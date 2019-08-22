Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling has revealed that he is taking strength from his mother, who has battled for years to raise him and his brothers, especially after his father passed away.
The English international said in an interview with Arabi Post that he left Liverpool for Manchester City to win titles including the Premier League, the trophy that the Reds have not lifted in 29 years.
"When I turned 21, I dreamed of winning the Premier League title, and since I did not manage to do it with Liverpool, I decided to change clubs. People judge players based on the goals they score and the assists they make.They only remember titles won and goals scored, that's why I did not hesitate to join the Citizens. "
His failure at the Fifa World Cup in Russia with the English national team was a motivation for him. "In Russia, I wanted to do better.I felt that I did not give my best, so when I returned from Liverpool, I decided to double my efforts and elevate myself to a new level to be competitive in front of goal."He said.
Raheem Sterling also spoke about racism as well as his charity actions towards deprived children. He concluded his interview by praising Riyad Mahrez, the Algerian star.
Former Ohio State star Braxton Miller joins Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of ex-Ohio State star and wide receiver Braxton Miller on Wednesday. In his NFL career, the footballer has made 21 appearances with nine starts. He had 34 career receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Miller has expressed his happiness and excitement now that he has joined the Browns: “I can feel the vibe and the good energy around the facility,” Miller said. “It was a warm welcome for sure. Everybody’s happy.” The Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said: «For him to carry that on his shoulders during that time, I was very blessed to be a part of that,” “To see how he came through the fire, per say, and still be the man that he is, I mean, that’s one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen as an individual.” He added.
Ex-Liverpool and West Brom striker Daniel Sturridge signs for new club
Following his Anfield release, Ex-Liverpool and West Brom striker Daniel Sturridge joined the Turkish side Trabzonspor. The free agent has signed a three-year contract following his release by Liverpool this summer. In fact, the 29-year old joined Liverpool back in 2013 and in 2018, he was loaned to West Brom in a loan fee of 2,30 Mill. € Sturridge started his career at Aston Villa at youth level before playing with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and England.
The Turkish club Trabzonspor finished in the 4th place in Super Lig last season 2018/2019 and were qualified for the Europa League qualifying round.
PSL fixtures and current standings-All upcoming August matches
The South African league has kicked off on on the 3rd of August 2019. Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released the 2019/2020 PSL fixtures about a month ago including some important cup competition dates. Here are the upcoming PSL fixtures :
- 24 August 2019
- 25 August 2019
- 27 August 2019
- 28 August 2019
- Bidvest Wits (6 points)
- Kaizer Chiefs (6 points)
- Polokwane City (6 points)
- Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points)
- Cape Town City FC (5 point)
- Baroka FC (4 point)
- Orlando Pirates (4 points)
- Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points)
- SuperSport United (3 points)
- Golden Arrows (3 points)
- Chippa United (2 point)
- Highlands Park (1 points)
- Maritzburg United (1 points)
- Stellenbosch (1 point)
- AmaZulu FC (1 points)
- Black Leopards (0 points)
Franck Ribery joins Serie A side Fiorentina on two-year deal
Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery has completed a switch to Serie A outfit Fiorentina. The deal was announced Wednesday on Fiorentina’s social media platform Twitter. Ribery has spent 12 years of glittering success in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. The 36-year-old, who won nine Bundesliga titles during his stay in Germany, has signed a two-year deal with the Italian side. Statistically speaking, Franck Ribery made 425 appearances with for the Bavarian giants, scoring 124 goals, registering 182 assists and winning 23 major titles in 12 seasons.
FIFA appoint normalisation committee to run Egyptian football
Following the resignation of the president of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Hani Abou Rida along with the entire board, immediately after the Pharaohs’ shock elimination from the 2019 African Cup of Nations,FIFA decided to appoint a temporary committee to run Egyptian football. The governing body of world football FIFA have appointed a five-member committee to take over under former Zamalek board member Amr Youssef Hassan El-Ganainy. The normalisation committee is composed of the following members:
- Mr Amr Youssef Hassan El Ganainy (chairman)
- Mr Gamal Mohamed Ali (deputy chairman)
- Ms Sahar Abdel Hak Ahmed (member)
- Mr Mohamed Fadl Zahran (member)
- Mr Ahmed Abdallah Rady (member)
- Run the daily affairs of EFA.
- Review the EFA Statutes (and other regulations where necessary) to ensure their compliance with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the EFA Congress.
- Review the statutes of the EFA members and ensure their alignment with the new EFA Statutes as well as with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and ensure that said statutes are adopted by the relevant members.
- Organise and conduct elections for all EFA members based on their new statutes.