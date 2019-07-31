Orlando Pirates confirm Khuzwayo’s forced retirement at 29

In fact, Pirates have recently revealed their 2019/2020 season squad in addition to their jersey numbers with no mention of Khuzwayo.
It was clear that the goalkeeper’s time with Orlando Pirates is over. Unfortunately, his whole carrer is has now ended.
A statement on the Buccaneers’ official website reads as follows:
“In a sad turn of events for a goalkeeper that lived for the game, Brilliant Khuzwayo is forced into early retirement by an injury that was corroborated by independent medical reports.
Brilliant Khuzwayo is living proof that ‘once a Pirate, always a Pirate’.
He first played for Orlando Pirates as part of development academy. His promise was as brilliant as his name. It was clear then that he was destined for a top flight career.
His return to play for the senior team was therefore not a coincidence. That is until he was plagued by a recurring injury that has ultimately cut his career short.”
Speaking on his injury, Khuzwayo said: “It was a great feeling to come back to the club, unfortunately due to my ankle, I was unable to fulfil my dream. I am a person who always wants to perform knowing I can give my all in everything I do however due to my ankle and after consultation with the specialists it was said that I wouldn’t be able to play at an elite level.”
☠ Medical Incapacity Forces Early Retirement of @Brilliekhuzwayo
💀 FULL FEATURE EXCLUSIVELY ON PIRATES APP
📲 Download the Pirates App 👉🏾 https://t.co/ruwb71nIVG
🖥 https://t.co/1dMxRIrZqa
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/ODe7UI7X7H
— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 31, 2019