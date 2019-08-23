Back

Neymar is still waiting after PSG reject Real Madrid's €100m plus players offer

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 5 PM +02:00
Neymar continues to be linked with a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, and is yet to feature this season.

The French champions Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly rejected an offer from Real Madrid worth €100 million plus players for Neymar Jr.

French sports magazine L'Equipe revealed that Real had offered money plus players who are: Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but PSG turned it down because "the overall value of the offer did not match their expectations".

Real have tried all summer to offload Bale from the club. Moreover, Rodriguez is unwanted after returning from a loan at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich while Navas is no longer the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

Other clubs, in the likes of Juventus, have shown interest in signing the 27-year-old Brazilian, who is yet to play in any of PSG's matches this new season.

Neymar Jr is apparently frozen out due to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

In fact, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering setting a deadline to sell Neymar this summer (the transfer window closes in France, Spain and Italy on September 2)

Caf Champions League: Kotoko are under pressure– Kano Pillars goalkeeper

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Asante Kotoko via Twitter
Asante Kotoko will take on Nigeria’s Kano Pillars on Sunday in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie. The first leg ended 3-2 in favour of Kano Pillars. In fact, Asante Kotoko did not reach the CAF Champions’ League group stage since 2006 but, they were in the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup last year. The winners of the clash will face Hafia FC of Guinea or Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the second round of qualifying. Kano Pillars goalkeeper Ibrahim Iddrisu spoke about the upcoming fixture in Fox FM and insisted on the fact the Pillars are not under any pressure while Kotoko are the ones that undergo great pressure. “We are currently camping at Kaduna and preparing for the match in Kumasi against Kotoko,” Ghanaian player Iddrisu told Fox FM in Kumasi. “I was surprised when I saw the Kotoko line-up in the first leg, they did well and such is football. “We did not like the scoreline because we didn’t expect them to even score a goal here, but that is football. “For now we are not under any pressure because we are leading, if you want someone who is under pressure, then that is Kotoko.”

CAF Champions League: Al Ahly vs Atlabara-Al Ahly squad list released

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Ahead of Al Ahly clash against Atlabara today, Friday, August 23, Al Ahly have announced their full squad list. Egyptian Premier League champions Ahly will take on when they host South Sudan’s Atlabara at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria in the second leg of the CAF Champions League. The first leg of the preliminary round finished with 4-0 for the Red Devils two weeks ago. AL Ahly Full squad: Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Aly Lotfy. Defenders: Mahmoud Wahid, Mahmoud Metwally, Rami Rabiaa, Yasser Ibrahim, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fathi. Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Hossam Ashour, Aliou Diang, Amr El-Sulya, Hussein El-Shahat, Geraldo, Ahmed El-Sheikh, Mohamed Magdy Afsha. Forwards: Junior Ajayi, Salah Mohsen.

Bafana Bafana vs Zambia: Bafana squad list released

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Bafana Bafana via Twitter
Bafana Bafana will meet Zambia in an international friendly tie next month. Bafana squad of 23 players has been announced on Friday. The players called up have been released by Interim South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki in a press conference on Friday. In the Bafana Bafana and Zambia, the Bafana squad is different from that which participated in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt under coach Stuart Baxter, who resigned immediately after the Bafana tournament exit. The friendly tie is to be played on Saturday, 7 September 2019 at Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, kick off at 15h00 CET. This match is aimed at preparing South Africa for the upcoming back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan scheduled for November 2019. The Interim Coach is Molefi Ntseki. Bafana Bafana squad: Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (OH Leuven FC, Belgium), Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits). Defenders: Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thato Mokeke (CT City), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates) Midfielders: Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC), Rivaldo Coetzee, Lebogang Maboe, (Sundowns), Dean Furman (SS), Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp), Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Serero (Vitesse), Percy Tau (Club Brugge), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier). Forwards: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City).

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United: Prediction, head-to-head, TV live stream and kick off

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Kaizer Chiefs via Twitter
Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United will meet on Saturday at the FNB Stadium in Premier Soccer League clash - South Africa (15:00 CET). MATCH INFO Date: 24. Aug 2019 Kick off time: 15:00 CET Venue: FNB Stadium The two clubs are keen on nudging up the PSL table and gain more points. Kaizer Chiefs are currently in the second spot with 6 points under their belt while SuperSport United, with three points, are in the ninth place. The two sides have played against each other 39 times previously. In fact, they are almost equal when it comes to wins and losses: Chiefs have won 15 ties and SuperSport 14 ones. Moreover, they drew on 10 occasions. Based on previous head-to-head, it is hard to predict this clash. However, a scoring draw is most likely to occur. The match will be live on SuperSport4 as well as the following channels: iTV, BBC, Al Jazeera Sports, Sky Sports, Gol TV, Canal+, SportTV, FOX Soccer, Setanta and ESPN. The current PSL standings:
  1. Bidvest Wits (6 points)
  2. Kaizer Chiefs (6 points)
  3. Polokwane City (6 points)
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points)
  5. Cape Town City FC (5 point)
  6. Baroka FC (4 point)
  7. Orlando Pirates (4 points)
  8. Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points)
  9. SuperSport United (3 points)
  10. Golden Arrows (3 points)
  11. Chippa United (2 point)
  12. Highlands Park (1 points)
  13. Maritzburg United (1 points)
  14. Stellenbosch (1 point)
  15. AmaZulu FC (1 points)
  16. Black Leopards (0 points)

Golden Arrows vs Chippa United: Prediction, head-to-head, TV live stream and kick off

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Golden Arrows will face Chippa United on Saturday afternoon at the Princess Magogo Stadium in the Premier Soccer League PSL - South Africa (15:00 CET). MATCH INFO Date: 24. Aug 2019 Kick off time: 15:00 CET Venue: Princess Magogo Stadium The two clubs,Golden Arrows and Chippa United, have met each other on 10 occasions before when they drew 6 times.In addition, Arrows came out victorious 3 times while Chippa only registered a single win. Based on previous results, Golden Arrows are favourites to win, even though this tie can be tricky. The match will be live on SuperSport and the following channels: iTV, BBC, Al Jazeera Sports, Sky Sports, Gol TV, Canal+, SportTV, FOX Soccer, Setanta and ESPN. The current PSL standings: Bidvest Wits (6 points) Kaizer Chiefs (6 points) Polokwane City (6 points) Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points) Cape Town City FC (5 point) Baroka FC (4 point) Orlando Pirates (4 points) Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points) SuperSport United (3 points) Golden Arrows (3 points) Chippa United (2 point) Highlands Park (1 points) Maritzburg United (1 points) Stellenbosch (1 point) AmaZulu FC (1 points) Black Leopards (0 points)
