Mauro Icardi set to join PSG from Inter Milan

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd September 2019, 1 PM +02:00
According to SkySports, striker Mauro Icardi is set to join Ligue 1 Champions PSG from Serie A Side Inter Milan on a season-long loan with a €70M option to buy.

Icardi has joined Inter Milan back in 2013 from Sampdoria.

In the 2018/2019 season, the Argentinian striker made a total of 37 appearances with the Serie A Club Inter Milan, scoring 17 goals and making 5 assists.

Several clubs have shown interest in signing Icardi during this transfer window such as Juventus and Roma.

The 26-year old is expected to sign a new contract with Inter Milan before completing a move to the Ligue 1 champions PSG on loan with a €70M option to buy.





It was reported that PSG will announce the loan later this day as the summer transfer window ends on Monday evening.



Current Premier League top goal scorers-Man City star leads

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd September 2019, 10 AM +02:00
The fourth round of the 2019/2020 EPL season is in the books and there were a number of star performances over the weekend.The Premier League scorers are listed below. Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Sheffield United at home, Crystal Palace defeated Aston Villa in a 1-0 victory, while Bournemouth were beaten by Leicester City 3-1. Premier League Champions Manchester City defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0, Newcastle United and Watford drew 1-1, and West Ham United beat Norwich City 2-0. On the other hand, Liverpool maintained their winning run with a 3-0 victory at Burnley. Everton edged Wolves 3-2 at Goodison Park, before Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 in the North London derby. Premier League Top Scorers 6 goals: Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) 5 goals: Teemu Pukki (Norwich City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 4 goals: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 3 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Sébastien Haller (West Ham), Daniel James (Manchester United), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 2 goals: Firmino (Liverpool), Sadio Mané (Liverpool), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Harry Wilson (Bournemouth), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richarlison (Everton), Raúl Jiménez (Wolves), Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Liverpool-Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah incident: What Henderson and Klopp said

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd September 2019, 9 AM +02:00
On Saturday evening, Liverpool maintained their winning start with a 3-0 victory at Burnley.However,the moment when Sadio Mane flew into rage was what all fans talked about. The game at Burnley witnessed a remarkable incident between Sadio Mane and teammate Mohamed Salah. Mane got mad at Salah for not passing the ball his way when he was placed in a perfect spot to score. In addition, Mane was furious when he was substituted and his teammates had to calm him down. Mane’s angry reaction went viral on social media. Some thought that Mane was right to get mad while others believed he overreacted. Boss Jurgen Klopp insisted that there was no issue to address ann that the incident has already been forgotten. According to the Metro Klopp said: "I could describe five or six situations where everyone thought, “pass it, pass it, pass it” and then he scored." "So, that is the freedom of the player. The boys have to make these decisions: pass the ball, don’t pass the ball." "We can make this mistakes. You can lose the ball and mis-kick the ball or sometimes you cannot see your team-mate. ‘It is not that you ignore him. Sometimes to us it looks like you must see him but you don’t." "It is not a big challenge, but of course with a striker always you can have this. What you do depends on the situation." "We will leave it 100 per cent because we won 3-0 and everyone goes away in different directions. In one week I don’t think I will talk about it again." Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson commented on what happened saying:"I couldn’t really understand at first, but then when he came in, he was laughing and joking," He added: "The most important thing was we got the result, Sadio knows that." "Sadio is fine, he’s a great lad, He performed really well again. Him and Bobby were really big second ball. He had a fantastic game."

Bafana Bafana appoints news head coach

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st September 2019, 7 AM +02:00
Bafana Bafana appoints news head coach.

South Africa’s FA has announce a new coach for the Bafana Bafana. Stuart Baxter’s replacement Molefi Ntseki was appointed on Saturday.

Molefi Ntseki has never played professional football, and has never served on the bench of an elite club. His appointment is a real surprise in the country.

After the resignation of the much criticized Baxter following a disappointing run at the African Cup of Nations in Egypt, Ntseki, his assistant during the competition feels he has confidently learned over the years and is set to take the top job.

Ntseki was picked from a list of South African top flight coaches more expected than him, including Benni McCarthy (Cape Town City), Gavin Hunt (Bidvest Wits) and Steve Komphela (Golden Arrows).

McCarthy and Kompela are former glories of the South African national team, and Hunt has won the South African Premiership 4 times as a coach, a record.

“I think I’m ready to coach the national team,” said Ntseki the day before the announcement. “I did my apprenticeship as close as I could to this demanding position, and it’s time for me to move up to the next level,” he added.

This former school teacher was previously in charge of the women’s national team in South Africa and the country’s U17s, and was the assistant to three Bafana-Bafana coaches, including Baxter, his predecessor.

His first challenge as a national team coach will come in on September 7 in a friendly against Zambia in Lusaka.

Breaking News : Neymar return to Barcelona is OFF after PSG counter-offer rejected

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Neymar-PSG
Neymar’s move to Barcelona is reportedly off after the Spanish champions turned down PSG’s responding offer. The Brazilian’s potential return to the Camp Nou has been one of the transfer sagas of the summer and talks have continued this week ahead of deadline day on September 2. However,El mundo Deportivo,reports on Friday, that the move has been all but ruled out after Barca failed to reach an agreement with PSG; The Catalan club have considered a complex proposal involving a large sum of cash as well as Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo. However, the Barcelona board has decided that such a proposal is not financially viable and have rejected the counter-offer. That means that Neymar’s return to Catalonia is very unlikely, save for some late and dramatic developments.    

Europa League: The europa league 2019/2020 group stage is set

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Europa League Draw
The group stage draw for the 2019/20 Europa League has taken place in Monaco and the groups are as follows: Group A: Sevilla, APOEL FC, Qarabag F91, Dudelange Group B: Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmo, FC Lugano Group C: FC Basel, FC Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor Group D: Sporting, PSV, Rosenborg, BK LASK Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Stade Rennais, CRF 1907 Cluj Group F: Arsenal, Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria SC Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers Group H: CSKA, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, FC Oleksandriya Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Wolfsberger Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolverhampton, SK Slovan Bratislava Group L: Manchester United, FC Astana, FK Partizan, AZ Alkmaar
