Mauro Icardi set to join PSG from Inter Milan

Icardi has joined Inter Milan back in 2013 from Sampdoria.
In the 2018/2019 season, the Argentinian striker made a total of 37 appearances with the Serie A Club Inter Milan, scoring 17 goals and making 5 assists.
Several clubs have shown interest in signing Icardi during this transfer window such as Juventus and Roma.
The 26-year old is expected to sign a new contract with Inter Milan before completing a move to the Ligue 1 champions PSG on loan with a €70M option to buy.
It was reported that PSG will announce the loan later this day as the summer transfer window ends on Monday evening.
