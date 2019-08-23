Neymar is still waiting after PSG reject Real Madrid's €100m plus players offer

The French champions Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly rejected an offer from Real Madrid worth €100 million plus players for Neymar Jr.
French sports magazine L'Equipe revealed that Real had offered money plus players who are: Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but PSG turned it down because "the overall value of the offer did not match their expectations".
Real have tried all summer to offload Bale from the club. Moreover, Rodriguez is unwanted after returning from a loan at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich while Navas is no longer the club's first-choice goalkeeper.
Other clubs, in the likes of Juventus, have shown interest in signing the 27-year-old Brazilian, who is yet to play in any of PSG's matches this new season.
Neymar Jr is apparently frozen out due to the uncertainty surrounding his future.
In fact, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering setting a deadline to sell Neymar this summer (the transfer window closes in France, Spain and Italy on September 2)
💣 Rejected! PSG turn down this incredible Real Madrid offer for Neymar, according to L’Équipe! 👇
• Gareth Bale
• James Rodríguez
• Keylor Navas
• €100m
Fair deal or is Neymar worth more? pic.twitter.com/TZjfOXxbHm
— Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) August 21, 2019