Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa sends a message to Egyptian fans

After twelve days of group stage action and two days of rest, the journey to African Cup of Nations, AFCON, glory resumes today in the land of the pyramids, Egypt.

The group stages coughed up lots of incidents from the goals, the misses, the blunders and the tactics. Not to forget the fans in the stands, the permutations as to who qualifies for the knockout not forgetting the empty stadia.

But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams also slugged it out in the round of 16 to secure places in the quarter finals.

Semi-final fixtures

Nigeria vs. Algeria

Senegal vs. Tunisia

The final could potentially be an all West African or all North African affair. It could also be a battle between the West and North – Africa’s perennial football power blocs.

Senegal is the only team that has yet to taste AFCON glory in the quartet. Nigeria have won it thrice whiles Algeria and Tunisia have each won it once.

Major statistics and facts from Group Stage action

Quarterfinal fixtures

Senegal vs. Benin – Senegal win 1 – 0

Nigeria vs. South Africa – Nigeria win 2 – 1

Algeria vs. Ivory Coast – Algeria wins 4 – 3 penalties after 1 – 1 score.

Madagascar vs. Tunisia – Tunisia wins 3 – 0 to advance

Madagascar vs. Tunisia

90’ – Naim seals the result

60’ – Msakni doubles the lead

52’ – Ferdjani Sassi gives Tunisia the lead

Tournament debutants Madagascar, who have been impressive in the tournament take on Tunisia, who are also yet to win or lose a match, in the quarter-final on July 11 at the Al Salam Stadium.

Madagascar, who shocked fans with a 2-0 group stage victory over Nigeria, will be hoping to continue the fairytale story that saw them qualify for Africa’s biggest football tournament for the first time.

This will be the first time the two teams meet at Africa’s biggest football tournament

Algeria vs. Ivory Coast underway

Algeria are through to the semi-finals of the AFCON after beating Ivory Coast on penalties 4 – 3. The north Africans will face Nigeria in the first semi-final clash.

The game was the first quarter-final to have gone into extra time. Senegal beat Benin 1 – 0, Nigeria beat South Africa 2 – 1. The final quarter-final is between Madagascar and Tunisia. Winner faces Senegal in the other semi-final.

62’ – Kodjia restore parity for the Elephants

45’ – Algeria miss penalty. Bounedjah culpable

20’ – Feghouli strike gives Algeria the lead

Algeria who have won all their four matches and are yet to concede a goal at the tournament are favourites to go all the way to the final, but they have to overcome Ivory Coast in the July 11 quarter-final in Suez.

Algeria beat Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania in the group stages before demolishing Guinea in Sunday’s last-16 match (3-0).

“Algeria have shown that they are good at all levels. They are very powerful. They are the best team at the moment,” said Guinea’s losing coach Paul Put.

Ivory Coast, who lost to Morocco in the group stages have won matches against Namibia, South Africa to reach this stage.

Head to Head record

Ivory Coast 3-0 Algeria, group stage in 1968

Ivory Coast 1-1 Algeria, group stage in 1988

Algeria 3-0 Ivory Coast, group stage in 1990

Ivory Coast 3-0 Algeria, group stage in 1992

Ivory Coast 2-3 Algeria, quarter-final in 2010

Algeria 2-2 Ivory Coast, group stage in 2013

Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria, quarter-final in 2015

Quarterfinal 2: Super Eagles vs. Bafana Bafana

A semi-final spot is guaranteed for Nigeria’s Super Eagles after beating South Africa in the second quarter-final of AFCON 2019. Nigeria took the lead in the game but were pegged back.

A late goal at the Cairo International Stadium meant that the match was not going into extra-time..

27’ – Chukwuez strike

70’ – Bongani equalize with VAR validation

89’ – Ekong strikes, Nigeria holds on for qualification

There are four trophies between the two sides. Nigeria is chasing a fourth whiles South Africa were looking to add onto their 1996 win.

Quarterfinal Day 1: Teranga Lions chase out The Squirrels

The dream of winning a first AFCON continues for Senegal but it has ended for Benin who beat pre-tournament favourites Morocco to make the quarter-finals.

Senegal are looking to make the finals and go a step better than in 2002 when they were losing finalists.

A goal ruled out by VAR did not bother Aliou Cisse’s men who were holding on to a Idrissa Gueye lead in a game that they dominated for large portions.

70’ Idrissa Gueye scores for Senegal

73’ Mane doubles lead but goal ruled out by VAR

83’ Benin reduced to 10 men as Verdon gets marching orders

But for football, a match up between a lion and squirrel would be laughable but fans in the sparesly populated stadium in Cairo are witnessing that spectacle.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal are looking to book a semi-final slot but they first have to dispatch the Benin opposition.

The game has turned out to be a dominant display from favourites Senegal whiles the opponents appear to be wary tactically thwarting the onslaught.

The winner becomes the first semi-finalist ahead of the second quarter-final later today between Nigeria and South Africa.

Senegal vs. Benin – Preview

This fixture takes place at the 30 June Stadium in Egypt’s capital, Cairo pitting the Lions of Teranga against the Squirrels of Benin.

The two teams, who have never won the prestigious prize, will be hoping to book a place in the semi-finals and take a step towards making history.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal go into the match as favourites, but will be wary of a Benin side that is yet to win or lose a match at the tournament, having held football giants like Cameroon, Ghana and Morocco to stalemates.

‘‘We should give every team its right and respect Benin. There are no small teams in Africa, the quality is very similar. While we might be favorites on paper, papers don’t decide anything,’‘ said Senegal’s coach Aliou Cisse.

‘‘Our presence at this stage is not out luck, we worked hard and I believe in my players,’‘ argued Benin’s coach, Michel Dussuyer.

Senegal and Benin have not met before in AFCON history.

Nigeria vs. South Africa

Three-time African champions Nigeria, will take on South Africa’s Bafana Bafana who won the tournament when they hosted it in 1996.

The Super Eagles who overcame their nemesis Cameroon in the Round of 16 will be hoping to avoid the fate of hosts Egypt, who were upset by South Africa in the previous stage.

‘‘We’re preparing very well for the game because it will be very difficult and against a strong team,’‘ Nigeria’s star forward Odion Ighalo said ahead of the July 10 fixture at the Cairo International Stadium.

South Africa beat Nigeria away in their opening match of the AFCON qualifiers in June 2017, and were held 1-1 in the return fixture.

‘‘Nigeria is one of the best teams in the tournament and it’s going to be a difficult match,’‘ conceded South Africa’s coach, Stuart Baxter.

Head to Head record

Nigeria 2-0 South Africa, semi-final in 2000

Nigeria 4-0 South Africa, group stage in 2004

Quarterfinals: Five ex-Champions, three non-winners

Five teams in the quarterfinals have tasted AFCON glory before as against three others who are chasing it for the first time.

Between the five ex-winners there are nine trophies. Nigeria (Three), Ivory Coast (Two), one each for South Africa, Tunisia and Algeria.

Three teams are chasing a historic first. Senegal, Benin and Madagascar. Incidentally that number will come down tomorrow as Senegal face Benin in the first quarterfinal.

West Africa’s dominance by way on numbers continues. Four teams as against two each from the north and southern Africa.

Over two days – July 10 and 11, the last four will be sorted out as the race towards the final heats up. Will it be a former winner taking back the trophy of it will be a virgin winner – for want of a better word. Time will tell.

#AFCON2019

Eight teams in quarterfinals – Five former winners and three non-winners.

Which of the three would you love to see win it for the first time?#Terangalions #AlefaBarea

# #LesEcureuils ??#FootballTogether #TotalAFCON2019 — africanews (@africanews) July 9, 2019

Ghana vs. Tunisia decided by spot kicks

Whiles Ghanaians expressed skepticism at the team’s penalty history, Tunisia last substitution was to bring on a reserve goalie for the kicks.

We have an #Arrizabalaga moment in this #GHATUN match as #CarthageEagles goalkeeper Hassan has been subbed for pens. For a moment he was refusing. Mustapha must make sure he takes them to the Quarter Final. #TotalAFCON2019 — stanley kwenda (@stanleykwenda) July 8, 2019

Wakaso goal for Ghana 1 – 0

Naim scores for Tunisia 1 – 1

Jordan Ayew gets Ghana’s second 2 – 1

Khazri draws parity 2 – 2

Ghana misses third 2 – 2

Bronn puts Tunisia ahead 2 – 3

Agbenyenu converts for Ghana 3 – 3

Meriah restores Tunisia’s lead 3 – 4

Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia is final fixture of round of 16. It was a goalless first half but with barely 20 minutes to end, the Tunisians took the lead but an own goal brought Ghana into it.

The game was decided via penalty kicks. The third to travel 120 minutes. The first was Benin’s victory over Morocco and Madagascar’s triumph over DRC.

73’ – Khenissi gives Tunisia the lead

90’ extra time – Bedoui equalizes at the wrong end

Ghanaian fans are fuming over a disallowed goal scored by captain Andre Dede Ayew in the first half. According to many of them, a Video Assistant Referee would have ruled it as a valid goal.

CAF will begin using VARs in the quarterfinals which Ghana is hoping to reach. The Black Stars are chasing a fifth AFCON trophy to equal Cameroon’s titles and put pressure on Egypt’s record seven.

Ivory Coast beat Mali to secure date with Algeria

A Wilfred Zaha strike on the 76th minute was all the Elephants of ivory Coast needed to book their place in the quarterfinals of the AFCON. They eliminated Mali by the result.

They will now face Algeria who qualified for the last eight on Sunday after beating Guinea by three goals to nil.

Mali had overturned a first half possession dominance by the Ivorians but failed to convert their chances.

The final round-of-16 fixture pegs Ghana’s Black Stars against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in Ismailia. Winner of the game faces Madagascar in the last eight.

Despite the Ivorian victory, Malian Moussa Marega emerged the Man of the Match.

June 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast updates

Mali and Ivory Coast will play in an all West Africa fixture in Suez, whiles Ghana take on Tunisia in Ismailia.

Winners of the Suez fixture will book a quarter final clash with Algeria whiles winner in Ismailia faces Madagascar in the next game.

Mali vs. Ivory Coast

Mali are yet to record a loss having won two and drawn one in the group stages. Wins over Mauritania and Angola and a draw with Tunisia.

On the other hand, Ivory Coast qualified to this stage winning two (Namibia, South Africa) and losing to Algeria.

It’s a battle of the first place finisher (Mali) and second-place finisher (Ivory Coast). Mali will be chasing their first AFCON trophy with Ivory Coast chasing their third.

Ghana vs. Tunisia

Ghana topped their group thanks to a final group F victory against Guinea-Bissau. They had drawn their first two games 2 – 2 against Benin and goalless against Cameroon.

Tunisia placed second in Group E after three drawn games with Mali, Mauritania and Angola. They were the only north African country that failed to win a match in the group games.

Egypt, Morocco and Algeria won all their group fixtures without conceding in the process. Egypt has since been kicked out by South Africa and Morocco by Benin.

The Tunisians will look to being the second North African side after Algeria qualifies on Sunday evening with a 3 – 0 victory over Guinea.

So, we've only got 2⃣more sides left to be decided for the round of 8⃣…#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/mBtyxwOUQT — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019

June 7: Algeria vs. Guinea

Algeria are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament and they have protected that record in their 3 – 0 win against Guinea in the sixth round-of-16 clash at the AFCON.

The two other teams with a similar record were kicked out of the competition in upsets. First was Morocco’s loss to Benin on Friday evening and Egypt’s loss to South Africa on Saturday night.

24’ – Youcef Bilaili’s give Algeria the lead.

57’ – Riyad Mahrez doubles the lead.

82’ – Ounas adds a third as Algeria cruises

Algeria will now face Madagascar who booked their quarterfinals ticket by beating DR Congo via penalties earlier today.

June 7: DRC out as Madagascar progresses

The Leopards of DRC and the Barea of Madagascar battled for a place in the quarter-finals of the AFCON. Their game ended two all in regulation time.

Madagascar twice were in the lead but each time the Congolese pegged them back forcing the game into extra time. The debutants came tops in a shootout banging in four whiles DRC managed only two.

The will now wait for the winner of the game between Algeria and Guinea for a quarterfinal clash in the coming week.

90’ – Mbemba restores parity for DRC

71’ – Andriatsima restores Madagascar’s lead

21’ – Bakambu equalizes for DRC

9’ – Amada gives Madagascar an early lead

The Malagasy side have extra motivation to make more history with the country’s president Andry Rajoelina and CAF president Ahmad Ahmad watching them from the stands in Alexandria.

?| Andry Rajoelina Madagascar's president and the CAF president Ahmad Ahmad watching #MADCOD from Alexandria's stadium?#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/mzN3GHGpY1 — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019

STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/2lAB8b7NEU — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019

⚡️ “AFCON 2019: Benin gets praise on Twitter after eliminating Morocco”https://t.co/Epd1D79CYm — Alfa Shaban (@AlfaAfrican) July 5, 2019

June 6: Day two of knockout [Previews]

Egypt vs. South Africa

The hosts are back in action against South Africa in the knock out round specifically the round-of-16 stage of the competition.

Egypt’s path to this stage was without blemish. Winning all three games and not conceding a goal. They finished top af their group (Uganda, DRC, Zimbabwe).

The South Africans were third in their group which had Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia. Their only victory came against Namibia. The Bafana Bafana qualified as one of four third-best placed sides.

There are eight trophies between the two sides. Egypt have a record seven titles whiles South Africa boasts its 1996 glory when they hosted and won it. Egypt beat South Africa to the hosting rights after CAF stripped Cameroon of the rights in late 2018.

Nigeria vs. Cameroon

Nigeria and Cameroon also have eight trophies between them. Cameroon with five and Nigeria with three.

The stakes a high for a Cameroon side that has failed to get the much needed goals and a Nigerian side that needs to make a strong statement after shock defeat to debutants Madagascar.

Both sides were rocked by bonus rows, the Cameroonians just before the tournament whiles the Nigerians staged their protest during the group phase.

Senegal up against Uganda

Senegal held on to a first half lead to beat Uganda by a goal to nil in their round-of-16 clash in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Friday night.

A Sadio Mane strike in the 15th minute means the Teranga Lions have qualified for the quarter finals where they will be meeting the Squirrels of Benin.

Uganda finished second in their group behind hosts Egypt. Senegal also finished in the same position behind Algeria.

In the first round-of-16 game, Benin shocked Morocco by beating them on penalties after a one-all draw and extra-time.

Turns out to be a battle of “losing finalists.” Senegal lost the 2002 final whiles Uganda lost it in 1978.

Morocco kicked out by Benin

The first round of 16 match between Morocco and Benin ended with victory for the Squirrels of Benin. The game was decide on penalties after a one – all draw led to extra-time in Cairo.

The West Africans proved the better composed from the spot scoring four as against one by the North African giants and pre-tournament favourites.

The first half ended goalless before Benin took a shock lead on the 54th minute through Adilehou. The Moroccans hit back on the 76th minute through En-Nesyri.

It is the first time the north Africans have conceded in the tournament after an unblemished group stage triple victory. Benin, meanwhile qualified after managing a third place finish in Group F.

LIST : Round of 16 pairings

July 5: Uganda vs. Senegal in Cairo

July 5: Morocco vs. Benin in Cairo

July 6: Egypt vs. South Africa in Cairo

July 6: Nigeria vs. Cameroon in Alexandria

July 7: Madagascar vs. DR Congo in Alexandria

July 7: Algeria vs. Guinea in Cairo

July 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez

July 8: Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia

Preview: Morocco vs. Benin

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are one of three countries that qualified with a perfect record from their group. They won all their games and did so without conceding.

The other two are incidentally North African sides – Algeria and hosts, Egypt. Along with Tunisia, all north African sides at the tournament made it out of the groups.

The team rode on a one-goal record in beating Ivory Coast and South Africa after struggling to beat Namibia in the first game. In the end it took an own goal to secure full points against the Namibian side.

Benin on the other hand made the knockout stage as one of four third best placed teams. They competed in a group that had Ghana, champions Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

They drew all their three games. Two-all against Ghana and goalless draw against Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau but three points was enough to get them through due to favourable goal record.

The battle lines are drawn, Morocco are favourites to not just win the tie but to go on and win their second trophy. Time will tell.

Preview: Senegal vs Uganda

The Teranga Lions of Senegal – one of the pre tournament favourites – lost one game in the group stage, defeat to Algeria.

But between the defeat they had beaten Tanzania and then Kenya to guarantee a second place finish and qualify for this stage.

They come up against East Africa’s only remaining representatives, the Cranes of Uganda, who also placed second in their group. Beating DR Congo, drawing with Zimbabwe and losing to hosts Egypt.

The Cranes will be looking to put behind them a pay row and to qualify for the quarter-finals. They’d first have to deal with Aliou Cisse and his charges. Time will tell.

#AFCON2019 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: TEAMS IN KNOCKOUT

North Africa = 4 out of 4

Southern Africa = 2 out of 5

East Africa = 1 out of 4

West Africa = 7 out of 9

Central Africa = 2 out of 2#alefabarea of Madagascar surprise package beat Nigeria to top Group B

Up against #LesLeopards pic.twitter.com/ehXfHIQsLr — Alfa Shaban (@AlfaAfrican) July 4, 2019