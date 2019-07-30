Back

Newly arrived Mamelodi Sundowns player on the move

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Copyright -Mamelodi Sundowns-Twitter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that one of the newly arrived players is going out on loan.

It has been reported that Downs have reached an agreement with Free State Stars for the move of defender Nyiko Mobbie. Free State Stars FC boss Rantsi Mokoena has confirmed the move.

The Brazilians coach Pitso told reporters: “We signed Nyiko Mobbie and Mauricio Affonso so far, but Mobbie will be going out on loan to get regular game-time. But we haven’t agreed a deal with anyone just yet, we are still talking to a few clubs,”

Mamelodi Sundowns next game will be against SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby on Saturday,3rd of August.

Downs may face the possibility of playing without many of their players due to injury such as Gaston Sirino, Emiliano Tade and Andile Jali.

Indeed, many players have sustained injury during the pre-season matches in Nelspruit, Botswana and Zambia.

Commenting on the injuries of his players, Pitso said: “We have Sirino who has a quad. It’s giving him problems. We have Emiliano Tade who got a knock on the knee when we played against TS Sporting. We had Mauricio who has an ankle. He was trying to shoot, but I like to take them to those places, the pitches are not good. I know why I take them there and that’s what you get when you take those players to those conditions. But it’s not serious injuries.”

Orlando Pirates confirm their 2019/2020 squad and jersey numbers

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Orlando-Pirates-jersey-numbers-for-2018-2019-season(Photo: Orlando Pirates)
South African giants Orlando Pirates have revealed their 2019/2020 season first-team squad as well as their jersey numbers with no mention of goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo. Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic announced that the club are still waiting for a medical clearance for goalkeeper Khuzwayo can get back with the squad again. Due to ankle injury, the goalkeeper is yet to make an official appearance for Orlando Pirates since joining from Kaizer Chiefs ahead of last season. In fact, Khuzwayo is facing uncertain future with the Bucs now that he was not allocated a jersey number nor appeared on the squad list. The full squad with their jersey numbers: Goalkeepers: 1 Joris Delle; 30 Wayne Sandilands; 40 Siyabonga Mpontshane Defenders: 2 Asavela Mbekile; 4 Happy Jele; 5 Ntsikelelo Nyauza; 44 Abel Mabaso; 19 Bongani Sam; 23 Innocent Maela; 24 Tebogo Tlolane; 27 Alfred Ndengane; 28 Mthokozisi Dube; 33 Justice Chabalala; 35 Brian Hlongwa Midfielders: 3 Thembinkosi Lorch; 6 Ben Motshwari; 8 Siphesihle Ndlovu; 11 Luvuyo Memela; 14 Musa Nyatama; 15 Fortune Makaringe; 18 Kabelo Dlamini; 20 Xola Mlambo; 29 Paseka Mako; 32 Linda Mntambo; 45 Vincent Pule Strikers: 7 Gabadinho Mhango; 12 Justin Shonga; 16 Tshegofatsho Mabasa 17 Augustine Mulenga; 25 Zakhele Lepasa; 34 Thabiso Monyane

Al Ahly announce the signing of Al Ismaily defender

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Mahmoud Metwaly-Al Ismaily
Egyptian Premier League champions Al Ahly have revealed on Tuesday their newest signing which is Al Ismaily defender Mahmoud Metwally. Metwally has signed a five-year contract according to Al Ahly’s official website. Commenting on the deal, the club’s Marketing and Football Contracts Director Amir Tawfik said "The deal costed Ahly 15 million Egyptian pounds, 10 million has been paid already, and 5 million will be in installments. He added: "We've been watching Metwally for a while now. He's not only technically good, he also has great character." Tawfik concluded: "There'll be an upcoming cooperation between Ahly and Ismaily concerning the exchange deals. We want to build a distinguish relationship with Ismaily's fans," said Tawfik The defender has refused to renew his contract with Al Ismaily earlier this year. In all competitions, he participated in 26 games with the club last season, scoring 6 goals in total. In fact, there were rumours about Al Ahly signing Pyramids' defender Ali Gabr and Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy. However, Tawfik responded: "There's nothing to be said about Afsha. Ali Gabr is an outstanding player and we respect him, but we signed Metwally and we wish him luck with Ahly."

Father of Senzo Meyiwa,Sam Meyiwa,passes on

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Sam Meyiwa
The father of Senzo Meyiwa, Sam Meyiwa, died on Monday in his uMlazi home after suffering a second stroke. In fact, his son, Senzo Meyiwa, was mysteriously shot dead five years ago in his girlfriend’s place, Kelly Khumalo, in in Vosloorus Johannesburg. Senzo Meyiwa was Orlando Pirates star goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain. Sam Meyiwa’s health took a turn for the worse and was rushed to the hospital in summer 2018 due to a stroke. It was reported that Meyiwa suffered the stroke when he found out that the police are closing the case of his son’s death. According to the Meyiwa family, the father was constantly ill since his son’s murder. He was complaining that the police’s failures to solve the murder and catch the killer. Following Sam Meyiwa’s death, tributes have poured in from different official sides including the South Africa national team and Orlando Pirates. In addition, several people have send their condolences to the family through different social media platforms.

Real Madrid President and Coach Zidane clash over Neymar

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Perez-Zidane (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Reportedly, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has left the club last year due to disagreements with the president of the club Florentino Perez and these disagreements apparently have come to the surface again. In fact, it was reported that Zidane and Perez had disputed last year over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and this made the coach leave the club. Once again, following Zidane's return to the Santiago Bernabeu, the two sides are having disagreements over the potential Neymar deal. Real Madrid have already signed five players in this transfer window, spending more than €300 million on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Ferland Mendy. However, according to reports, Los Blancos are also interested in buying Neymar in this transfer window. In fact, the club president is the one that seems to be interested in Neymar while Zidane is believed to disapprove on the deal. According to Sport, Perez sees Neymar as the perfect replacement of Ronaldo, who left the club for Juventus. On the other hand, Zidane is planning his team around Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior and he believes there is no room left for another player. Moreover, Zidane’s main transfer target this window is Paul Pogba and apparently, Perez does not want Pogba in his team. Thus, the Frenchman wants Pogba while the Los Blancos president refuses to buy Pogba and is interested in Neymar. It is left to be seen who will win the war at the Santiago Bernabeu, President Perez or Coach Zidane.

Former Morocco coach Renard lands Saudi Arabia job

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Herve Renard-Marocco coach
Herve Renard, ex-Morocco coach, has been appointed as Saudi Arabia head coach on Monday, following his resignation from the Morocco team. In fact, Renard has decided to quit the Lions of Atlas after their underwhelming campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Morocco were eliminated from the 2019 AFCON at the hands of Benin in the round of 16 who are considered as the tournament debutants. After his resignation, there were rumours announcing that the coach is duly linked with either the Egypt or Senegal coaching positions in aftermath of the 2019 AFCON. However, coach Renard has denied these rumours in a statement on his official Facebook account “In order to put an immediate end to rumours which are totally unfounded,” “I will announce in a few days my choice. “But I can already say as I did a few months ago that it will not be on the African continent.” The 50-year old takes over the Saudi national team from Argentine’s Juan Antonio Pizzi who had been managing the team since 2017. Renard’s main mission with Saudi Arabia is to lead the team to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
