Morocco football federation on Herve Renard resignation claims
In fact, Morocco’s elimination at the hand of tournament debutants Benin in the round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON2019) was a shock to football fanatics.
Indeed, Morocco were among favourites to lift the trophy and clinch the title due to world-class talented players in the team such as Medhi Benatia, Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech.
The Lions of Atlas have reached the knockout stage as group favourites with nine points under their belt. They have won all three group games against Namibia, Ivory Coast and South Africa.
However, they have lost to Benin on penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw in their round of 16 clash.
A statement on the federation’s official website reads as follows:
"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation denies the news that is currently being circulated about the resignation of Herve Renard from the training of the national team
It is worth mentioning that the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation held two meetings on Sunday and Monday with Mr Renard to evaluate the participation of the national team in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt."