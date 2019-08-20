Back

Mohamed Salah talks about his Warda tweets and disappointing AFCON campaign

Author: Mayssa Douihech
20th August 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has defended himself of claims that he supported his teammate Amr Warda against sexual harassment accusations.

In fact, when Egyptian Football Association has declared that Amr Warda was banned from the national Egyptian team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Mohamed Salah tweeted that he supports his teammate who was accused of sexually harassing a Dubai-based model of Egyptian-British model called Merhan Keller.

Salah believed that the decision of expelling Amr Warda from the Egypt squad is too harsh.





Salah’s support of Warda was highly criticized which made the player clarify.

Indeed, he claimed that his tweets were ‘misunderstood’.

“My position’s still the same. As I told you, the people misunderstand what I’m saying. But in the meantime, what I’m talking about, the woman has to get her right in the Middle East,” Salah told CNN.

“First of all, we have to accept that there is a problem. I know it’s very difficult to accept that. But 100% the problem is running deep and deep and deep.”

“And the second thing, my opinion is the woman has a right to talk about anything she doesn’t like. I’m talking about myself, I want when my daughter has a problem, she has to feel like support from me to come to talk to me about the problem.”

As far as Egypt’s disappointing AFCON run, Salah criticized Egypt’s footballing governing body EFA for their unprofessionalism and claimed that the team was under a huge pressure.

“I think with the federation; it was a bit like a competition.

“Who’s the winner? And for me, I will never be a winner because I’m a player. So, when I come to tell you something, you have to know that I’m telling you just because I want to be happy … to get something for the national team, to do something more for the national team.

He added: “The players feel the pressure and we didn’t perform at the top level, honestly. So I’m not talking about the player and hiding myself, but as a team we didn’t perform good,”

Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu: Prediction, head-to-head and kick-off time

Author: Mayssa Douihech
20th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Photo: Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates will face AmaZulu in their Absa Premiership tie at at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday. Following two successive losses, AmaZulu are 16th on the PSL league standings without a single point, having played two matches in their 2019-20 league campaign. However, AmaZulu's midfielder Siyethembe Sithebe is confident that they can secure their first win of the season against Pirates. "We all know that Orlando Pirates are a team that likes to run, they move a lot, we will have to catch them on the counter-attack and exploit the spaces between the midfielders," Sithebe said. "I’d say that we still have time to catch up and gain points, we have to keep working hard to win the upcoming games because the league is very unpredictable." On the other hand, Orlando Pirates have registered their third loss this new season and they are in the ninth spot on the league standings with three points from two ties. Priates’ caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena believes that this game can be a chance for redemption. “At this moment we’ve had to do a lot of analysis, use video to improve the team and cover some of the cracks in the interim,” Mokwena said. “But keep on working to try and improve; work on the players’ confidence because the most important thing is to bounce back and help these players to continue to believe in themselves.” In their previous meetings, Pirates have won 9 clashes, while AmaZulu have registered only 3 wins. The two sides drew 11 times. Kick-off is at 7.30pm CAT. This tie can be tricky, so a scoring draw is strongly expected as the final result tonight.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City: Prediction, head-to-head and kick-off time

Author: Mayssa Douihech
20th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Sundowns-via Twitter
After the two sides’ weekend cup matches, Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Cape Town City FC in an Absa Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening. The two teams are on equal level on points on the PSL current standing, separated only by a one goal difference. Cape Town City were eliminated of the Cup competition over the weekend by Polokwane City, Sundowns, on the other hand, were victorious, defeating Bloemfontein Celtic in a 3-1 score. In their previous meetings, Sundowns have won 11 times, while City have won 8 matches. The two teams drew only in 2 occasions. Kick-off is at 7.30pm CAT. As for the prediction, Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to win and score at least two goals this evening, regarding previous results and performance. Downs coach Pitso Mosimane commented on this week’s upcoming tie: “It’s good we came back. It shows experience and character. We never panicked. This time we got the subs right. Last week I got it wrong. You learn in football. We kept the balance. Sometimes you get it right, sometimes you get it wrong,” He added: “We’ve got a game now on Wednesday and it’s not an easy one. And then the biggest on Saturday [when Sundowns will face AS Otoho in the Caf Champions League game].”

Ivorian legend Didier Drogba aims for presidency of football federation

Author: Mayssa Douihech
20th August 2019, 1 AM +02:00
Former Ivorian international Didier Drogba is running for president of the Ivorian Football Federation, FIF; according to local media reports.

The former Chelsea man is reported to have filed his application for elections slated to be held later this year.

The 41-year-old will face competition from among others, a former playing colleague and turned politician Bonaventure Kalou, who was in October 2018 elected mayor of the municipality of Vavoua.

Incumbent president Augustin Sidy Diallo, will be another candidate to beat. He has been in the role since 2011. The final list of candidates should be known in the coming weeks according to reports.

Recently retired Drogba is on record to have voiced ambitions of heading the football federation in the West African country.

“It’s something that interests me: I want to get more involved. I think more and more about it. I know Ivorian football, I have played in selection for years and I invested in Ivorian football lately …

“I have not made my decision yet, but, if all conditions are met, why not?” he said in an interview on French broadcaster, RFI.

Nigeria football body backs Samson Siasia after FIFA life ban

Author: Mayssa Douihech
19th August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has finally reacted to last week’s life ban imposed on former player and manager, Samson Siasia by a committee of football world governing body, FIFA.

The NFF in an August 19 statement said its lawyers were reviewing the decision by the FIFA Ethics Committee. The Committee last Friday announced that it had placed a life ban from all football-related activities on Siasia.

FIFA said in a statement on Friday that the adjudicatory chamber of their independent Ethics Committee found that Siasia was “guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”

The NFF’s Acting President, Seyi Akinwunmi, said on Monday that the Federation had already reached out to the former U20, U23 and Super Eagles head coach and is aware that he is receiving appropriate legal advice.

“The NFF was shocked to learn of the investigation and subsequent decision by the FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Chamber) placing a life ban on Mr. Samson Siasia.

“But we have however now received documents, including one known as the Motivated Decision, and we have handed them to our lawyers to study and provide legal advice to the Federation.

“It is a massive sanction on one of our legends. Siasia is a fooball legend but most importantly he is a Nigerian. We must therefore be interested in the matter and be properly advised.”

The 51-year-old Siasia played 51 times as a striker for the Nigerian national team and later coached various national youth sides before a spell as senior coach in 2016.

Akinwunmi added: “Siasia gave his all for Nigeria, playing for the U20 team right from his secondary school days and then for the senior team for several years, and also coaching the U20 and U23 teams and the Super Eagles.

“While we respect the FIFA processes and appreciate that an investigation was conducted prior to the decision, the least we as a Federation can do is empathise with him at this time, make ourselves available to him and hope that in some way he is able to clear his name as he has promised to do.”

The case is the latest to emerge from FIFA’s long-running investigation into the activities of Singaporean Wilson Raj Perumal, who FIFA has called a “known match fixer” and who has admitted such activity in several interviews.

FIFA said that he was banned for life “from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.” Siasia was also been fined CHF 50,000 ($51,051.66). ($1 = 0.9794 Swiss francs)

South Africa beat Argentina in friendly at Pretoria

Author: Mayssa Douihech
18th August 2019, 4 AM +02:00
Sibusiso Nkosi scored two brilliant tries as South Africa beat Argentina 24-18 on Saturday in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Pretoria.

The winger struck in each half for the Springboks, who found the going much tougher than last weekend when they hammered the Pumas by 33 points in Salta to win the Rugby Championship.

South Africa have an embarrassment of riches on the right wing with Nkosi and Cheslin Kolbe, who was rested for this match, bidding to start against New Zealand in Japan on September 21 in their World Cup opener.

All the other South African points at Loftus Versfeld came from fly-half Elton Jantjies, who kicked a conversion and four penalties.

Forwards Guido Petti and skipper Pablo Matera each scored a try for Argentina. Joaquin Diaz Bonilla kicked a conversion and a penalty and Benjamin Urdapilleta a penalty.

South Africa skipper and flanker Siya Kolisi showed no ill effects from a knee injury sustained last May before coming off after 53 minutes of his first international appearance this season.

Coach Rassie Erasmus wanted Kolisi to concentrate on his personal performance so he did not restore the captaincy. Instead veteran hooker Schalk Brits became, at 38 the second oldest Springbok to lead the team.

Although Argentina suffered a ninth consecutive loss, there was encouragement for coach Mario Ledesma from a much improved scrummaging performance, that won several penalties.

The Pumas thought they had taken the lead with three minutes left when debutant Lucas Mensa touched down, but the try was disallowed for obstruction by fellow centre Jeronimo de la Fuente.

South Africa started with an entirely different team from the one that crushed Argentina 46-13 last weekend in Salta to win the Rugby Championship for the first time. Argentina made 10 changes after being humiliated at home.

Springboks flanker Marcell Coetzee was off on 17 minutes and could not return after failing a head injury assessment test.

South Africa dominated territory and possession, but had to wait 20 minutes before being rewarded when Jantjies kicked a 22-metre penalty from in front of the posts.

Argentina had their first scoring chance seven minutes later. Diaz Bonilla succeeded with a more difficult penalty kick than that of Jantjies.

A stop-start half was crying out for a try. It finally arrived on 32 minutes when slick handling allowed Nkosi to step inside one opponent before holding off two others to score.

Jantjies struck a post with his conversion attempt leaving South Africa with an 8-3 advantage that did not adequately reflect their superiority.

That lead evaporated in additional time at the end of the half when Petti intercepted a pass from scrum-half Cobus Reinach and, showing amazing pace for a lock, scored between the posts.

Bonilla converted and the Pumas led 10-8 at the break despite being on the back foot for much of the opening 40 minutes.

The highlight of the second half was the second Nkosi try on 48 minutes, which gave the Springboks a lead they never surrendered.

Seemingly hemmed in, he beat three Pumas and then dived over Sebastian Cancelliere to raise his Test try tally to seven since debuting last season.

