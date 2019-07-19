Back

[LIVE] AFCON 2019 final: Algeria crowned champions

Author: Euronews
19th July 2019, 5 PM +02:00
The real deal is on July 19 when Algeria makes a case for their second AFCON trophy and as Senegal chases a first.

AFCON 2019 Awards: Roll Call




  • AFCON Champions: Desert Foxes, Algeria

  • Man of the Tournament: Ismael Bennacer, Algeria

  • Man of the match (final): Rais M’bolhi, Algeria goalie

  • AFCON Fair Play team: Senegal

  • Young Player of the tournament: Ismael Bennacer, Algeria

  • Top goalscorer: Odion Ighalo, Nigeria (5 goals)





How it all happened: Algeria vs. Senegal



A goal after just two minutes of play is what settled the 32nd edition of African Cup of Nations, AFCON, final between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium.



It becomes the second AFCON victory for Algeria who last won it in 1990 on home soil. The Desert Foxes went the entire competition without losing a game – beating Senegal twice en route.



For the Aliou Cisse Senegal side, it’s a second final disappointment. The first was in Mali 2002 when Cisse, as the skipper, led the Lions to the final only to be beaten by Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions.





It’s all OVER! Algeria are Champions of Africa.



90’ – Four minutes for Algeria to hold on and to secure their second AFCON trophy.



85’ Into the final 5 mins. Algeria playing deep and looking to close shop. Senegal continue to press but they’re running out of time. Still 1-0



82’ Sarr!!! The winger tries a volley but he just can’t keep his effort down. That was a glorious chance gone begging.



80’ Frustration beginning to set in for the Senegalese. They look like they’re losing their cool. They’ve given their all throughout the tournament but Algeria looks to be running away with this one.



As at 70’ – Ball possession: Senegal: 65%, Algeria: 35%.



73’ – Algeria nearly double their lead through Belaili. The attacker curls the ball from the right flank but it deflects out for a corner. Nearly a carbon copy of the opening goal.





70’ – It’s been all Senegal in this second half. Algeria haven’t offered much despite taking an early lead. Still 1-0



68’ – Senegal push to secure parity. Sabaly, midfielder, unleashes a fierce shot from the outside of the box but M’Bolhi tips the ball out for a corner.



65’ – CHANCE! Niang dribbles past the goalkeeper but he can’t direct his effort towards goal. He did all the work but the angle was too tight. Senegal getting closer.



59’ – VAR denies Senegal penalty as Guediora handles the ball in the box. Huge decision at this stage. Can the Lions focus from here?



55’ – Saivet floats a good ball into the Algeria box but no one is there to connect. Still 1-0



49’ – Both Mane and Mahrez have been passive so far in the game. Neither have been influential with 40 minutes to go.



45’ – Second half underway as Algeria guns for second title and cosigning Senegal to second AFCON final defeat.



44’ Huge Chance Senegal but for timely intervention by Zeffane to deny Sarr. The Senegal winger was nearly through on goal.



41’ Senegal with a free-kick on the right flank. Saivet’s delivery is cleared by Algeria.



37’ Chance Senegal! Good chest control by Niang but fires a left-footed shot which misses the goal by inches.



30’ – Past the half hour mark, Senegal being more purposeful with the ball going forward but the Algerian defence feeling even more comfortable with the forays.



25’ – Too many wayward passes, both teams being too cautious, goalkeepers rarely tested and too many stoppages.



18’ – Mane – Mahrez moment: Senegalese counterattacking move ends with Mane crossing into the box but Mahrez is there to clear with a header.



13’ Senegal wins a free-kick on the right flank. Saivet delivers a good cross but Kouyate’a header goes wide.



10’ – Jittery first 10 minutes for the Teranga Lions as they look to roar their way back into the fixture.



4’ – Algeria dominating opening exchanges as Senegal looks to settle into the fixture and deal



Algeria‘s first attacking attempt produced the goal as Bonuedjah’s deflected shot loops over the Senegal goalkeeper. 1-0 Algeria



2’ – Goal! Algeria have the first goal of the game. It’s Bounedjah!!!



Colourful closing ceremony in Cairo

















SQUAD LIST Algeria vs. Senegal



Senegal XI:



Alfred Gomis (GK)

Lamine Gassama

Salif Sané

Cheikhou Kouyate ©

Youssouf Sabaly

Papa Alioune Ndiaye

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Henri Saivet

Ismaila Sarr

Sadio Mané

Mbaye Niang



Algeria XI:



Rais M’Bolhi (GK)

Mehdi Zeffane

Aissa Mandi

Djamel Benlamri

Ramy Bensebaini

Adlene Guedioura

Ismael Bennacer

Sofiane Feghouli

Riyad Karim Mahrez ©

Baghdad Bounedjah

Youcef Belaili



June 17 – July 19: All set for Algeria vs. Senegal



June 17 was the first day of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, which wraps up in Egypt today. Hosts, Egypt, beat Zimbabwe by a lone goal till they were also beaten by same in the round of 16 by South Africa.



The winners of the 32nd AFCON will be North Africans Algeria or West Africans Senegal. The stadium in Cairo is packed for tonight’s game as the kings of African football are crowned.





Fifth “All African Coaches” AFCON final: Belmadi vs. Cisse



Overall, 11 local coaches had won 15 AFCON titles in the previous 31 editions.



Ghana’s Gyamfi and Egypt’s Hassan Shehata had each won record three titles, with Nigerian Stephen Keshi being the latest to achieve that in 2013.



Either Belmadi or Cisse will join this prestigious list comes Friday night.





List of local coaches to win AFCON titles:


  • Mourad Fahmy (Egypt – 1959)

  • Yidnekatchew Tessema (Ethiopia – 1962)

  • Charles Gyamfi (Ghana – 1963, 1965 and 1982)

  • Adolphe Bibanzoulo (Congo – 1972)

  • Fred Osam-Duodu (Ghana – 1978)

  • Abdelhamid Kermali (Algeria – 1990)

  • Yeo Martial (Cote d’Ivoire – 1992)

  • Clive Barker (South Africa – 1996)

  • Mahmoud El Gohary (Egypt – 1998)

  • Hassan Shehata (Egypt – 2006, 2008 and 2010)

  • Stephen Keshi (Nigeria – 2013)



Head to head: Managers and goalies





The group stages coughed up lots of incidents from the goals, the misses, the blunders and the tactics. Not to forget the fans in the stands, the permutations as to who qualifies for the knockout not forgetting the empty stadia.



But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams also slugged it out in the round of 16 to secure places in the quarter finals.



Quarter-finals brought the list further down to four semi-finalists. Algeria eliminated Nigeria and Senegal knocked out Tunisia. That sets up the Algeria vs. Senegal final of July 19.



On July 17, Nigeria’s Super Eagles sored above the Tunisian Carthage Eagles to win the third-place playoff in Cairo. The real deal is on July 19 when Algeria makes a case for their second AFCON trophy and as Senegal chases a first.



LIVE: Nigeria wins bronze by beating Tunisia



Algeria vs. Senegal



Algeria have recorded only a draw in six games at the AFCON. The Fennecs are in a race to go unbeaten in the competition but that will mean having to beat Group B neighbours, Senegal.



It will mean beating Senegal for a second time having beaten the Teranga Lions on the second day of action by a lone goal.



Algeria, like Egypt and Morocco, ended the group phase without conceding a goal and with maximum nine points – they also beat Kenya and Tanzania by two and three goals respectively.



Algeria’s records en route to the final




  • Matches played: 6

  • Wins / draws / losses: 5 / 1 / 0

  • Goals scored: 12

  • Star man: Riyad Mahrez

  • AFCON record: Winners in 1990

  • Round of 16 (beat Guinea 3 – 0), quarter-final (beat Ivory coast 4 – 3 on penalties after 1 – 1 result), Semi-final (beat Nigeria 2 – 1).





Senegal’s Teranga Lions have shown a steely character since their loss on Match Day 2 to Algeria.



Aliou Cisse’s charges have used a lone goal victory in all three matches in the knockout rounds, beating Uganda, Benin and Tunisia in the round-of-16, quarter and semi-finals respectively.



The final hurdle is with the July 19 match up against Algeria. The Senegalese will be looking to avoid a second defeat at the hand of the Algerians.



At close of the day, it would be a case of repeat or revenge but more so for two managers who are linked by their upbringing in a Paris suburb and who have both featured for the teams they are leading today.



Senegal’s records en route to the final




  • Matches played: 6

  • Wins / draws / losses: 4 / 1 / 1

  • Goals scored: 8

  • Star man: Sadio Mane

  • AFCON record: Losing finalists in 2002

  • Round of 16 (beat Uganda 1 – 0), quarter-final (beat Benin 1 – 0), Semi-final (beat Tunisia 1 – 0 in extra time).





A list of the winners of the African Nations Cup (host countries in brackets):



1957 – Egypt (Sudan)

1959 – Egypt (Egypt)

1962 – Ethiopia (Ethiopia)

1963 – Ghana (Ghana)

1965 – Ghana (Tunisia)

1968 – Congo-Kinshasa (Ethiopia)

1970 – Sudan (Sudan)

1972 – Congo (Cameroon)

1974 – Zaire (Egypt)

1976 – Morocco (Ethiopia)

1978 – Ghana (Ghana)

1980 – Nigeria (Nigeria)

1982 – Ghana (Libya)

1984 – Cameroon (Ivory Coast)

1986 – Egypt (Egypt)

1988 – Cameroon (Morocco)

1990 – Algeria (Algeria)

1992 – Ivory Coast (Senegal)

1994 – Nigeria (Tunisia)

1996 – South Africa (South Africa)

1998 – Egypt (Burkina Faso)

2000 – Cameroon (Ghana and Nigeria co-hosts)

2002 – Cameroon (Mali)

2004 – Tunisia (Tunisia)

2006 – Egypt (Egypt)

2008 – Egypt (Ghana)

2010 – Egypt (Angola)

2012 – Zambia (Equatorial Guinea and Gabon co-hosts)

2013 – Nigeria (South Africa)

2015 – Ivory Coast (Equatorial Guinea)

2017 – Cameroon (Gabon)

2019 – Algeria vs. Senegal



NB: Congo-Kinshasa and Zaire now known as the Democratic

Republic of Congo.

Copyright -Euronews

See also

See also

Algerian fans celebrate 2nd AFCON win as police clash with Paris fans

Author: Euronews
20th July 2019, 4 AM +02:00
Meanwhile, in Paris, France, police clashed with Algerian fans as they poured unto the streets of the Champs Elysee to celebrate.

A jubilant crowd gathered at the International stadium in Algiers on Friday night to celebrate another African Cup of Nations win.

Algerian football fans wore the colors of their national flag, green, white and red to make merry.

“We won! Thanks be to God. God willing we will have the same result in 2022. I hope so”, said Algerian supporter, Ayman.

Ramadan, a nurse said “congratulations to us all, to the Muslim community, to the Palestinian people and to the orphans. 1, 2, 3, Viva Algeria.’‘

The Fennecs beat the Teranga Lions of Senegal by 1-0 to claim their second AFCON title on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Paris, France, police clashed with Algerian fans as they poured unto the streets of the Champs Elysee to celebrate.

What was supposed to be a joyous occasion changed the mood as police fired tear gas to control the crowds.

The clashes continued until the early hours of Saturday, July 20.

Tanzanian striker announces Mamelodi Sundowns move

Author: Euronews
19th July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Photo_HAPPY-Douala Copyright -Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns FC have reportedly signed Tanzanian striker Habib Kyombo who was on a trial with the club back in 2018. The news of officially being a Sundowns player has been confirmed by Kyombo on his social media and the club are yet to announce the signing. Kyombo’s impressive campaign at Singida United in Tanzania’s Premier League earned him the contract with Sundowns. On his official Instagram account, Kyombo wrote: “First of all I would like to thank God for everything. “I would like the the amazing fans of Singida United, players, technical bench and staff for being with the whole season you were truly the best for me…thank you so much. “But also I would like to thank my management @shadakasports for handling the deal from where I was to where I am now. “I’ve officially started a new chapter of my football journey with my new club Mamelodi Sundowns and I pray to God to lead me to the right path until I reach my goals InshaAllah.” The signing of Kyombo is the second recruit of Sundowns ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season after announcing the signing of the Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso.
 
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
 

Awali ya yote napenda kumshukuru Mwenyezi Mungu kwa yote, Niwashukuru pia mashabiki, wachezaji, benchi la Ufundi pamoja na uongozi wa Singida United kwa kuwa nami katika kipindi kizima cha msimu uliopita, hakika mlikuwa bora sana kwangu ...nawashukuru sana! Lakini pia nawashukuru sana wasimamizi wangu @shadakasports kwa kuhakikisha kila kitu kinakwenda sawa kwangu mimi kutokea nilipokuwa hadi hapa nilipofikia. Nimeanza rasmi ukurasa mpya wa safari yangu ya soka katika klabu yangu mpya ya Mamelodi Sundowns, namuomba mwenyezi Mungu aniongoze vyema niweze kufikia malengo InshaAllah. 🙏🏾 #Sundowns #ForeverYellow First of all I would like to thank God for everything, I would like the the Amazing fansof Singida United, players, Technical Bench and Staffs for being with the whole Season you were truly the best for me.. Thank you so Much But also I would like to thank my management @shadakasports for handling the deal from where i was to where i am now I've officially started a new chapter of my football journey with my new club Mamelodi Sundowns and i pray to God to lead me to the right path until i reach my goals InshaAllah. 🙏🏾 #Sundowns #ForeverYellow

Une publication partagée par HABIBU KYOMBO (@habibukyombo10) le

Africa Cup of Nations Final: Senegal vs Algeria probable lineups

Author: Euronews
19th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Riyad-Mahrez-Sadio-Mane
The final tie of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations between Senegal and Algeria kicks off at 21:00 CET at the Cairo International Stadium. Senegal’s Lions of Teranga will be playing their first AFCON final game since 2002, while Algeria’s Fennecs are in their third AFCON final and their first since 1990. During their paths towards the final, Algeria did not register a single loss neither in the group stage nor in the knockout phase while Senegal were beaten 0-1 only once at the tournament at the hands of Algeria in the group ties. The Lions of Teranga have reached the finals on the back of Tunisia 1-0 whereas the Fennecs have become finalists after clinching a thrilling 2-1 win over Nigeria. Senegal possible starting lineup: Gomis; Gassama, Kouyate, Sane, Sabaly; Ndiaye, Saivet; Diatta, Gueye, Mane; Niang Algeria possible starting lineup: M'bolhi; Atal, Mandi, Benlamri, Bensebaini; Guedioura, Mahrez, Feghouli, Bennacer; Belaili, Bounedjah

2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification draw

Author: Euronews
19th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Ahmad Ahmad-CAF
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is coming to an end with the grand final between Algeria and Senegal,19 July, thus, attention will be shifted to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification games. The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification draw was released in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday. 48 teams will be participating in the 2021 AFCON qualification. Those teams will be divided into 12 groups of four and each to teams topping their groups will be playing at the tournament in Cameroon. Full 2021 AFCON Qualification draw: Preliminary round:
  • Liberia v Chad
  • South Sudan v Seychelles
  • Mauritius v Sao Tome e Principe
  • Djibouti v Gambia
Groups:
  • Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/ Chad
  • Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan/Seychelles
  • Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Mauritius/Sao Tome
  • Group D: DR Congo, Gabon, Angola, Djibouti v Gambia
  • Group E: Morocco, Mauritania, CAR, Burundi
  • Group F: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda
  • Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros
  • Group H: Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana
  • Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini
  • Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea
  • Group K: Cote d’Ivoire, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia
  • Group L: Nigeria, Benin, Sierra Leone, Lesotho

What Algeria’s Belmadi and Senegal’s Cisse said before the anticipated final

Author: Euronews
19th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Djamel Belmadi-Aliou Cisse
Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final tie between the Desert Fennecs and the Lions of Teranga, Algeria’s Djamel Belmadi and Senegal’s Aliou Cisse have revealed their thoughts on the anticipated game. At the pre-match press conference, Aliou Cisse praised his players for reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final and claimed that he believes his side can lift the trophy, for the first time in their history. "Our philosophy is to have every game at a time. The defeat to Algeria in the group stage made us come back stronger. Our players are very good and we will be ready. There's no big difference between both teams," said Cisse. "We are not under pressure, but we wake up every day happy that we are here and that we are lucky to work with passion. We represent our country, our supporters and our flag. That is a very big motive for us. We always play to win." the coach added. Algeria’s Djamel Belmadi, on the other hand, declared that his side is one hundred percent ready for the game and that underestimating Senegal, regarding defeating them in a group stage tie, is a great mistake. "We are preparing in the best conditions and we are playing this match just to win. The group stage game is totally different; this is a decisive match. Both teams are on another psychological level, "we are playing against the best African ranked team, and they played in the previous World Cup, so we can lose, they are the favorites." said Belmadi. He concluded :"We are not tired, but 100% ready." The final between Algeria and Senegal kicks off at 21:00 CET at Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.
