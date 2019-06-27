Mohamed Salah and his teammates are supporting Amr Warda

In fact, the Egyptian Football Association EFA declared that midfielder Amr Warda is banned from playing in the AFCON 2019 after he has been accused of sexual harassment.
The EFA did not provide any details about the reason behind Warda’s elimination and declared that the decision was taken in the "framework of maintaining the team's discipline, commitment and concentration”
Amr Warda posted a video on Facebook in which he apologized to his family, his teammates, to the EFA and to "anyone who is upset at me or anyone I have upset."
In a tweet on his Twitter account, Mohamed Salah said that” Women must be treated with the utmost respect. “No” means “no”. Those things are and must remain sacred. I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out.”
He then added that” We need to believe in second chances... we need to guide and educate. Shunning is not the answer.”
Ahmed Elmohamady, the team’s captain, told reporters that” "Amr Warda is one of us and we all make mistakes. We will not leave Warda alone, Warda represented Egypt on many occasions before, and what we should do is to stand by him...
No player should be held accountable for anything done outside the pitch. We support Amr Warda."
Women must be treated with the utmost respect. “No” means “no”. Those things are and must remain sacred. I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out.
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2019
We need to believe in second chances... we need to guide and educate. Shunning is not the answer.
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2019