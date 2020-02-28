Back

Nigerians celebrate Ighalo's first goal for Manchester United

Author: Euronews
28th February 2020, 4 AM +02:00
Ighalo, who made his first start for United because of an injury to regular forward, Anthony Martial, scored in the 34th minute, tapping in a pass from Juan Mata.

Nigerians took to social media to celebrate the first goal scored by Odion Ighalo for Manchester United since he joined the English club in January.



Ighalo, who made his first start for United because of an injury to regular forward, Anthony Martial, scored in the 34th minute, tapping in a pass from Juan Mata.



United went on to win the match against Belgian side Club Brugges with five unanswered goals and qualify for the next round of the UEFA Europa League.



The result however spelled the end of the journey for South Africa’s Percy Tau, whose side lost 6-1 over the two legs.



Another African striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also scored for his club side Arsenal, but the English club were eliminated by the away goals rule, having concede two goals at the Emirates Stadium. The tie against Greek side Olympiakos ended 2-2 on aggregate.



Nigerians celebrate









Copyright -Euronews

See also

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigerians celebrate Ighalo's first goal for Manchester United

Author: Euronews
28th February 2020, 4 AM +02:00
Ighalo, who made his first start for United because of an injury to regular forward, Anthony Martial, scored in the 34th minute, tapping in a pass from Juan Mata.

Nigerians took to social media to celebrate the first goal scored by Odion Ighalo for Manchester United since he joined the English club in January.



Ighalo, who made his first start for United because of an injury to regular forward, Anthony Martial, scored in the 34th minute, tapping in a pass from Juan Mata.



United went on to win the match against Belgian side Club Brugges with five unanswered goals and qualify for the next round of the UEFA Europa League.



The result however spelled the end of the journey for South Africa’s Percy Tau, whose side lost 6-1 over the two legs.



Another African striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also scored for his club side Arsenal, but the English club were eliminated by the away goals rule, having concede two goals at the Emirates Stadium. The tie against Greek side Olympiakos ended 2-2 on aggregate.



Nigerians celebrate









Copyright -Euronews

See also

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Ivory Coast coach quits [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
24th February 2020, 4 PM +02:00
Ivory Coast’s AFCON 2021 qualifying campaign faces a tough test with the departure of coach coach Ibrahim Kamara as the CAF Champions League heads for the quarterfinals

Ivory Coast’s AFCON 2021 qualifier campaign may have been thrown in jeopardy with the sudden departure of coach Ibrahim Kamara.

Also on the program, CAF club competitions- the Champions League and the Confederation Cup enter their quarterfinal stage. We have the complete list of fixtures as giants prepare to settle old scores.

These and more stories on Football Planet.

Syrian female footballers beat the odds [Grand Angle]

Author: Euronews
21st February 2020, 5 AM +02:00
Criticism from her family and neighbors only made footballer Samar Sheikh more determined to overcome social and gender prejudice.

Criticism from her family and neighbors only made footballer Samar Sheikh more determined to overcome social and gender prejudice.

There is more in the Grand Angle.

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.