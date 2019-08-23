Neymar is still waiting after PSG reject Real Madrid's €100m plus players offer

🚨 #AbsaPrem is back 🙂🚨 🆚 Kaizer Chiefs 📅 Saturday, 24 August 2019 🏟 FNB Stadium ⏰ 18H00 📺 @SuperSportTV 🏆 AbsaPrem#ForeverUnited🔥 pic.twitter.com/iiXrhZYH7e — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) August 20, 2019

Bidvest Wits (6 points) Kaizer Chiefs (6 points) Polokwane City (6 points) Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points) Cape Town City FC (5 point) Baroka FC (4 point) Orlando Pirates (4 points) Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points) SuperSport United (3 points) Golden Arrows (3 points) Chippa United (2 point) Highlands Park (1 points) Maritzburg United (1 points) Stellenbosch (1 point) AmaZulu FC (1 points) Black Leopards (0 points)

andwill meet on Saturday at the FNB Stadium in Premier Soccer League clash - South Africa (15:00 CET).Date: 24. Aug 2019 Kick off time: 15:00 CET Venue: FNB Stadium The two clubs are keen on nudging up the PSL table and gain more points. Kaizer Chiefs are currently in the second spot with 6 points under their belt while SuperSport United, with three points, are in the ninth place. The two sides have played against each other 39 times previously. In fact, they are almost equal when it comes to wins and losses: Chiefs have won 15 ties and SuperSport 14 ones. Moreover, they drew on 10 occasions. Based on previous head-to-head, it is hard to predict this clash. However, a scoring draw is most likely to occur. The match will be live on SuperSport4 as well as the following channels: iTV, BBC, Al Jazeera Sports, Sky Sports, Gol TV, Canal+, SportTV, FOX Soccer, Setanta and ESPN.