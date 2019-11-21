Mourinho's African duo at Spurs: Kenyan Wanyama, Ivorian Aurier

He will have two African players to work with in the persons of Ivorian International Serge Aurier and Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Jose Mourinho returns to the Premier League, specifically back to London where he made his name when he signed for Chelsea years ago.

He returned to Chelsea for a second stint and made the journey to Manchester United, he is back to London but with Tottenham Hotspurs.

He will have two African players to work with in the persons of Ivorian International Serge Aurier and Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama. Mourinho is known to have had previously good working relationship with African players.

Tottenham who currently sit 14th fired coach Mauricio Pochetino on Tuesday night, and announced signing the Portuguese international. “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football,” a club statement said.

“He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.” Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said in a club statement.

Mourinho is quoted to have said: “I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Mourinho will straight away get to action when his side visits fellow strugglers and city rivals West Ham United on Saturday.