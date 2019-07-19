Back

Tanzanian striker announces Mamelodi Sundowns move

Author: Mayssa Douihech
19th July 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Mamelodi Sundowns FC have reportedly signed Tanzanian striker Habib Kyombo who was on a trial with the club back in 2018.

The news of officially being a Sundowns player has been confirmed by Kyombo on his social media and the club are yet to announce the signing.

Kyombo’s impressive campaign at Singida United in Tanzania’s Premier League earned him the contract with Sundowns.

On his official Instagram account, Kyombo wrote: “First of all I would like to thank God for everything.

“I would like the the amazing fans of Singida United, players, technical bench and staff for being with the whole season you were truly the best for me…thank you so much.

“But also I would like to thank my management @shadakasports for handling the deal from where I was to where I am now.

“I’ve officially started a new chapter of my football journey with my new club Mamelodi Sundowns and I pray to God to lead me to the right path until I reach my goals InshaAllah.”

The signing of Kyombo is the second recruit of Sundowns ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season after announcing the signing of the Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso.



 










Voir cette publication sur Instagram



















 

Awali ya yote napenda kumshukuru Mwenyezi Mungu kwa yote, Niwashukuru pia mashabiki, wachezaji, benchi la Ufundi pamoja na uongozi wa Singida United kwa kuwa nami katika kipindi kizima cha msimu uliopita, hakika mlikuwa bora sana kwangu ...nawashukuru sana! Lakini pia nawashukuru sana wasimamizi wangu @shadakasports kwa kuhakikisha kila kitu kinakwenda sawa kwangu mimi kutokea nilipokuwa hadi hapa nilipofikia. Nimeanza rasmi ukurasa mpya wa safari yangu ya soka katika klabu yangu mpya ya Mamelodi Sundowns, namuomba mwenyezi Mungu aniongoze vyema niweze kufikia malengo InshaAllah. 🙏🏾 #Sundowns #ForeverYellow First of all I would like to thank God for everything, I would like the the Amazing fansof Singida United, players, Technical Bench and Staffs for being with the whole Season you were truly the best for me.. Thank you so Much But also I would like to thank my management @shadakasports for handling the deal from where i was to where i am now I've officially started a new chapter of my football journey with my new club Mamelodi Sundowns and i pray to God to lead me to the right path until i reach my goals InshaAllah. 🙏🏾 #Sundowns #ForeverYellow


Une publication partagée par HABIBU KYOMBO (@habibukyombo10) le




The signing of Kyombo is the second recruit of Sundowns ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season after announcing the signing of the Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso.



 










Voir cette publication sur Instagram



















 

Africa Cup of Nations Final: Senegal vs Algeria probable lineups

Author: Mayssa Douihech
19th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Riyad-Mahrez-Sadio-Mane
The final tie of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations between Senegal and Algeria kicks off at 21:00 CET at the Cairo International Stadium. Senegal’s Lions of Teranga will be playing their first AFCON final game since 2002, while Algeria’s Fennecs are in their third AFCON final and their first since 1990. During their paths towards the final, Algeria did not register a single loss neither in the group stage nor in the knockout phase while Senegal were beaten 0-1 only once at the tournament at the hands of Algeria in the group ties. The Lions of Teranga have reached the finals on the back of Tunisia 1-0 whereas the Fennecs have become finalists after clinching a thrilling 2-1 win over Nigeria. Senegal possible starting lineup: Gomis; Gassama, Kouyate, Sane, Sabaly; Ndiaye, Saivet; Diatta, Gueye, Mane; Niang Algeria possible starting lineup: M'bolhi; Atal, Mandi, Benlamri, Bensebaini; Guedioura, Mahrez, Feghouli, Bennacer; Belaili, Bounedjah

2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification draw

Author: Mayssa Douihech
19th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Ahmad Ahmad-CAF
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is coming to an end with the grand final between Algeria and Senegal,19 July, thus, attention will be shifted to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification games. The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification draw was released in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday. 48 teams will be participating in the 2021 AFCON qualification. Those teams will be divided into 12 groups of four and each to teams topping their groups will be playing at the tournament in Cameroon. Full 2021 AFCON Qualification draw: Preliminary round:
  • Liberia v Chad
  • South Sudan v Seychelles
  • Mauritius v Sao Tome e Principe
  • Djibouti v Gambia
Groups:
  • Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/ Chad
  • Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan/Seychelles
  • Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Mauritius/Sao Tome
  • Group D: DR Congo, Gabon, Angola, Djibouti v Gambia
  • Group E: Morocco, Mauritania, CAR, Burundi
  • Group F: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda
  • Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros
  • Group H: Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana
  • Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini
  • Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea
  • Group K: Cote d’Ivoire, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia
  • Group L: Nigeria, Benin, Sierra Leone, Lesotho

What Algeria’s Belmadi and Senegal’s Cisse said before the anticipated final

Author: Mayssa Douihech
19th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Djamel Belmadi-Aliou Cisse
Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final tie between the Desert Fennecs and the Lions of Teranga, Algeria’s Djamel Belmadi and Senegal’s Aliou Cisse have revealed their thoughts on the anticipated game. At the pre-match press conference, Aliou Cisse praised his players for reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final and claimed that he believes his side can lift the trophy, for the first time in their history. "Our philosophy is to have every game at a time. The defeat to Algeria in the group stage made us come back stronger. Our players are very good and we will be ready. There's no big difference between both teams," said Cisse. "We are not under pressure, but we wake up every day happy that we are here and that we are lucky to work with passion. We represent our country, our supporters and our flag. That is a very big motive for us. We always play to win." the coach added. Algeria’s Djamel Belmadi, on the other hand, declared that his side is one hundred percent ready for the game and that underestimating Senegal, regarding defeating them in a group stage tie, is a great mistake. "We are preparing in the best conditions and we are playing this match just to win. The group stage game is totally different; this is a decisive match. Both teams are on another psychological level, "we are playing against the best African ranked team, and they played in the previous World Cup, so we can lose, they are the favorites." said Belmadi. He concluded :"We are not tired, but 100% ready." The final between Algeria and Senegal kicks off at 21:00 CET at Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Grand Final: Senegal and Algeria live the African dream

Author: Mayssa Douihech
19th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON 2019: Senegal vs Algeria
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) is coming to an end with the final tie between the two finalists: Algeria Fennecs and Senegal Lions of Teranga. The Fennecs will take on the Lions of Teranga today,19 July 2019, at the Cairo International Stadium (21 :00 CET). In fact, the two sides were among favourites to lift the trophy, way before the beginning of the tournament. Expecting Senegal and Algeria to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final was reinforced by the overwhelming campaigns of both teams at the competition. Indeed, during their paths towards the final, Algeria did not register a single loss neither in the group stage nor the knockout phase while Senegal were beaten 0-1 only once at the tournament at the hands of Algeria in the group ties. The Lions of Teranga have reached the finals on the back of Tunisia 1-0 whereas the Fennecs have become finalists after clinching a thrilling 2-1 win over Nigeria. The two finalists have met each other on eight occasions before where Senegal have just two wins. Their last tie before the tournament, back in 2017, ended in a 2-2 draw.

FIFA's co-administering CAF: Infantino rejects 'colonialism' critique

Author: Mayssa Douihech
19th July 2019, 2 AM +02:00
Some African officials have opposed the move while former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, in a recent interview with the BBC, described it as a “new aspect of colonialism”.

CAIRO (Reuters) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino has rejected comments that the global soccer body has taken a “colonialist” attitude towards African football and its governing organisation CAF (Confederation of African Football).

FIFA last month took the unprecedented move of announcing it would jointly administer African football with CAF and would send it its Senegalese secretary general Fatma Samoura on a ninth-month secondment to overhaul the African body.

The move followed corruption allegations against CAF president Ahmad Ahmad which he has denied.

Some African officials have opposed the move while former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, in a recent interview with the BBC, described it as a “new aspect of colonialism”.

Blatter has been banned from football for six years for ethics violations during his presidency. He denies wrongdoing.

“I have heard about colonialism, that FIFA is colonising Africa again,” Infantino told CAF’s general assembly on Thursday, adding that he was “puzzled” by the remarks.

“What does it mean, colonialism? I don’t know. It’s not part of my vocabulary.

“I know what it means to work, to team up, to roll up your sleeves, to go on the pitch and help and that is what we are doing,” he added. “(Samoura’s) heart is beating for Africa and we all suffer when we see what is going on here.”

Infantino said that it was important that African football had competitions where “people trust the organisation, where the stadium is secure and it is safe, where matches are not manipulated, where people trust the referees — these are some of the issues that African football is facing.”

Infantino added that CAF needed to think about growing the sport in the region without depending on FIFA handouts.

“The point is to generate revenues for African football from Africa,” he said.

Ahmad was reported in March to FIFA’s ethics committee by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy, who was then fired.

Further allegations of fraud have recently been made against Ahmad, who was detained and questioned by French authorities in June as part of a corruption investigation.

Ahmad has denied wrongdoing in several media interviews but has not responded to repeated requests by Reuters for comment on the specific allegations against him.

The CAF Champions League final, played in May, remains unresolved after one team walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision while the Africa Cup of Nations has been played against a backdrop of empty stadiums in Egypt.

Ahmad, in a speech to the assembly, said it was his decision to ask for FIFA’s help.

“When I went to ask for help, I found a man (Infantino) well aware of the problems of Africa, I found a man who loves Africa and his behaviour proves it,” he said.

REUTERS

