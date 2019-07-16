Back

Morocco football federation on Herve Renard resignation claims

Author: Mayssa Douihech
16th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Hervé Renard-Marocco coach
The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has denied the claims that Lions of Atlas (Morocco) coach Herve Renard has left the team.

In fact, Morocco’s elimination at the hand of tournament debutants Benin in the round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON2019) was a shock to football fanatics.

Indeed, Morocco were among favourites to lift the trophy and clinch the title due to world-class talented players in the team such as Medhi Benatia, Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech.

The Lions of Atlas have reached the knockout stage as group favourites with nine points under their belt. They have won all three group games against Namibia, Ivory Coast and South Africa.

However, they have lost to Benin on penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw in their round of 16 clash.

A statement on the federation’s official website reads as follows:

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation denies the news that is currently being circulated about the resignation of Herve Renard from the training of the national team

It is worth mentioning that the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation held two meetings on Sunday and Monday with Mr Renard to evaluate the participation of the national team in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt."

See also

Morocco football federation on Herve Renard resignation claims

Author: Mayssa Douihech
16th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Hervé Renard-Marocco coach
The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has denied the claims that Lions of Atlas (Morocco) coach Herve Renard has left the team.

In fact, Morocco’s elimination at the hand of tournament debutants Benin in the round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON2019) was a shock to football fanatics.

Indeed, Morocco were among favourites to lift the trophy and clinch the title due to world-class talented players in the team such as Medhi Benatia, Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech.

The Lions of Atlas have reached the knockout stage as group favourites with nine points under their belt. They have won all three group games against Namibia, Ivory Coast and South Africa.

However, they have lost to Benin on penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw in their round of 16 clash.

A statement on the federation’s official website reads as follows:

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation denies the news that is currently being circulated about the resignation of Herve Renard from the training of the national team

It is worth mentioning that the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation held two meetings on Sunday and Monday with Mr Renard to evaluate the participation of the national team in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt."

See also

Former Bafana Bafana ace Marc Batchelor murdered

Author: Mayssa Douihech
16th July 2019, 8 AM +02:00
Copyright -Marc-Batchelor
Football fans were left in shock after the news of murder of former South Africa football star Marc Batchelor on Monday outside his house by unknown gunmen. In fact, Batchelor was driving his car on Monday evening, around 6 p.m. when he was shot multiple times and left dead on the scene. Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini confirmed the news and claimed that the former striker was shot dead by two unknown men on motorbikes in Olivedale, Johannesburg. “Police are investigating a murder case after a former soccer player, Marc Batchelor was attacked by two men driving a motorbike in Olivedale outside his house.”” the policeman said. He added: " “He was shot several times and died inside his vehicle. The suspects then drove away without taking anything, the motive is yet to be established, but we are investigating." Until now, no arrests have been made and the police are still investigating the crime and collecting evidence, however, there are eyewitnesses to the crime. Photos shared on social media showed the car of the ex-footballer windscreen riddled with bullet holes (a total of seven shots). Marc Batchelor had played for both South African league giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs,as well as the national team.

Afcon 2019: Senegal and Algeria face off in finals[Football Planet]

Author: Mayssa Douihech
15th July 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Senegal and Algeria face off on Friday in the Afcon 2019 finals.

Senegal resurfaces to the Afcon finals after 17 years as they take on Algeria for the 2019 bragging rights on the continent.

On saturday players and staff of Madagascar pull thousands to the street as the team was received home by the President and supporters.

Prior to the 32 nd edition of the Afcon a couple of players naturally assumed a spotlight position and carried the anticipation of millions of fans. They lived in a group of their own called players to watch out for and permit me say they were actually on the spotlight maybe for the unexpected reasons find out in this edition.

For the records Senegal’s coach Aliou Cisse was captain for the lions at the 2004 Afcon in Tunisia while Algeria’s coach Djamel Belmadi also captained Algeria at the same tournament. Today they have beat the odds and once again at least a local coach is set to win the Afcon since 2010.

The Republic of Congo says it is not ready to host next year’s competition given the current state of economic affairs we shall be getting a report from Brazzaville as to the decision.

Carling Black Label Cup : Pre-season Soweto derby tickets sold out

Author: Mayssa Douihech
15th July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -Soweto Derby: Pirates vs. Chiefs
The annual Carling Cup pre-season Soweto Derby is a one-day football game between the two Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in South Africa. Ahead of t he awaited start of the 2019/2020 PSL season, the Soweto derby will take place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, July 27. The tickets of the derby are now sold out.90.000 fans will attend the game between Kaizer Chiefs and their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at the nearly 95 000-seater Stadium. The Carling Cup have started back in 2011.Orlando Pirates have won the completion four time (2011,2012,2014,2015), while Kaizer Chiefs have come out victorious on three occasions (2013,2016,2017). In 2018, the derby was put on hold during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Kaizer Chiefs have announced that the tickets are no longer available on their official Twitter account : "Carling tickets sold out Tickets for the much anticipated Carling Black Label Cup are sold out. The pre-season friendly and showpiece featuring arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will take place on Saturday, 27 July at 3pm."  

AFCON 2019: Gernot Rohr and Djamel Belmadi reflect on the semi-final game

Author: Mayssa Douihech
15th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON 2019: Gernot Rohr-Djamel Belmadi
Following Riyad Mahrez's stunning last-minute free-kick against the Super Eagles, Algeria have secured a place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) final, while Nigeria were eliminated. Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr commented on the thrilling clash between his side and that of Djamel Belmadi, Algeria manager, in the post-match press conference. He said: "It was a difficult battle until the end and Algeria managed to finish it. It was a wonderful match, I think my players wanted it to go to extra time because it looked like the opponent was getting tired, but they didn’t succeed, "We scored an own goal, unlucky, but we have come back every time in this tournament and this time we came back on a penalty. But a wonderful free kick from a football genius made the difference." Rohr added: "This is football, we beat South Africa with a late goal and now we lost with one too." On the other hand,Algeria boss Djamel Belmadi said after the semi-final game:"The players forgot the penalty that wasn't awarded and fought until the final whistle to finish off the game, "I promise the Algerian people we will do our best to make them happy,but I can't promise them the title,I don't have it" the coach concluded. Nigeria’s Super Eagles will take on Tunisia in the third-place play-off on Wednesday night, while Algeria will be coming up against Senegal’s Lions of Teranga in the AFCON 2019 final on Friday night at the Cairo International Stadium.  

The mother of former Nigeria Coach Samson Siasia kidnapped

Author: Mayssa Douihech
15th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Samson Siasia
According to Nigerian security sources, Ogere Siasia, the mother of former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia, has been abducted by unknown gunmen from her residence in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The abductors were said to have carried out their evil deed at at about 2am on Monday, July 15, according to her son and the ex-footballer's brother, Dennis Siasia. This is the second time that the former Nigeria manager’s mother has been kidnapped. In fact, in November 2015, she spent 13 days with kidnappers who kidnapped her from her home in the Odoni community of the Sagama local council area in Bayelsa state. The family were obliged to pay the kidnappers millions in ransom to free her. At the time, Nigeria ex-footballer Samson Siasia was  preparing the Sub-23 team in Gambia for the U-23 qualifier for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio when his mother was whisked away.
By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.