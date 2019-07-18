Back

Nigeria Football Federation president humiliates coach Gernot Rohr

Author: Mayssa Douihech
18th July 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Copyright -Amaju Pinnick
A gesture by the Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has provoked a storm of controversy across Nigerian social media platforms.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have beaten 1-0 Tunisia’s Eagles of Carthage at the Al Salam Cairo Stadium in the third-place playoff game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday,17 July.

During the medal presentation of Super Eagles, the Nigerian federation president Amaju Pinnick snubbed coach Rohr.

Indeed, Nigeria coach was walking to the podium and shaking hands with dignitaries as the ceremony usually goes.

However, when he has come in front of the federation chief to shake hands with him, Pinnick looked away and walked past him leaving the coach in a humiliating situation.

In fact, some rumors have been circling in Nigeria around Rohr being fired by the Nigerian federation due to underwhelming run at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. However, president of the federation himself,Pinnick, has announced that the rumors are not true and Rohr will not be sacked.

For instance,he said:"Gernot Rohr will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him. He has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him. Right now, we have a third-place match to play for and we intend to have our team leave Egypt with honour."

The federation chief gesture was criticized by Nigerian football fans claiming it being unrespectable and unprofessional.

See also

International Champions Cup 2019: Schedule, teams and fixtures

Author: Mayssa Douihech
18th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -International Champions Cup 2019
The seventh edition of the International Champions Cup has started on Monday,16 July 2019.Sixteen teams from England, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Mexico and Spain will be playing at the ICC. ICC games will take place across the United States, Singapore, Austria and France. The teams participating are: Arsenal/Manchester United/Tottenham Hotspur/Bayern Munic/Fiorentina/Inter Milan/Juventus/Milan/Benfica/Guadalajara/Atletico Madrid/Real Madrid. On Thursday,Arsenal clinched a 2-1 win over the Bundesliga Champions, FC Bayern Munich while Guadalajara(Chivas) were beaten 1-2 by Fiorentina on Wednesday. Saturday will see Manchester United take on Inter Milan and Arsenal vs Fiorentina. On Sunday, Real Madrid will face FC Bayern Munich while Juventus will be coming up against Tottenham. Fixtures: (BST) July 20:
  • Manchester United vs Inter Milan - National Stadium, Singapore (12.30pm)
  • Benfica vs Guadalajara - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (4am)
  • Arsenal vs Fiorentina - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte (11pm)
July 21:
  • Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid - NRG Stadium, Houston (1am)
  • Juventus vs Tottenham - National Stadium, Singapore (12.30pm)
July 24:
  • Real Madrid vs Arsenal - FedEx Field, Landover, Washington DC (12am)
  • Bayern Munich vs AC Milan - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City (2am)
  • Guadalajara vs Atletico Madrid - Globe Life Park, Arlington (2am)
  • Juventus vs Inter Milan - TBC (12.30pm)
July 25:
  • Fiorentina vs Benfica - Red Bull Arena, Harrison (12am)
  • Tottenham vs Manchester United - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai (12.30pm)
July 27:
  • Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford (12.30am)
July 28:
  •  AC Milan vs Benfica - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough (8.30pm)
August 3:
  • Manchester United vs AC Milan - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (5.25pm)
August 4:
  •  Tottenham vs Inter Milan - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (3pm)
August 10:
  • Atletico Madrid vs Juventus - Friends Arena, Stockholm (5pm)

Cheikhou Kouyate-Senegal is not motivated by revenge

Author: Mayssa Douihech
18th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Cheikhou Kouyate during the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Finals semifinal game between Senegal and Tunisia at 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on 14 July 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky
Cheikhou Kouyate,Senegal captain,claims that his team is not motivated by revenge for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations grand final but, rather by the desire to lift the prestigious trophy for the first time. In fact, the Lions of Teranga will take on Algeria’s Fennecs on Friday,19 July, at the Cairo International Stadium for the final game of the Africa Cup of Nations. However, this is not the first time that the two sides meet at the AFCON 2019.They faced each other in a group stage game at the 30 June Stadium on 27 June 2019. Algeria came out victorious from that game with a single goal scored by Youssef Blaili. When asked about the final against Algeria being a revenge clash, Kouyate said: "It wouldn’t be about revenge as we are going there to play and win and we will not come into the game with a revengeful spirit. We are hoping to give our all to win the cup, "We have been working hard to win the ultimate trophy, and on the D-Day, we are going to show it." He added: "What we want is make our own history, bring joy to our families and all Senegalese and for that, we are ready to give our best. Even if the match was going to be played [on Thursday] we are ready." In addition, when asked about defender Kalidou Koulibaly who will miss the final,the skipper said: "Kalidou is a great player, a key player for the team. We would have loved to play the final with him, but, now, like I always say, we are a group of 23 players and all of them are capable of representing our country."

The reason behind Nigeria not sacking coach Gernot Rohr is revealed

Author: Mayssa Douihech
18th July 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Nigeria Coach-Gernot Rohr
The Nigeria Football Federation NFF won’t be capable firing Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr following Africa Cup of Nations exit. There have been many calls from Nigerian fans and even footballers to fire the coach due to Nigeria’s underwhelming campaign at the AFCON 2019. The real reason behind the NFF incapability of sacking Rohr is because of how much money this will cost them. In fact, Rohr has 1 million$ payment clause in his deal with the Super Eagles and the federation will have to pay the coach this amount of money if they dismiss him. President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick was quoted by Completesport saying: "Gernot Rohr will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him. He has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him. Right now, we have a third-place match to play for and we intend to have our team leave Egypt with honour." Pinnick added: "There are some people that have been calling on me and the federation to sack Gernot. But I am not going to do that. In fact, Gernot is going on a refresher training period with Bayern Munich after the Nations Cup. We have a long-term plan with him. "We have had rocky and difficult moments in our relationship, but this is normal in any relationship between two people. He is a good coach and we want him to remain with us. That said, we will work together on what needs to be improved upon." On Wednesday,17 July, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have beaten 1-0 Tunisia’s Eagles of Carthage in the third-place playoff game. Thus, Nigeria finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, coming after the two finalists Algeria and Senegal.

Cisse vs. Belmadi: AFCON 2019 final, a battle of two local managers

Author: Mayssa Douihech
18th July 2019, 2 AM +02:00
But while Mane and Mahrez turn out to be the men leading the men on the field of play, the tactical and technical leaders are the respective managers – Djamel Belmadi and Aliou Cisse.

The July 19 final of the African Cup Of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt will be between the Teranga Lions of Senegal and the Fennecs, i.e. the Desert Warriors of Algeria.

In the area of individual match-ups, it is touted as a game between the two skippers of the side. Sadio Mane of Senegal and Riyad Mahrez of Algeria. Some have even extended it to their respective clubs: Liverpool vs. Manchester City.

But while Mane and Mahrez turn out to be the men leading the men on the field of play, the tactical and technical leaders are the respective managers – Djamel Belmadi and Aliou Cisse.

For the first time in a long while, it is clear even before the final kicks off that a local coach will be winning the trophy.

The radical changeover of Belmadi

After a turbulent period which saw Algeria employ seven coaches in three years, it has taken Djamel Belmadi less than one year to restore order and turn a dispirited squad into finalists at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Although he had only coached in Qatar before taking the job, Belmadi has lifted the “Desert Foxes” out of their rut and turned them into the most impressive side at the tournament with five wins and a draw, 12 goals scored and two conceded, on their way to Friday’s final against Senegal.

Belmadi has managed to bring out the best in a talented squad and maintain a ruthless streak.

Belmadi, 43, has also succeeded in lifting the pressure on their top player Riyad Mahrez, allowing him to be a pivotal figure but without expecting him to run the show.

“I do not like highlighting players. We need to put a little less focus on Mahrez if we want to make this a big tournament for us,” he said at the start.

Belmadi himself was a gifted midfielder, who could unlock defences with his passing, in a playing career which took him to 10 clubs in France, England and Qatar, including Olympique Marseille and Manchester City. He also played 20 times for Algeria, scoring five goals.

Algeria’s only previous AFCON title was in 1990 on home soil and Belmadi has told his players they have a chance to do something that not even Lakhdar Belloumi and Salah Assad, who helped put Algerian football on the map in the 1980s, managed.

“Those players are great players, they made history for our football, but even those players didn’t win it in 1990,” he said. “This is our target, we want to write our history and the players want to write their history as well.”

Cisse – a losing finalist as player to potential winning manager

This is Senegal’s only second AFCON final since the competition was established and in both finals, one name has been a crucial element in the side, the name Aliou Cisse.

Cisse was the final in Mali 2002 when the Teranga Lions missed a chance to become champions, losing out to Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions. Cisse missed his spot kick after the game travelled into extra time and eventually penalty kicks.

This is Cisse’s second AFCON since taking over the reins as head coach in 2015. He led the team to the 2017 AFCON in Gabon and in 2018 to the World Cup in Russia.

In Gabon, the team failed to make the final but he was retained in the role. His team came close to being the only African country to make it out of the group stages in Russia.

“I feel very proud. We haven’t reached the final since 17 years. This is the fruit of a long time preparation. Those players worked hard for five full years and now we get the fruit of this hard work.

“Football is always charming. At a moment you think you lost control over the game and fate will do it all. Against Tunisia it was like that. This is a game for history” he added.

He kick started his professional career in France playing for clubs as Paris Saint-Germain, Montpellier, Lille and Sedan.

He also played in England featuring for clubs like Portsmouth, and Bolton Wanderers. He retired from club football in 2009 at the age of 33. Coaching was next and he got his biggest job in 2015, four years on he could win the AFCON.

The 43 year-old who captained Senegal in 2002 FIFA World Cup admitted pressure is not something strange for him. “Pressure is a part of the game, it is a part of my work. I played football since I was 12, and had always felt the pressure since then.

“I am not thinking of the final now, I’m just happy that I made Senegal’s people happy.”

The final will be a rematch between the two sides, Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 when both sides met in Group C three weeks ago. For the Teranga Lions, the final will be payback time which will mean a historic victory.

“I have unlimited trust in my players and I felt they want to achieve something. They did all what is needed to win. This generation is better than the 2002 one. My players told me they will be better than us, and they did.

“My relationship with them is like father-sons one. When I became their coach in 2015 I told them our target is to reach the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations final. That was the way to convince Kalidou Koulibaly to play for Senegal instead of France. Now here we are.”

Senegal vs. Algeria: Leadership of Mane, Mahrez at AFCON 2019

Author: Mayssa Douihech
18th July 2019, 1 AM +02:00
The two players have been instrumental in leading their sides to Friday’s final at the Cairo International stadium where Senegal will attempt to win their maiden title and Algeria the first since 19

The Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt was perfectly set up for Mohamed Salah to lead his team to the title on home territory and crown his career but Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and Senegal’s Sadio Mane have stolen the show.

The two players have been instrumental in leading their sides to Friday’s final at the Cairo International stadium where Senegal will attempt to win their maiden title and Algeria the first since 1990.

It will be the second time they have met in the current tournament with Algeria outmuscling Senegal to win 1-0 in the group stage.

Salah has been voted Africa’s Player of the Year for the past two years but his interest in the tournament ended in round of 16 as the hosts imploded and were knocked out by South Africa.

The 27-year-old almost seemed to be trying too hard, taking on opposing defences single-handedly as his team mates ran out of ideas.

Senegal, beaten in the 2002 final, and Algeria, on the other hand, have been careful to lift the responsibility off the shoulders of their star players.

“I do not like highlighting players. We need to put a little less focus on Mahrez if we want to make this a big tournament for us,” said Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi at the start of the finals.

Mahrez has responded with three goals, two of them gems.

He produced a delightful touch in controlling a pass before lashing home a left-foot shot in the 3-0 quarter-final win over Guinea and scored the winner in the semi-final against Nigeria with a stunning free kick deep into stoppage time.

Mane has netted three goals although he has also missed two penalties, prompting him to abdicate responsibility for spot- kicks, but there has been no denying his importance for Senegal.

HAPPY RELATIONSHIP

Neither player had an especially happy relationship with the tournament before this year.

Mahrez scored one goal and played in all four games as Algeria reached the quarter-finals in 2015 where they lost to eventual champions Ivory Coast.

Two years later, Algeria were knocked out in the group stage without winning a game although Mahrez scored twice in the 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe.

Mane, also taking part for the third time, played two matches in 2015 when his side went out in the first round.

Two years ago in Gabon, he scored two goals but could not prevent a quarter-final elimination by Cameroon, missing the decisive penalty in the shootout.

Although both won major club titles this season — Mahrez the English Premier League with Manchester City and Mane the Champions League with Liverpool — they agreed that winning the AFCON for their countries would be something special.

“To be in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations is something unbelievable,” Mahrez said. “I think we have been very good in this tournament. We scored 12 goals and conceded two, that is the source of our confidence.”

Mane, meanwhile, said beforehand that he would happily swap his Champions League medal for an AFCON one.

“To win for my country, which has never won an AFCON, would be magnificent,” he said. “I am even ready to trade a Champions League against an AFCON. The return to Dakar would be extraordinary. It would be my craziest dream.”

REUTERS

