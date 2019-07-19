Tanzanian striker announces Mamelodi Sundowns move

The news of officially being a Sundowns player has been confirmed by Kyombo on his social media and the club are yet to announce the signing.
Kyombo’s impressive campaign at Singida United in Tanzania’s Premier League earned him the contract with Sundowns.
On his official Instagram account, Kyombo wrote: “First of all I would like to thank God for everything.
“I would like the the amazing fans of Singida United, players, technical bench and staff for being with the whole season you were truly the best for me…thank you so much.
“But also I would like to thank my management @shadakasports for handling the deal from where I was to where I am now.
“I’ve officially started a new chapter of my football journey with my new club Mamelodi Sundowns and I pray to God to lead me to the right path until I reach my goals InshaAllah.”
The signing of Kyombo is the second recruit of Sundowns ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season after announcing the signing of the Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Awali ya yote napenda kumshukuru Mwenyezi Mungu kwa yote, Niwashukuru pia mashabiki, wachezaji, benchi la Ufundi pamoja na uongozi wa Singida United kwa kuwa nami katika kipindi kizima cha msimu uliopita, hakika mlikuwa bora sana kwangu ...nawashukuru sana! Lakini pia nawashukuru sana wasimamizi wangu @shadakasports kwa kuhakikisha kila kitu kinakwenda sawa kwangu mimi kutokea nilipokuwa hadi hapa nilipofikia. Nimeanza rasmi ukurasa mpya wa safari yangu ya soka katika klabu yangu mpya ya Mamelodi Sundowns, namuomba mwenyezi Mungu aniongoze vyema niweze kufikia malengo InshaAllah. 🙏🏾 #Sundowns #ForeverYellow First of all I would like to thank God for everything, I would like the the Amazing fansof Singida United, players, Technical Bench and Staffs for being with the whole Season you were truly the best for me.. Thank you so Much But also I would like to thank my management @shadakasports for handling the deal from where i was to where i am now I've officially started a new chapter of my football journey with my new club Mamelodi Sundowns and i pray to God to lead me to the right path until i reach my goals InshaAllah. 🙏🏾 #Sundowns #ForeverYellow