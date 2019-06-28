Will Guinea make it to the last 16 at the 2019 AFCON without Naby Keita?

The African derby in the AFCON 2019 between(the Bafana Bafana) andkicks off on Friday (28, June,2019) at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo. At the pre-match press conference, head coachclaimed the Namibian team should not be underrated regarding its performance against Morocco in a clash where Namibia were very close to holding the Lions of Atlas to a goalless draw. In addition, the Bafana Bafana coach expressed his disappointment in what people are saying back home, in South Africa, about the team’s output so far in the tournament. The head coach said: “Ivory Coast is the first game we have lost in one-and-half years and talking of dismantling Namibia is totally disrespectful towards a team that qualified for AFCON and ran Morocco very, very close. Yes, our strikers didn’t fire on the day and we didn’t create a lot of goal chances. Even then, Tyson (Thulani Hlatshwayo) had a good chance, Percy (Tau) went through and could have had a penalty. We had chances but they were not enough for us,” He then added: “I do understand the mood back home but that is nothing new and let’s be honest, that was a top team (Ivory Coast) we were playing. There were some positives but we were not really happy with our overall performance and yes, this (Namibia game) is a massive game for us. The onus is on us to produce good football. If we play the way we are capable of, we can win the game but I will not come here and disrespect our opponents,”