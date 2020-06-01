Back

Nigeria's Ighalo on 'lockdown' at Man United till January 2021

Author: Euronews
1st June 2020, 11 AM +02:00
Man United made an official announcement via a statement posted on its website.

Nigerian international Odion Ighalo’s loan to Manchester United has been extended until January 2021. The club made an official announcement via a statement posted on its website.



The news ends widespread speculations that he was due to return to his parent club Shanghai Shenhua with the expiry of his contract.



His contract was initially due to end on 31 May but he will now remain with the Reds until 31 January 2021, enabling him to build an impressive start to life with the club he supported as a boy.



Ighalo had pushed to stay but the Chinese club appeared adamant till now. The club have now accepted United’s conditions to extend the loan.



Earlier today, he posted a photo with the caption: “Happy new month Fams.” He has in his time at Old Trafford, played eight games, scored four times and provided an assist.



Fans on social media are celebrating the extension for the first Nigerian to feature for the club which is widely supported across Africa’s most populous nation.



Copyright -Euronews

CAF releases nearly CFA120 million for member states

Author: Euronews
1st June 2020, 10 AM +02:00
CAF has issued out cheque of more than 6,393 million CFA francs for its association members.

After FIFA, CAF has issued out cheques for its association members. The continental football body will urgently release more than 6,393 million CFA francs. Each federation will receive nearly 120 million. A subsidy to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health situation is still worrisome and is disrupting the whole of African football. Some championships have come to a standstill, others are waiting without being really sure when to resume.

And in the face of this crisis, FIFA is stepping up its initiatives to support the recovery of the world’s leagues. A risk assessment tool has been made available to the Confederations and Federations to ensure the safety of the players. More details to follow in this programme, coming up just after this short break

Kenya's David Rudisha undergoes ankle surgery

Author: Euronews
29th May 2020, 4 AM +02:00
Since 2016, Rudisha has competed sporadically. He only raced four times in 2017, and did not compete in 2018, 2019 or 2020. He hopes to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Two-time Olympic 800-meter champion David Rudisha underwent surgery on his left ankle on Thursday after fracturing it while walking on uneven ground at his home in Kilgoris in rural Narok County, Kenya, last week.

“The surgery was carried out by Kenyan team doctor and orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Victor Bargoria,” reported Rudisha’s manager, Michel Boeting of one4one Sports in the Netherlands.

He continued: “During a walk on the compound the 31-year-old stepped on uneven ground, and initially believed it was not a serious injury. He continued with exercises that wouldn’t cause further harm to his ankle but after a lack of improvement over the weekend, he underwent an examination and was diagnosed with an ankle fracture at St. Luke’s hospital in Eldoret.”

Boeting says that Rudisha will be out of training for 12 to 16 weeks.

Rudisha won his first Olympic title in London in 2012 in what many consider to be the greatest 800-meter race ever held. Running from the front, he set a new world record of 1:40.91, a mark which still stands nearly eight years later.

Rudisha was able to defend his title in Rio in 2016, running his fastest time of the year of 1:42.15, beating Algeria’s Taoufik Makhloufi by nearly half a second.

Since 2016, Rudisha has competed sporadically. He only raced four times in 2017, and did not compete in 2018, 2019 or 2020. He hopes to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Agencies

Rwanda, Gambia quit as Burundi resumes [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
25th May 2020, 2 PM +02:00
End of the season on mainland with the list getting longer.

End of the season on mainland with the list getting longer. The Gambia and Rwanda quit after more than two months. Meanwhile, Burundi has resumed and Tanzania is expected to follow soon.

The African transfer market is under threat over COVID-19 and fears of a financial crisis. The stoppage of competitions is a hard blow for clubs, footballers and player representatives. We speak to a players’ agent, Adama Ndiaye.

And will the 2022 Worlc Cup in Qatar be as attractive as hoped? Qatari authorities are trying to reassure the world. They’ve promised an affordable World Cup, despite the high cost of living in the emirate.

Our Wahany Johnson Sambou has the details of these and more on this week’s edition of Football Planet.

CAF begins early payments to 32 clubs featuring on continental fixtures

Author: Euronews
18th May 2020, 2 PM +02:00
Good news to the clubs featuring this season in African interclub. CAF decided to pay the quotas earlier than expected

Caf release funds to respective clubs

Good news to the clubs featuring this season in African interclub. CAF decided to pay the quotas earlier than expected. A great relief to the teams facing uncertainty linked to the Covid-19.

CAF will soon meet to discuss precisely on the possibility of a continuation of the season.

Senegalese league to resume in November

Senegal is determined to continue the already suspend league to the end of the season. The Federation has scheduled a return to competition in November after a unanimous decision.

Ajax crowned player of the year

The Moroccan striker has been named the Ajax player of the season for the third consecutive year. A nice farewell gift before joining Chelsea this summer.

Libyan golf flourishes with no equipment

Author: Euronews
6th May 2020, 4 AM +02:00
Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Libya, like many other countries, has suspended sport activities, such as golf, to limit the spread of the outbreak.

Despite the ongoing conflict in Libya, golf enthusiasts in the country have tried to revive the neglected sport.

At the Juliana Golf Course of Benghazi, local tournaments are held on a wasteland, covered with wild grass and stagnant water ponds.

Despite its poor condition, this course is considered one of the oldest in the African continent.

The nine-hole course, which was established by British individuals in the late 1940s, is one of only three golf courses in the country.

But the field suffered negligence when dictator Muammar Gaddafi seized power in 1969, and stopped the support for golf, which had been a very popular sport at the time.

Despite those cutbacks, the love for golf still exists and some Libyans have returned to practice after a decades-long absence.

Abdelhalim Al-Hwiti was a professional golfer before he became a coach and represented Libya in several world championships, from 1983 to 2015.

He believes that the younger generation has good potential, but the lack of equipment and negligence for this sport makes it difficult for them to achieve their aspirations.

The head of the Libyan Golf Federation in the eastern region, Mabrouk Mohamed, said that, among the biggest problems faced by the federation, are the lack of resources and support from the state.

Mohamed revealed that, although the country is considered rich because of its oil production, the Libyan governments and the Ministry of Sports show no interest in golf.

Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Libya, like many other countries, has suspended sport activities, such as golf, to limit the spread of the outbreak.

AP

