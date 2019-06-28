Will Guinea make it to the last 16 at the 2019 AFCON without Naby Keita?
In fact, he sustained shin and thigh injuries on Wednesday when his team played against Nigeria.
Keita’s participation in the AFCON 2019 was not certain for he picked up an adductor injury when Liverpool played against Barcelona in May. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s coach, claimed that Keita will need “at least two months” to recover and be able to play again. “Bad news for us and bad news for Guinea as well, because the Africa Cup of Nations is coming up,” said Klopp.
However, Keita’s health and fitness improved and he has joined Guinea in its journey at the AFCON in Egypt.
After a draw with Madagascar, who occupies second place in group B, and a loss against Nigeria, who has been already qualified to the last 16, Guinea’s chances of progressing and earning its qualification to the round of 16 stages of the AFCON are getting slim, especially with the possibily of the absence of its star Naby Keita.
Keita’s injuries can put an end not only to his own participation at the AFCON 2019 in Egypt, but also to Guinea’s participation.