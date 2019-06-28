Back

Will Guinea make it to the last 16 at the 2019 AFCON without Naby Keita?

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th June 2019, 6 PM +02:00
Copyright -Naby Keita
There is a great chance that Guinea’s player and Liverpool’s midfielder Naby Keita won’t be able to play at Guinea’s final group stage match against Burundi at AFCON 2019 on Sunday due to injury.

In fact, he sustained shin and thigh injuries on Wednesday when his team played against Nigeria.

Keita’s participation in the AFCON 2019 was not certain for he picked up an adductor injury when Liverpool played against Barcelona in May. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s coach, claimed that Keita will need “at least two months” to recover and be able to play again. “Bad news for us and bad news for Guinea as well, because the Africa Cup of Nations is coming up,” said Klopp.

However, Keita’s health and fitness improved and he has joined Guinea in its journey at the AFCON in Egypt.

After a draw with Madagascar, who occupies second place in group B, and a loss against Nigeria, who has been already qualified to the last 16, Guinea’s chances of progressing and earning its qualification to the round of 16 stages of the AFCON are getting slim, especially with the possibily of the absence of its star Naby Keita.

Keita’s injuries can put an end not only to his own participation at the AFCON 2019 in Egypt, but also to Guinea’s participation.

Player Amr Warda returns to the Egypt squad

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th June 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Amr Warda
The Egyptian Football Association(EFA) has announced today that player Amr Warda has rejoined his teammates after banning him from the Egypt squad two days ago. The penalty of suspension has been reduced until the end of the first round of the AFCON 2019 only. In fact, midfielder Amr warda was expelled due to sexual harassment accusations. Many women, including a Dubai-based model named Merhan Keller, shared screenshots on their social media accounts showing Instagram and WhatsApp conversations between them and the player. After the screenshots went viral on social media, the EFA decided to expel Amr Warda from Egypt’s national team. Many of Warda’s teammates, including Mohamed Salah and captain Ahmed Elmohamady, rallied behind him and called for giving him a second chance. On Twitter, Egypt National Football Team wrote:” After holding a session with the players the engineer @AbouRidaHany decided to reduce the penalty of suspension on the player Amr Warda until the end of the first round of the tournament only. Abu Raida assured the players of his demand and the demand of all of them to continue this solidarity between them and reflect on their performance in the field to make their fans and the people of Egypt happy”

AFCON 2019: Today’s fixtures: The qualification race continues!

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th June 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Ivory Coast
Group D and group E will be in full action today to join Nigeria, Algeria and Egypt in the round of 16 stages of the AFCON 2019 in Egypt. In group D, a Southern African derby in on tonight between the Bafana Bafana (South Africa) and Namibia at Al Salam Stadium (22:00 CET). The Bafana Bafana were defeated in their opening match against the Ivory Coast team.Namibia as well were succumbed to a defeat against Morocco in their first game in the AFCON 2019. In the same group, Morocco’s Lions of Atlas will be facing Ivory Coast at Al Salam Stadium (19:00 CET). In group E, The Eagles of Tunisia will take on the Eagles of Mali today at the Suez Stadium (16:30 CET). Mali and Tunisia have played against each other four times before. Mali won on three occasions while Tunisia won only one time. The games today will be on fire for every team is hoping to qualify and earn their spot in the last 16.

Bafana Bafana Coach Stuart Baxter: Tomorrow’s game “is a massive game for us”

Author: Mayssa Douihech
27th June 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Bafana Bafana fans.
The African derby in the AFCON 2019 between South Africa(the Bafana Bafana) and Namibia kicks off on Friday (28, June,2019) at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo. At the pre-match press conference, head coach Stuart Baxter claimed the Namibian team should not be underrated regarding its performance against Morocco in a clash where Namibia were very close to holding the Lions of Atlas to a goalless draw. In addition, the Bafana Bafana coach expressed his disappointment in what people are saying back home, in South Africa, about the team’s output so far in the tournament. The head coach said: “Ivory Coast is the first game we have lost in one-and-half years and talking of dismantling Namibia is totally disrespectful towards a team that qualified for AFCON and ran Morocco very, very close. Yes, our strikers didn’t fire on the day and we didn’t create a lot of goal chances. Even then, Tyson (Thulani Hlatshwayo) had a good chance, Percy (Tau) went through and could have had a penalty. We had chances but they were not enough for us,” He then added: “I do understand the mood back home but that is nothing new and let’s be honest, that was a top team (Ivory Coast) we were playing. There were some positives but we were not really happy with our overall performance and yes, this (Namibia game) is a massive game for us. The onus is on us to produce good football. If we play the way we are capable of, we can win the game but I will not come here and disrespect our opponents,”

Mohamed Salah and his teammates are supporting Amr Warda

Author: Mayssa Douihech
27th June 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah, Egypt’s striker, along with other Egyptian players such as captain Ahmed Elmohamady claimed that the decision of expelling Amr Warda from the Egypt squad is too harsh. In fact, the Egyptian Football Association EFA declared that midfielder Amr Warda is banned from playing in the AFCON 2019 after he has been accused of sexual harassment. The EFA did not provide any details about the reason behind Warda’s elimination and declared that the decision was taken in the "framework of maintaining the team's discipline, commitment and concentration” Amr Warda posted a video on Facebook in which he apologized to his family, his teammates, to the EFA and to "anyone who is upset at me or anyone I have upset." In a tweet on his Twitter account, Mohamed Salah said that” Women must be treated with the utmost respect. “No” means “no”. Those things are and must remain sacred. I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out.” He then added that” We need to believe in second chances... we need to guide and educate. Shunning is not the answer.” Ahmed Elmohamady, the team’s captain, told reporters that” "Amr Warda is one of us and we all make mistakes. We will not leave Warda alone, Warda represented Egypt on many occasions before, and what we should do is to stand by him... No player should be held accountable for anything done outside the pitch. We support Amr Warda."

AFCON 2019: Today’s fixtures: Who will be joining Egypt and Nigeria?

Author: Mayssa Douihech
27th June 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Sadio Mane
The AFCON 2019 continues.Group B and C will be in action today. In group B, Madagascar will be playing Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium (16:30 CET) The two teams are meeting for the first time in an official competitive match. Burundi were defeated in their opening match against Nigeria. The game ended 1-0 in favor of Nigeria’s Super Eagles. On the other hand, Madagascar were held to a 2-2 draw in their opening clash against Guinea’s National Elephants. In group C, Senegal’s Lions of Teranga will take on Algeria’s Fennecs at 30 June Stadium in Cairo (19:00 CET). Both sides won their opening matches at the AFCON 2019. Liverpool’s star Sadio Mane will take to the pitch for the first time this AFCON2019 in a tough battle against Riyad Mahrez's Algeria. In the same group, Tanzania will play against Kenya at 30 June Stadium in Cairo (22:00 CET)
