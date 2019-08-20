In fact, when Egyptian Football Association has declared that Amr Warda was banned from the national Egyptian team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Mohamed Salah tweeted that he supports his teammate who was accused of sexually harassing a Dubai-based model of Egyptian-British model called Merhan Keller.
Salah believed that the decision of expelling Amr Warda from the Egypt squad is too harsh.
Women must be treated with the utmost respect. “No” means “no”. Those things are and must remain sacred. I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out.
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2019
We need to believe in second chances... we need to guide and educate. Shunning is not the answer.
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2019
Salah’s support of Warda was highly criticized which made the player clarify.
Indeed, he claimed that his tweets were ‘misunderstood’.
“My position’s still the same. As I told you, the people misunderstand what I’m saying. But in the meantime, what I’m talking about, the woman has to get her right in the Middle East,” Salah told CNN.
“First of all, we have to accept that there is a problem. I know it’s very difficult to accept that. But 100% the problem is running deep and deep and deep.”
“And the second thing, my opinion is the woman has a right to talk about anything she doesn’t like. I’m talking about myself, I want when my daughter has a problem, she has to feel like support from me to come to talk to me about the problem.”
As far as Egypt’s disappointing AFCON run, Salah criticized Egypt’s footballing governing body EFA for their unprofessionalism and claimed that the team was under a huge pressure.
“I think with the federation; it was a bit like a competition.
“Who’s the winner? And for me, I will never be a winner because I’m a player. So, when I come to tell you something, you have to know that I’m telling you just because I want to be happy … to get something for the national team, to do something more for the national team.
He added: “The players feel the pressure and we didn’t perform at the top level, honestly. So I’m not talking about the player and hiding myself, but as a team we didn’t perform good,”