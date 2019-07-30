Orlando Pirates confirm their 2019/2020 squad and jersey numbers
Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic announced that the club are still waiting for a medical clearance for goalkeeper Khuzwayo can get back with the squad again.
Due to ankle injury, the goalkeeper is yet to make an official appearance for Orlando Pirates since joining from Kaizer Chiefs ahead of last season.
In fact, Khuzwayo is facing uncertain future with the Bucs now that he was not allocated a jersey number nor appeared on the squad list.
The full squad with their jersey numbers:
Goalkeepers: 1 Joris Delle; 30 Wayne Sandilands; 40 Siyabonga Mpontshane
Defenders: 2 Asavela Mbekile; 4 Happy Jele; 5 Ntsikelelo Nyauza; 44 Abel Mabaso; 19 Bongani Sam; 23 Innocent Maela; 24 Tebogo Tlolane; 27 Alfred Ndengane; 28 Mthokozisi Dube; 33 Justice Chabalala; 35 Brian Hlongwa
Midfielders: 3 Thembinkosi Lorch; 6 Ben Motshwari; 8 Siphesihle Ndlovu; 11 Luvuyo Memela; 14 Musa Nyatama; 15 Fortune Makaringe; 18 Kabelo Dlamini; 20 Xola Mlambo; 29 Paseka Mako; 32 Linda Mntambo; 45 Vincent Pule
Strikers: 7 Gabadinho Mhango; 12 Justin Shonga; 16 Tshegofatsho Mabasa 17 Augustine Mulenga; 25 Zakhele Lepasa; 34 Thabiso Monyane