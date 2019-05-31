Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa in high spirits ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup

Africa’s representatives at the Women’s World cup are in in high spirits ahead of kick off on June 7. Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon have intensified preparations as show time looms.

Africa’s representatives at the Women’s World cup are in in high spirits ahead of kick off on June 7.

Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon have intensified preparations as show time looms.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are optimistic about their strategies and tactics to top group A.

With such determination South Korea, Norway and host nation France faces a daunting challenge.

‘‘He wants us to play in the 3-5-2 formation, I think that has been our best formation right now, I think it’s a great improvement for the team’‘, said Super Falcons’ captain ,Evelyn Nwabuoku.

New Zealand, Canada and the Netherlands also faces a hurdle with Cameroon.

Known as the Indomitable Lionesses and so hungry to win, the three other teams on such a fairly balanced group, will have to fight their way through.

Indomitable Lionesses’ goalkeeper, Mireille Mambingo said they are ready to leave no stone unturned.

“Like all lionesses going out hunting, we’re on a hunt and we’ll get our prey, because a lioness never comes home empty handed’‘,she said.

Although Germany remain number 2 in the world and are unbeaten since losing to France in last year’s Cup, South Africa is also ready to put up a fight, with China and Spain also on the group.

“Today you are good, tomorrow you are better and the other day you’re even greater”, Banyana Banyana’s striker, Thembi Kgatlana said.

‘‘So yes people say we’re in the group of death, but I mean by the time we’ll be at the World Cup we’ll be good as a team and they would not know what to expect from us’‘, she added.