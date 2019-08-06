Goalkeepers : Felix Annan, Kwame Baah, Osei Kwame

: Felix Annan, Kwame Baah, Osei Kwame Defenders : Samuel Frimpong, Empem Dacosta, Augustine Sefah, Evans Owusu, Patrick Yeboah, Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Habib Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

: Samuel Frimpong, Empem Dacosta, Augustine Sefah, Evans Owusu, Patrick Yeboah, Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Habib Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu Midfielders : Alexis Didi, Justice Blay, Jordan Opoku, Kelvin Andoh, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Martin Antwi

: Alexis Didi, Justice Blay, Jordan Opoku, Kelvin Andoh, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Martin Antwi Strikers: George Abege, Richard Arthur & Naby Keita

🚍 We are off to Accra for our final preparations for Saturday's @CAF_Online Champions League opener at Kano Pillars.#AKSC #Fabulous4Life pic.twitter.com/8qO0H2Bif2 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 5, 2019

have named their squad for thewhich will be starting in their first-leg tie against Kano Pillars on August 10in Accra,Nigeria. However, key Kotoko players such as Sogne Yacouba and Fatawu Safiu were not included in list and won’t be travelling to Nigeria for the game. According to the club, the players were left out due to injuries. The squad is as follows:Asante Kotoko boss Dr Kwame Kyei is confident of his side’s success at the CAF Champions League. He said: "This is my third time of going to the African competition and we have learnt a lot of things in last year’s Caf confederations cup ahead of this year's campaign," "We are working hard and praying to win the CAF champions league. We have really prepared for this African campaign." Dr Kyei added:"My advice to the team is that Kotoko belongs to Ghanaians so the supporters should keep praying and supporting the team then also I will advise Journalist to do fair reportage on everything even if the management goes wrong."