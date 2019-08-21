Back

Orlando Pirates were "unbelievable" against AmaZulu FC- Mokwena

Author: Mayssa Douihech
21st August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Orlando Pirates via Twitter
Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena was pleased with his team's performance on Tuesday evening in their tie against AmaZulu FC.

After three successive defeats, last one being a loss to Highlands Park in the MTN8 clash last weekend, Pirates managed to draw 0-0 against AmaZulu.

Mokwena expressed his satisfaction with the Buccaneers ‘performance on the pitch.

“A lot of positives, we stuck to the game plan, I said before the match that we are looking for balance and we were more balanced,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

“A lot more tactical discipline, we controlled the ball for most parts of the game, we also controlled the space. We tried to find the balance between the two because we’ve had major problems with that,”

“But positive, a point away from home, a clean-sheet which is important because we have conceded far too many goals over the last couple of matches. So, there are a lot more positives than negatives. A lot more stabilisation and we move on,” He added

“We can be proud of these ones, Orlando Pirates is not just rich in terms of the quality we possess, but look at the character, the amount of fight they put in. The courage, the never-say-die attitude. It’s unbelievable,"

"We are so proud of these players, when the Buccaneers watch such a spirited performance, especially because it’s so easy to give up after such difficult results and in a difficult moment," he concluded.

Mohamed Salah talks about his Warda tweets and disappointing AFCON campaign

Author: Mayssa Douihech
20th August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has defended himself of claims that he supported his teammate Amr Warda against sexual harassment accusations. In fact, when Egyptian Football Association has declared that Amr Warda was banned from the national Egyptian team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Mohamed Salah tweeted that he supports his teammate who was accused of sexually harassing a Dubai-based model of Egyptian-British model called Merhan Keller. Salah believed that the decision of expelling Amr Warda from the Egypt squad is too harsh. Salah’s support of Warda was highly criticized which made the player clarify. Indeed, he claimed that his tweets were ‘misunderstood’. “My position’s still the same. As I told you, the people misunderstand what I’m saying. But in the meantime, what I’m talking about, the woman has to get her right in the Middle East,” Salah told CNN. “First of all, we have to accept that there is a problem. I know it’s very difficult to accept that. But 100% the problem is running deep and deep and deep.” “And the second thing, my opinion is the woman has a right to talk about anything she doesn’t like. I’m talking about myself, I want when my daughter has a problem, she has to feel like support from me to come to talk to me about the problem.” As far as Egypt’s disappointing AFCON run, Salah criticized Egypt’s footballing governing body EFA for their unprofessionalism and claimed that the team was under a huge pressure. “I think with the federation; it was a bit like a competition. “Who’s the winner? And for me, I will never be a winner because I’m a player. So, when I come to tell you something, you have to know that I’m telling you just because I want to be happy … to get something for the national team, to do something more for the national team. He added: “The players feel the pressure and we didn’t perform at the top level, honestly. So I’m not talking about the player and hiding myself, but as a team we didn’t perform good,”

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu: Prediction, head-to-head and kick-off time

Author: Mayssa Douihech
20th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Photo: Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates will face AmaZulu in their Absa Premiership tie at at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday. Following two successive losses, AmaZulu are 16th on the PSL league standings without a single point, having played two matches in their 2019-20 league campaign. However, AmaZulu's midfielder Siyethembe Sithebe is confident that they can secure their first win of the season against Pirates. "We all know that Orlando Pirates are a team that likes to run, they move a lot, we will have to catch them on the counter-attack and exploit the spaces between the midfielders," Sithebe said. "I’d say that we still have time to catch up and gain points, we have to keep working hard to win the upcoming games because the league is very unpredictable." On the other hand, Orlando Pirates have registered their third loss this new season and they are in the ninth spot on the league standings with three points from two ties. Priates’ caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena believes that this game can be a chance for redemption. “At this moment we’ve had to do a lot of analysis, use video to improve the team and cover some of the cracks in the interim,” Mokwena said. “But keep on working to try and improve; work on the players’ confidence because the most important thing is to bounce back and help these players to continue to believe in themselves.” In their previous meetings, Pirates have won 9 clashes, while AmaZulu have registered only 3 wins. The two sides drew 11 times. Kick-off is at 7.30pm CAT. This tie can be tricky, so a scoring draw is strongly expected as the final result tonight.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City: Prediction, head-to-head and kick-off time

Author: Mayssa Douihech
20th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Sundowns-via Twitter
After the two sides’ weekend cup matches, Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Cape Town City FC in an Absa Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening. The two teams are on equal level on points on the PSL current standing, separated only by a one goal difference. Cape Town City were eliminated of the Cup competition over the weekend by Polokwane City, Sundowns, on the other hand, were victorious, defeating Bloemfontein Celtic in a 3-1 score. In their previous meetings, Sundowns have won 11 times, while City have won 8 matches. The two teams drew only in 2 occasions. Kick-off is at 7.30pm CAT. As for the prediction, Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to win and score at least two goals this evening, regarding previous results and performance. Downs coach Pitso Mosimane commented on this week’s upcoming tie: “It’s good we came back. It shows experience and character. We never panicked. This time we got the subs right. Last week I got it wrong. You learn in football. We kept the balance. Sometimes you get it right, sometimes you get it wrong,” He added: “We’ve got a game now on Wednesday and it’s not an easy one. And then the biggest on Saturday [when Sundowns will face AS Otoho in the Caf Champions League game].”

Man United slam racist attack on Pogba after penalty miss

Author: Mayssa Douihech
20th August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Forward Marcus Rashford also stood in solidarity with his team mate. “Manchester United is a family,” he said in a tweet. “Paul Pogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us

Manchester United are working on identifying individuals who racially abused Paul Pogba online after the midfielder missed a penalty in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Pogba won a late penalty but had his effort from the spot was saved by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio. The draw cost United top spot in the Premier League standings, leading to a handful of supporters racially abusing the Frenchman.

“The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also,” United said in a statement.

“Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative.

“We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases.”

Defender Harry Maguire termed the abuse “disgusting” and called on social media companies to verify user accounts to prevent supporters from abusing players anonymously.

“Social media need to do something about it,” Maguire said in a tweet. “Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving licence. Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people.”

Forward Marcus Rashford also stood in solidarity with his team mate. “Manchester United is a family,” he said in a tweet. “Paul Pogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all.”

Last week Chelsea boss Frank Lampard also urged social media companies to take stricter action after 21-year-old striker Tammy Abraham was the target of racist abuse after his missed penalty in the UEFA Super Cup loss to Liverpool.

REUTERS

Ivorian legend Didier Drogba aims for presidency of football federation

Author: Mayssa Douihech
20th August 2019, 1 AM +02:00
Incumbent president Augustin Sidy Diallo, will be another candidate to beat. He has been in the role since 2011. The final list of candidates should be known in the coming weeks according to reports.

Former Ivorian international Didier Drogba is running for president of the Ivorian Football Federation, FIF; according to local media reports.

The former Chelsea man is reported to have filed his application for elections slated to be held later this year.

The 41-year-old will face competition from among others, a former playing colleague and turned politician Bonaventure Kalou, who was in October 2018 elected mayor of the municipality of Vavoua.

Incumbent president Augustin Sidy Diallo, will be another candidate to beat. He has been in the role since 2011. The final list of candidates should be known in the coming weeks according to reports.

Recently retired Drogba is on record to have voiced ambitions of heading the football federation in the West African country.

“It’s something that interests me: I want to get more involved. I think more and more about it. I know Ivorian football, I have played in selection for years and I invested in Ivorian football lately …

“I have not made my decision yet, but, if all conditions are met, why not?” he said in an interview on French broadcaster, RFI.

