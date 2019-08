Orlando Pirates interim coach: "You don’t become a bad team overnight”

winless campaign continues as they were held to a goalless draw by Golden Arrows on Wednesday night at Orlando Stadium in their PSL tie.Pirates’ last win came in the opening weekend of the 2019/2020 season, where they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 at home.Since then, they have suffered a frustrating run , lost their coach, and have been eliminated from two cup competitions.Golden Arrows, on the other hand, have beaten Chippa United 2-1 in Durban, and have two wins under their belt since the beginning of the season.Orlando Pirates coachhas a hard task of restoring the squad’s confidence.In fact, he commented on the disappointing draw saying: “We shouldn’t forget this is the same group of players who went 22 games unbeaten last season‚ and who pushed for the title‚""You don’t become a bad team overnight. But you can go through a cycle. And every team does - Real Madrid last season did‚ and Manchester United still are.""The good thing about our cycle is it comes nice and early in a season‚ and we’ve got enough time to be able to grab hold of it and not allow it to continue."Mokwena added: "As you can see‚ a lot of teams‚ because we’ve done so well ‚ play against us with a reinforced block‚""Now if you do not have all the four superiorities in modern football [it becomes hard to break that down]."At this moment we try with structural tweaks to make sure that we have positional superiority in trying to get players into the right areas.”