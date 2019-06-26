Back

The Super Eagles of Nigeria through to the AFCON last 16

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th June 2019, 7 PM +02:00
The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the National Elephants of Guinea with a 1-0 score at the Alexandria Stadium in the AFCON2019.

Today's win confirms Nigeria's progress to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The only goal was scored in the 73rd minute when Moses Simon's right-wing corner was headed in at the near post by Kenneth Omeruo.

André Gomes leaves FC Barcelona

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th June 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Andre Gomes Copyright -Andre Gomes
The Portuguese midfielder André Gomes has signed a five-year contract with Everton in a £22m deal. Gomes first played at Benfica for three years where he largely contributed in helping the club win its first domestic treble in history. In 2014, he joined Valencia and later on, in 2016, he signed with FC Barcelona. “I'm really happy to sign the contract with Everton – it wasn’t hard to decide, it was an easy decision and I’m very happy to have made it” Gomes told EvertonTV. “I know the Club made a massive effort to sign me and I'm very happy and thankful to them. I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.” “Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better.” He added: “I think the ambition here is not only for me, I think it's for all the players, the fans and the Club. We are all excited for that.” Commenting on the deal, Everton manager Marco Silva told EvertonTV that” “It was a good decision to bring Andre to the club and we made it one of our priorities to get him back. I am delighted we have been able to do that as he is a quality player and we were so happy with what he gave us.

Amr Warda banned from Egyptian national team over sexual harassment scandal

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th June 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Egypt national team Copyright -Egypt national team
Egypt’s football federation banned the national team winger, Amr Warda, from playing in any further games in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations over sexual harassment claims. In a statement published on its website, the federation explains that "Amr Warda is banned from the national squad after discussions with the team's technical and administrative bodies. This is to maintain the discipline and focus of the team." It all started when a Dubai-based model of Egyptian-British model called Merhan Keller published screenshots of messages that were sent to her from the Egyptian player Amr Warda. He first just replied to an Instagram story she posted about boxing and then he started harassing her when she ignored him. Short after, many women started speaking out against Amr Warda and they accused him of harassing them on social media. In fact, they posted screenshots of harassment messages they received from the Egyptian football player in the past. Amr Warda’s harassement scandal had taken social media by storm not only in Egypt, but also in all Arab countries. This is not Amr Warda’s first harassment scandal. Indeed, in 2017, during a loan to Portuguese club Feirense, he was expelled for attempting to sexually harass his teammates’ wives.

AFCON 2019: Today’s fixtures: Egypt, Nigeria and Uganda are seeking their second wins

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th June 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Nigerian team
Now that all 24 teams had played their opening matches in the AFCON 2019, Groups A and B will proceed their participations in the competition today. In group A, the Cranes of Uganda will be coming up against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium (19:00 SAST). The most recent clash between the two teams ended 2-0 in favor of Zimbabwe while their last encounter in the Africa Cup of Nations ended in a 1-1 draw. The Pharaohs of Egypt, the hosts of the 2019 AFCON, will take on the Red Devils of DR Congo at the Cairo International Stadium (22:00 SAST). In all previous encounters between the two, DR Congo had never won a single match against Egypt. In group B, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Guinea’s National Elephants at the Alexandria Stadium (16:30 SAST). While Nigeria, Egypt and Uganda are seeking their second 3 points at the tournament, DR Congo and Zimbabwe are hoping to earn their first points.

Bonus payment rows rock AFCON 2019

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th June 2019, 2 AM +02:00
Nigeria's Super Falcons who represented the country at the Women's World Cup in France also staged a sit-in strike at a hotel, while Cameroon and Zimbabwe have also come to AFCON 2019 with unresolved

Nigeria’s national team at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) became the latest to stage a strike over unpaid bonuses, when it refused to train ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Guinea.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons who represented the country at the Women’s World Cup in France also staged a sit-in strike at a hotel, while Cameroon and Zimbabwe have also come to AFCON 2019 with unresolved payment issues.

In this article, we look at the prevailing bonus payment disputes, and how they have been managed.

Nigeria’s teams

The Super Eagles of Nigeria who had been striking over over unpaid bonuses at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations underway in Egypt, eventually suspended their strike on Tuesday.

The players had reportedly not received a $10,000 match bonus that they had each been promised.

The team finally agreed to train in Alexandria ahead of their game against Guinea in Alexandria, after the Nigerian Football Federation promised to pay a win bonus from their 1-0 victory over Burundi on Saturday.

Nigerian Football Association spokesman Ademola Alajire said the matter had been resolved, conceding that funds for the tournament had arrived late.

The Nigerian under-20 team and the women’s team, whose world cups are ongoing in Poland and France respectively, also went on strike over unpaid bonuses.

Cameroon’s late arrival at AFCON

Cameroon’s arrival at the tournament in Egypt was delayed by 24 hours when the squad refused to board their plane in Yaounde while they haggled over increased appearance fees and bonus monies.

They eventually boarded after negotiations with government officials and coach Clarence Seedorf suggested on Sunday that the experience might well turn out to be a positive.

“All teams in the world at some point in their history experience such troubles,” said the former Netherlands international and four-time Champions League winner, “but it will not affect our morale or our preparations.”

“Actually the bonus crisis has reinforced the team spirit and the determination within the squad to perform well. There was some tension but the players have behaved maturely and they’ve decided to be here to fight for Cameroon.

Cameroon won their tournament opener against Guinea Bissau at Ismailia on Tuesday, and are top of Group F after Benin and Ghana settled for a 2-2 draw in the other Group F game.

Zimbabwe’s AFCON uncertainty

While Zimbabwe’s football federation denied allegations that the national team threatened to boycott AFCON 2019 over a pay dispute, the team’s striker Khama Billiat said he was happy with his country’s performance against Egypt ‘under the circumstances’.

‘‘I think the guys are really professional, if credit to them for that, that we put everything away in the space of a few hours, and shifted our focus to the game,’‘ Billiat said after Zimbabwe’s 0-1 loss to hosts Egypt.

ZIFA and Warriors have signed a contract and both parties will honour and respect all contractual obligations,’‘ the football association had reiterated before the tournament opener.

AFCON Daily: Mali explodes group E [Episode 2]

Author: Mayssa Douihech
25th June 2019, 5 AM +02:00
Group D sees Ivory coast taking a narrow edge over South Africa as the scored board at full time read 1-0 to place them on top of the group with 3 points alongside Morocco while SA and Namibia are ye

Group D sees Ivory coast taking a narrow edge over South Africa as the score board at full time read 1-0 to place them on top of the group with 3 points alongside Morocco while SA and Namibia are yet to get things going.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia finished off from close range, a low cross from Max Gradel at the 64th minute to put the Ivorians on the driving seat a victory that will not get into their heads as captain Serge Aurier projects into the next group game against Morocco.

Clearly there is still hope for South Africa.

Tunisia and Angola shared the spoils in the first group E match as Tunisia buried a 12 yard spot kick in the first half to take the lead while Angola’s Abel Campos leveled things in the second half.

But the Malians soared highest as they welcomed debutants Mauritania with a 4-1 party spoiler to go on top of group E.

This far it is the highest scoreline in the competition while Adama Traore of Mali is already on two goals.

Nature has reserved the defending champions for last as Cameroon begins her defending on Tuesday when they take on Guinea Bissau who have been tagged as underdogs in group F, featuring Ghana and Benin.

