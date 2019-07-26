Back

Nigerian player leaves Manchester City and joins Watford FC

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Tom Dele
English Premier League club Watford FC have announced the signing of Nigerian young player Tom Dele Bashiru on a six-year deal.

Tom Dele Bashiru was a Manchester City player since 2016.During the 2018-2019 season, the midfielder made a total of twenty appearances with Man City, scoring one goal and making three assists.

On the international level, Bashiru represented the England U-16 national team in 2014 and later switched allegiance to Nigeria. In fact, he was among Eagles squad the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland where he scored a single goal in three ties.

Bashiru now becomes the second Nigerian to leave Man City following Kelechi Iheanacho.

Watford FC have announced the signing on their official Twitter account writing” We're delighted to announce the signing of former @ManCity midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru on a six-year deal!”

The midfielder, on the other hand, has expressed his happiness to join the Premier League side and his excitement to play in front of Watford’s “amazing fans”.

Bashiru will hope to make his first appearance with the club on August 10th against Brighton.



See also

Nigerian player leaves Manchester City and joins Watford FC

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Tom Dele
English Premier League club Watford FC have announced the signing of Nigerian young player Tom Dele Bashiru on a six-year deal.

Tom Dele Bashiru was a Manchester City player since 2016.During the 2018-2019 season, the midfielder made a total of twenty appearances with Man City, scoring one goal and making three assists.

On the international level, Bashiru represented the England U-16 national team in 2014 and later switched allegiance to Nigeria. In fact, he was among Eagles squad the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland where he scored a single goal in three ties.

Bashiru now becomes the second Nigerian to leave Man City following Kelechi Iheanacho.

Watford FC have announced the signing on their official Twitter account writing” We're delighted to announce the signing of former @ManCity midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru on a six-year deal!”

The midfielder, on the other hand, has expressed his happiness to join the Premier League side and his excitement to play in front of Watford’s “amazing fans”.

Bashiru will hope to make his first appearance with the club on August 10th against Brighton.



See also

Orlando Pirates-Kaizer Chiefs: Kick-off time, line-ups and live stream

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Soweto Derby: Pirates vs. Chiefs
South African 2019-2020 football season kicks off with the Carling Black Label Cup tie between the two Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. The match will take place on Saturday July 27, 2019 at the FNB Stadium (15:00 CAT). The much-anticipated clash returns to the calendar after being cancelled last year due to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Despite being a friendly match, the Soweto derby is of high importance in South Africa, therefore it will be filled with fireworks and it’s unlikely that there will be a relaxed feel on the pitch. Previous Carling Black Label Cup results: 2011 – Orlando Pirates 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs – Pirates won 4-3 on penalties 2012 – Pirates 1-1Chiefs – Pirates won 5-4 on penalties 2013 –  Chiefs 1-0 Pirates 2014 – Pirates 0-0 Chiefs – Pirates won 6-5 on penalties 2015 – Pirates 1-1 Chiefs – Pirates won 4-3 on penalties 2016 – Chiefs 2-0 Pirates 2017 –Chiefs 1-0 Pirates Starting line-ups: Kaizer Chiefs: Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Lorenzo Gordinho, George Maluleka, Siphelele Ntshangase, Khama Billiat, Dumisani Zuma, Bernard Parker, Lazarous Kambole. Orlando Pirates: Wayne Sandilands, Mthokozisi Dube, Happy Jele, Justice Chabalala, Innocent Maela, Ben Motshwari, Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga.

AFCON 2019: CAF deserves medal for social media coverage

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th July 2019, 2 AM +02:00
But this piece is hinged on the 32nd AFCON and how the football governing body deployed social media as a means to galvanize its information flow and maintain / sustain a vibe throughout the tournamen

Social media and news coverage

Social media continues to change dynamics in the coverage of events around the world, more so in a time when speed and accuracy of information in real time is of crucial importance.

From political events through to conferences and natural disasters, the impact of Facebook and Twitter principally cannot be underestimated. Sports is another area that hugely benefits from these platforms.

Two recent events underlined how crucial Twitter especially is to covering sports. The Women’s World Cup in France and the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt.

In the case of the World Cup, particular reference is on the impact that one Twitter user had on information flow from across the cities whiles dishing crucial off-field light information pieces. The person in this case is Fatma Samoura – FIFA General-Secretary.

But this piece is hinged on the 32nd AFCON and how the football governing body deployed social media as a means to galvanize its information flow and maintain / sustain a vibe throughout the tournament.

Even post the tournament, there is a quality amount of mopping up ongoing – with exclusive interviews, behind the scenes shots and crunching of tournament figures.

CAF’s tournament package on social media

CAF’s English Twitter handle (@CAF_Online) and other counterpart languages coordinated an effective use of key facts, match day statistics, pre – during – post match photos and videos.

Photos and videos of the fans in the stands, of training sessions, of reactions before and after the games, match reports, daily rundowns, expectations for particular match days and quick polls especially in the knockout rounds.

More than anything else, the timeliness and accuracy of the information flow made CAF the reference point for many media outlets including us here at Africanews.

The quality of materials – photos, videos – posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram; coupled with the witty captioning and couching of information by the administrator (s) captured the attention of soccer fans around the world.

Perhaps as a direct result of the quality engagement and effective communication, CAF’s English Twitter account “run past” the million follower mark during the competition.

The communication blips – minor / major

Amid the coordinated information delivery came slippages – rough tackles if you want. Two of these caught our attention over the period.

A goal was awarded to Ghana in a group fixture and was tweeted same but almost immediately deleted after it was disallowed.

Similar situations were averted especially after the use of Video Assistant Referees, VAR, started at the last eight stage. At that stage, “goals” could be tweeted and afterwards VAR verification could be used to confirm or dismiss them.

The big blip / scandal was in the announcement of a centre referee for the final game between Senegal and Algeria. An announcement on the handle was deemed official for all intents and purposes.

Then less than 24-hours to the game, a new set of referees were announced by the CAF hierarchy. A BBC journalist in Egypt quoted the Djiboutian official who is head of the CAF Referees Commission as confirming that the social media team had put out “fake news.”

“This type of mistake should never happen. But the announcement of Gomes never came from the @CAF_Online Referees Commission.

“We must improve our communication as an organisation. What happened is not acceptable and people have the right to criticise us for this,” Souleyman Waberi is quoted to have said.

In explaining how that came about, it came to light that the social media aspect of the 2019 AFCON had been outsourced and a breach in information flow had caused that situation.

Looking ahead

A number of journalists who covered the tournament hailed the social media coverage as the best for the AFCON in recent times.

But in the spirit of growth and betterment, some key considerations were raised for CAF to consider for future tournaments.

Amongst them, dedicated social media pages for tournaments as this would boost the chances of proper archiving of coverage.

A more interactive aspect of coverage which situation in the case of AFCON 2019 was basically down to voting in polls.

Give and take, Egypt pulled off a historic tourney despite the heartbreak of a round-of-16 exit. CAF can now boast a big reform achievement but in doing so, the social media team behind the tournament are real winners – deserving of a medal.

Shaban Abdur Rahman Alfa
Digital journalist
alfa.shaban@africanews.com
@alfaafrican

Evander Holyfield's son follows in his dad's footsteps

Author: Mayssa Douihech
25th July 2019, 6 PM +02:00
Evan will be trained by Maurice Watkins and Tim Hallmark. The latter worked alongside his father.

Son of Evander Holyfield, the former undisputed heavyweight champion, has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.

21-year-old Evan said Wednesday in Houston that he was going pro. “I almost feel like I’m graduating for another stage, it’s really an interesting feeling”, the young Holyfield said.

Evan Holyfield has over 80 amateur fights to his name. “It’s a mission, my professional career, I’m starting something new and I’m leaving something behind, especially my amateur career that I really enjoyed.

“And frankly, I was doing it for free, and now it makes a difference when you get paid (laughs) so I’m looking forward to taking my first steps and making an appointment to start this mission that we’re going to undertake from one day to the next. We want to achieve our goal of becoming a champion, winning all these belts”, Evan said.

Evan won’t box in the same category as his father. He will be trained by Maurice Watkins and Tim Hallmark. The latter worked alongside his father.

He is also 21 years old but he excels in a completely different discipline, football.

Marcus Thuram, son of Lilian Thuram, a 1998 world champion has joined his new club, Borussia Mönchengladbach, for a new challenge.

“For me, it was obvious. A young coach (Marco Rose), a coach who loves young players, who knows what he wants, who knows a lot about football. I want to progress.

“I’m still young and I think it’s the best club to keep improving: “I’d like to help the team win a lot of matches. I would like to improve and enjoy my stay in Mönchengladbach with this very young and promising team,” Marcus Thuram said.

The amount of the transfer from Marcus, a former Guingamp striker, is €12 million.

He has signed a 4-year contract and will wear number 10 in Germany.

Reuters

Olympic organizers test heat countermeasures

Author: Mayssa Douihech
25th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Japan experienced a record heat wave in July last year, killing more than a dozen people in Tokyo.

Organizers of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will use wet bulb globe temperature measuring devices in readiness for high temperatures.

The devise which factors in temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation will be used at all venues for the 2020 Olympics.

“By having a wet bulb globe temperature measurement, it could be determined if the event would be held or cancelled. Then it affects the spectators. It all depends on a situation, but for the spectators, we will prepare cooling facilities and goods for them. At the same time, we would like to encourage them to get information on heat countermeasure and enjoy the event”, said Ken Wakabayashi, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Environment official.

The device is expected to warn residents not to exercise when the temperature rating is over 31.

Among other counter measures been tested were water vapors for supporters, shaded or air-conditioned rest areas within the venue.

There will be distribution of water and ice packs to athletes and fans.

Japan experienced a record heat wave in July last year, killing more than a dozen people in Tokyo.

Reuters

AFCON 2019 teams that got heroes return: Algeria, Senegal, Madagascar et. al.

Author: Mayssa Douihech
24th July 2019, 2 AM +02:00
So for all it is worth, the Algerian team led by skipper Riyad Mahrez did deserve the huge crowd that welcomed them for their hard work and continental conquest. But same was reported for Senegal, Mad

The 32nd edition of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON 2019, ended in Egypt on Friday July 19 when the Fennecs of Algeria beat the Teranga Lions of Senegal by a lone goal scored in the second minute of the game.

The Algerians by this victory have won the tournament twice. First in 1990 when they hosted it. They join the teams to have won it twice in their history – the others being the Democratic Republic of congo, DRC, and Ivory Coast.

The Senegal side on the other hand have to wait longer for a maiden victory at the tournament. The current loss is their second final flop. The first in 2002 was in Mali after they were beaten via penalties by Cameroon.

As is traditional, the winners got to celebrate on the field whiles nationals at home and abroad also celebrated the victory. The team managed by Djamel Belmadi had a triumphant return when they returned to the capital Algiers after the feat.

The streets of Algiers had till now been in the new for dogged anti-government protests that were calling for the dismantling of the political system built and sustained by the two decades rule of resigned president Abdul Aziz Bouteflika.

The AFCON reports indicated gave a strong sense of national unity in the wake of political events back home. Interim President AbdulKader BenSaleh was in Cairo for the final game along with plane loads of supporters.

So for all it is worth, the Algerian team led by skipper Riyad Mahrez did deserve the huge crowd that welcomed them for their hard work and continental conquest.

The Senegal side that came in second after a steady steely run to the final also went home to a sizeable crowd that praised their efforts despite the heartbreak of losing a second final.

They were received by the president Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace where they were congratulated for their efforts in Egypt.

In the case of Madagascar, they were enjoying double celebration despite falling at the quarter-final stage to Tunisia. The Barea had won the hearts of fans back home and across the world for their displays.

President Andriy Rajoelina flew with supporters to Cairo after they finished top of Group B beating Nigeria in their final game. After beating DRC in the round-of-16, the president predicted that the team could go as far as the final.

That was not to be as Tunisia had other plans but the team exited the tournament with their heads high and got a big welcome on their return to Antananarivo. Icing on the cake, the players were knighted by the president.

The South Africa, Benin and Ugandan teams were also praised for their outing at the tournament. South Africa for eliminating hosts Egypt in the round-of-16 and enduring a painful exit at the hands of Nigeria.

The Benin team also dismissed pre-tournament favourites Morocco at the round-of-16 stage in one of the biggest upsets beside Madagascar upstaging Nigeria and South Africa breaking Egyptian hearts.

They got a good reception back home where hundreds came out to meet them. They were also dinner guests of the president. Over in Uganda, the president promised a financial package for the team after their return from Egypt.

Cameroon had a different reason to something related to the AFCON despite losing their title defense at the round-of-16 stage to Nigeria.

The center referee in the final and his assistants were warmly received according to reports at the main airport in Yaounde by the football association president and other government officials.

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.