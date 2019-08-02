Nicolas Pepe completes Arsenal move

Arsenal have signed the Ivorian in a £72million deal for a five-year contact.
In fact, Nicolas Pepe has had an impressive season with Lille which made him receive interest from the Gunners and several other clubs.
In the 2018-2019 season, the winger made a total of 41 appearances with Lille, scoring 23 goals and making 12 assists.
On the international level, the player participated with his national team Ivory Coast in 11 ties. He scored 4 goals with Elephants since, which he first joined back in 2016.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery explained why the Gunners signed the former Lille player:
“Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe,” he said.
He added: “Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining.
“He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.”
However, Pepe’s has revealed that he wanted to join Chelsea and that the Blues were his desired club.
In an interview with Telefoot, the Ivorian said: “Chelsea. It’s a club that makes me dream. It’s the only club in England that I would sign for.”
The Blues are currently having a transfer ban and were not able to sign Pepe this ongoing transfer window.
