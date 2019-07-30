Newly arrived Mamelodi Sundowns player on the move

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that one of the newly arrived players is going out on loan.
It has been reported that Downs have reached an agreement with Free State Stars for the move of defender Nyiko Mobbie. Free State Stars FC boss Rantsi Mokoena has confirmed the move.
The Brazilians coach Pitso told reporters: “We signed Nyiko Mobbie and Mauricio Affonso so far, but Mobbie will be going out on loan to get regular game-time. But we haven’t agreed a deal with anyone just yet, we are still talking to a few clubs,”
Mamelodi Sundowns next game will be against SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby on Saturday,3rd of August.
Downs may face the possibility of playing without many of their players due to injury such as Gaston Sirino, Emiliano Tade and Andile Jali.
Indeed, many players have sustained injury during the pre-season matches in Nelspruit, Botswana and Zambia.
Commenting on the injuries of his players, Pitso said: “We have Sirino who has a quad. It’s giving him problems. We have Emiliano Tade who got a knock on the knee when we played against TS Sporting. We had Mauricio who has an ankle. He was trying to shoot, but I like to take them to those places, the pitches are not good. I know why I take them there and that’s what you get when you take those players to those conditions. But it’s not serious injuries.”
