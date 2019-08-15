Back

International friendly: Nigeria squad against Ukraine announced

Author: Mayssa Douihech
15th August 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON 2019: Nigeria
Nigeria have revealed their squad for the international friendly against Ukraine in Dnipro Arena on Tuesday,September 10th,2019.

In fact, midfielder John Ogu and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi were among the 23 players called up by Gernot Rohr for the Super Eagles’ international friendly with the National Team of Ukraine.

Coach Gernot Rohr is also without retired Nigerian stars John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo, however Maduka Okoyer Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper, and Joe Aribo, Glasgow Rangers midfielder, were called up by the coach.

Tyronne Ebuehi, who missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt due to injury, has been recalled by boss Rohr after recovery.

Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC), Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy), Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Benfica, Portugal), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal), William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy), Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain), Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Rotherham United, England)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England), Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia), Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France), Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain), Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France), Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)

Sundowns Coach Pitso takes the blame for dropped points

Author: Mayssa Douihech
15th August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Sundowns-Chippa Copyright -Sundowns via Twitter
Following the 1-1 draw between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United in their Absa Premiership tie at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has declared that he takes the full responsibility for losing the two points. Indeed, Pitso revealed that dropping two points is a great disappointment to the team and that his mistakes were the reason for the draw, especially when he chose to bring on attacker Phakamani Mahlambi. “Obviously we are disappointed because I think we dropped two points. I think it was my fault, I should have sealed the game in the last three minutes, we should have used experience like we usually do it. But I opted to go in the last three minutes for Phakamani as an attacker, instead of maybe doing a sub that will keep the result,” Pitso Mosimane said. “It’s two points gone, but I guess maybe the game led me and deceived me because I could see we can score the second goal, but forgetting there’s two three minutes to go. We became a little bit greedy. Against SuperSport we scored a little bit late, so we thought maybe we could steal it like that. But it’s okay, lessons learnt. The game always teaches me and humbles me.”

Maldives to host Indian Ocean Island Games in 2023

Author: Mayssa Douihech
14th August 2019, 5 PM +02:00
It is the first time that the Maldives will host the games which have been hosted three times by Mauritius and the Reunion Islands and twice each by Madagascar and Seychelles.
The next edition of the Indian Ocean Island Games will take place in the Maldives in 2023, according to the organizers. The choice of the Maldives came at the end of the 10th edition of the games (JIOI Maurice 2019) which took place in Mauritius between July 19 – 28, 2019. The first edition took place in 1979 and it takes place every 4 years. It pools together island nations and territories of Mauritius, Seychelles, Comoros, Madagascar, Mayotte, Réunion and the Maldives. It is the first time that the Maldives will host the games which have been hosted three times by Mauritius and the Reunion Islands and twice each by Madagascar and Seychelles. The Maldives is a republic on the Maldive Islands; which achieved independence from the United Kingdom in 1965.

Team Mauritius – Soaring hosts

Mauritian athletes gave an outstanding performance at the games clinching top spot on the medals table: they bagged 92 gold medals, 79 silver medals and 53 bronze medals. Some 2,000 athletes were involved in 14 disciplines including football, volleyball, sailing, weightlifting, boxing, athletics, among others. Among the Mauritian athletes who shone, were the handicapped. The country this year picked physically challenged athlete as its flag bearer. Noemi Alphonse,a gold medalist in the 1500m chair race spoke to Africanews: “It’s really a motivation, a source of pride, because I’ve been running in a wheelchair for 4 years, this year I’m a flag bearer. “… I missed the island games in 2015, it’s my first island games, first island games at home and being protected by the flag is really an honour.” In preparation for the games, Mauritius invested heavily in the construction and renovation of stadiums. Athletes also had extensive training abroad. But organizing the games was a real challenge. Stephan Toussaint, Mauritius’ Youth and Sports Minister said: “It is all about logistics that we set up, to support the other 6 islands present in the games including Mauritius. Asked about other challenges the country faced, he added: “A little bit of everything because there have been several things to do, hosting, technical transport, medical, documentation it has been several years of preparation.” Yasine Mohabuth, Africanews Correspondent

PSL announces MTN8 fixtures : Weekend matches and kickoff time

Author: Mayssa Douihech
14th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -MTN8
The 2019/2020 edition of the cup competition dates are confirmed. PSL have confirmed that all MTN8 quarter-final fixtures will be played during the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday. Defending cup holders Cape Town City, who ended 4th last season, will get the MTN8 underway when they take on 5th place club Polokwane City at the Newlands Stadium on Saturday at 15h00. 2018/2019 runners-up Orlando Pirates will later host seventh-placed Highlands Park to Orlando Stadium at 18h00. Reigning PSL league champions Mamelodi Sundowns face Bloemfontein Celtic at the Lucas Moripe Stadium at 20h00 in the last fixture on Saturday. Bidvest Wits will take on SuperSport United at the Bidvest Stadium at 15h00 on Sunday to earn the final spot in the semifinals of the 2019 MTN8.In fact, the two clubs have won this trophy before (Bidvest Wits in 2016 and SuperSport United in 2017). MTN8 quarter-finals: Saturday, August 17 2019 Cape Town City vs Polokwane City, Newlands Stadium - 15:00 Orlando Pirates vs Highlands Park, Orlando Stadium - 18:00 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bloemfontein Celtic - 20:15 Sunday, August 18 2019 Bidvest Wits v SuperSport United - 15:00 Bidvest Stadium: 15h00

UEFA Super Cup: 3 Africans in Liverpool vs. Chelsea clash in Istanbul

Author: Mayssa Douihech
14th August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
It is a historic match given that for the first time a female referee Stephanie Frappart from France will handle a major UEFA competition final.

It is an all-English final for the clash in Turkish capital Istanbul to decide who takes home the European Super Cup. In other words, which of the two sides will be crowned the best European club side.

The UEFA Super Cup is a tie between winners of the Champions League and Europa League, in this case; Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

Liverpool defeated Tottenham by two unanswered goals in the Champions League final whiles Chelsea beat Arsenal by 4 goals to one. The then Chelsea manager Mauricio Sarri quit at the end of his first season in London following which Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was appointed.

It is a historic match given that for the first time a female referee Stephanie Frappart from France will handle a major UEFA competition final.

Liverpool go into the game with a big boost having won their first 2019/2020 Premier League game 4 – 1 against Norwich City. They, however approach this game without their first choice goalie, Allison Becker, who was injured in the game.

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, will be hoping for a win to assuage the heavy Premier League loss to Manchester United. The Blues lost 4 – 0 at Old Trafford.

The game comes up at 7 pm GMT. It will feature three African players all on the side of Liverpool. Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Joel Matip of Cameroon.

Speaking of the female referee feat, Chelsea manager said: “In terms of how much respect the (women’s) game is getting, how many people are watching it, the interest in the game…

“I think we were very slow everywhere on this and now we are trying to make strides and there’s a long way to go but in terms of tomorrow I think it’s a huge moment and it should be very well addressed and we’re all very pleased and I’m pleased that it’s a historical moment that is one more step in the right direction I’d say.”

Kenya Coach Sebastien Migne confirms departure

Author: Mayssa Douihech
13th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Kenya-Coach Migne
Harambee Stars Head Coach Sebastien Migne has declared that his time with Kenya national team has come to an end. In fact, Football Kenya Federation FKF and Migne have agreed on the termination of the contract between the two on mutual consent. This comes a month after leading Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. “I would like by this to say thank you and goodbye to the fans, players and staff of Harambee Stars,” Migne said in a statement. “Following a reflection initiated after the CAN with my Federation, we concluded that it was better to terminate our collaboration. “The initial objective of qualifying the team to the AFCON 2019 having been achieved, it is for me to set myself new professional challenge. And for the FKF, to operate new motivational levers to confirm its progression. “Kenya will remain a great chapter of my life and such a wonderful country. We shared, together, beautiful emotions. This story began in the anonymity during the match in Machakos against Swaziland and ended by participating in the biggest event in Africa, namely CAN 2019 in Egypt. “During our qualifying campaign, we had given a lot of hope to the fans … even though the reality of elimination against the two future finalists reminded us how high the level is demanding and the way to go. “I would like to thank all the people who gave me their trust and the opportunity to train this team. Also, the players for their involvement and professionalism; The main interest of this job remains for me the relationship that can be established with them. And they were great. “I am proud of the work accomplished and happy to have modestly participated in laying the future foundation of this team. I hope you will get great success.” Before joining Kenya, the 46-year-old had spent one year with Congo-Brazzaville.
