn about the passing of former Kaizer Chiefs player Marc Batchelor. On behalf of Kaizer Chiefs I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and the football fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace"
"I am shocked to learn about the passing of former Kaizer Chiefs player Marc Batchelor. On behalf of Kaizer Chiefs I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and the football fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace" - Kaizer Motaung pic.twitter.com/m3kqReIiG9
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 16, 2019