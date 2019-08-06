According to the LMC, the season will run between the 22nd of September 2019 to the 17th of May 2020, in accordance with the new Confederation of African Football calendar.
The Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL 2019/2020 is expected to take a break from December 30th to January 10th, according to Salihu Abubakar, the Chief Operating Officer of the League Management Company.
Nigeria Super Cup tie is scheduled for the 7th of September, ahead of the new season, between the 2018/2019 NPFL champions Enyimba and Aiteo Cup winners Kano Pillars.
As it was done teh previous season, the draw for the new season will also be conducted during the Super Cup tie.
2019/2020 NPFL Season Important Dates:
- 20/21, 2019 August - Orientation and induction of new clubs
- 7/8, 2019 September- Super Cup Enyimba vs Kano Pillars.
- 7/8, 2019 September - Draws
- 17, 2019 September - NPFL Annual General Meeting (AGM)
- 22, 2019 September - Season kicks off
- 30, 2019 December – January 10, 2020-Mid-season break
- 17, 2020 May - End of SeasonThe 2019/2020 clubs:Abia Warriors/Akwa United/Bendel/Delta Force/El Kanemi/Enugu Rangers/Enyimba/Gombe/Go Round/Heartland/Ifeanyi Ubah/Kada City/Kano Pillars/Katsina Utd/Kwara/Lobi Stars/MFM FC/Nasarawa/Niger Tornadoes/Plateau United/Remo Stars/Rivers United/Sunshine Stars/Wikki Tourist/Yobe Stars