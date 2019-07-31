Is Odion Ighalo back with Super Eagles after retirement?

In fact, Nigeria were beaten 1-2 at the hands of AFCON 2019 champions Algeria at the tournament semi-final game.
Super Eagles ended in the third place at the tournament after beating Tunisia in the battle for the bronze medal.
Ighalo, who ended as top scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with five goals, has decided to retire from the Nigerian national team. Over four years with his team, he has scored 16 goals in 35 appearances.
"You always dream of playing for Nigeria as a boy and luckily I managed to do it from the under 20s to the senior side," said the striker.
"But you only need to take the time to reflect and tell yourself the truth, even though it was the hardest decision to make in my life as footballer, I think it is the right one."
However, fans are left guessing whether the player has made a U-turn on his international retirement after he tweeted his photos in Super Eagles colours with the caption "Coming back stronger"
Indeed, fans are now confused and demanding for a clarification from Ighalo on what the tweet really means.
Coming back stronger💪🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1czbC3VjGB
— Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) July 31, 2019