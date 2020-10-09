NBA Finals preview: Lakers clear favorites in Game 5

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers can claim the championship with a win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.
Watch here:
Kitata won in 2 h 05 min 41 sec ahead of Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba.
Regardless of the conditions and the opposition, Eliud Kipchoge had made a habit of continuing to write his legend. But for the first time in his marathon career, the Kenyan suffered a setback and was unable to overcome it.
His only defeat came in Berlin in 2013, where he finished 2nd behind his compatriot Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich who set a new world record.
The best marathon runner in history (Olympic gold, world record in 2h01:39 in 2018 in Berlin, the two-hour barrier broken on an unofficial race in October 2019) may have felt the weight of the years as he celebrates his 36th birthday in November.
Nothing went as planned for the 40th London Marathon. Already, the race was disrupted by the pandemic of new coronavirus: postponed from April to October, it was run behind closed doors on an alternative course, a 2.15 km loop around St James Park, in front of Buckingham Palace.
Afterwards, everyone was expecting a legendary duel between the two best performers in history, Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele, but the Ethiopian withdrew on Friday (left calf injury) and the Kenyan cracked.
"I'm very disappointed, I wanted to do better but my right ear became blocked and I felt a cramp and a problem with one hip in the last 15 kilometers," Kipchoge told the BBC. I don't blame the conditions".
In a race that was run largely in the rain, with temperatures around 10 degrees, the best runners stayed together for a long time at a pace far from the world record.
Then at the 38th kilometer came the surprise: with Shura Kitata accelerating, Eliud Kipchoge let go.
With the finish line just metres away, Shura Kitata broke away to dominate a breathless sprint against Vincent Kipchumba and compatriot Sisay Lemma.
The 24-year-old Ethiopian thus won his first major victory after collecting the top spots (2nd in London and New York in 2018, 4th in London and 5th in New York in 2019).
"I prepared very well for this race, Kenenisa (Bekele) helped and advised me in training," said the winner on the BBC.
The ceremony, with a great show of dance and music, took place in the presence of 50,000 people, according to the organizers - including Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, who is seeking a controversial third term in the October 31 presidential election.
The president said he was "proud and happy of this Sino-Ivorian cooperation" for "this architectural jewel".
The Ebimpe stadium will be the largest in Ivory Coast, replacing the Houphouët-Boigny stadium located in the center of Abidjan.
It will host the opening match and the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
The stadium and ancillary facilities (swimming pool and Olympic city, hotel ...) cost 218 million euros, according to Ivorian authorities, with counterpart funding from China, which has a strong economic presence in the West African country.
The work was carried out in nearly four years by Beijing Construction Engineering Group, a Chinese firm.
The construction of the facility also aims to develop the Anyama area, on the northern outskirts of the Ivorian economic capital, where the first metro line is due to be built.
Mali were the first to call him up before Spain manager Luis Enrique included Traore in his selection.
The 24-year-old was born in Barcelona to Malian parents.
"Look, with Adama I am going to touch wood because it is the third time that I call him up and for one reason or another, always because of issues out of his or our control, he could not make his debut. This is the third time and let's hope that it is the last one an d that he can finally be part of the group. He is a very different player compared to the ones we have, he is a winger who has a capacity of opening up the defences that nobody in Europe can equal and his statistics say exactly that. He is a player that can find easily his place among the players we already have in the national team,'' said Spain head coach Luis Enrique.
''About the fact that he has been called up by Mali as well, in the end I think it is up to the player to decide. You should talk to him. As far as I know, he wants to play with Spain and we are delighted that he is here. But as with any player who wants to play for another nation, if he decides he does want to play somewhere else than Spain, I think it is very important to respect the player's decision."
Traore has been the subject of contention between the Malian and Spanish football federations.
Liverpool and Senegalese forward Sadio Mane is in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, his club said in a statement on Friday.
The UK-based 31-year-old was aiming to be the first Somali boxer to go to an Olympics, but the delay to Tokyo 2020 caused by the coronavirus outbreak allowed her to sign a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Sport last week.
"Somalia is just known for horrible things; piracy, famine, war. So to give Somalia the opportunity to be known for something other than that, I feel like is obviously amazing. And I feel like they'll be very appreciative of that as well," Ali said.
Ali, who is managed by world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, is due to make her professional debut in October.
She was a toddler when her family fled the Somali capital Mogadishu in the early 1990s during the civil war after her elder brother was killed by a mortar at the age of 12 while playing outside.
When the family arrived in London as refugees, having lived in Nairobi in Kenya, Ali was picked on at school for being overweight.
She went to the local gym and tried a boxercise class, but did not tell her family as she thought they would disapprove of the sport for a Muslim girl.
When she won the British and English titles in 2016, Ali - who initially represented England before switching to Somalia in 2017 - told her parents she was going out for a run.
Ali, whose mother now supports her boxing, is trained by her husband Richard Moore and will compete at super-bantamweight.
She has funded her amateur boxing career by modelling and was selected by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, to be one of 15 cover stars on the September 2019 edition of Vogue magazine.