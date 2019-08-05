Manchester United announce the signing of Harry Maguire

Maguire has signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils and becomes the defender with the highest transfer fee in history.
Thus, the 26-year old’s deal conceals the £75 million that the Reds (Liverpool) had paid for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018.
Maguire had joined Leicester back in 2017 from Hull City for a £12.33 million transfer fee.
The England international has made 32 appearances with his former club Leicester City in the 2018-2019 season, scoring three goals.
Harry Maguire told Man United's official website:"I am delighted to have signed for this great club,"
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity."
He added:" From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started."
