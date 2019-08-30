Back

Lawyers in sports, a growing need in Africa [Sports]

Author: Euronews
30th August 2019, 6 AM +02:00
Sports in general and football in particular has over the years become a growing religion on the African continent. There is need for these sports men and women to be accompanied by lawyers.

Sports in general and football in particular has over the years become a growing religion on the African continent. All 54 nations can boast of a national football team. Others have had a firm grip on athletics especially in the horn, while basket ball, rugby and even cricket are producing hundreds of thousands of sports men and women on the continent.



These sports disciplines like any others are governed by laws, texts and contracts between players and institutions, coaches, teams and the various federations governing these sports.



There is a need for the interpretation of the laws, thereby creating an opportunity for lawyers especially young ones who find themselves in a profession that has almost been limited to representing clients in criminal cases.



Universites des Jeunes Avocats de l’Afrique Central is a collective of lawyers who came together for the first edition held in Pointe Noire in the Republic of Congo to appreciate and strengthen the growing need for sports men and women to have lawyers in a mutually beneficial relationship.



We had a chat with one of the moderators.



A very much needed partnership for the development of sports on the continent.



Breaking News : Neymar return to Barcelona is OFF after PSG counter-offer rejected

Author: Euronews
30th August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Neymar-PSG
Neymar’s move to Barcelona is reportedly off after the Spanish champions turned down PSG’s responding offer. The Brazilian’s potential return to the Camp Nou has been one of the transfer sagas of the summer and talks have continued this week ahead of deadline day on September 2. However,El mundo Deportivo,reports on Friday, that the move has been all but ruled out after Barca failed to reach an agreement with PSG; The Catalan club have considered a complex proposal involving a large sum of cash as well as Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo. However, the Barcelona board has decided that such a proposal is not financially viable and have rejected the counter-offer. That means that Neymar’s return to Catalonia is very unlikely, save for some late and dramatic developments.    

Europa League: The europa league 2019/2020 group stage is set

Author: Euronews
30th August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Europa League Draw
The group stage draw for the 2019/20 Europa League has taken place in Monaco and the groups are as follows: Group A: Sevilla, APOEL FC, Qarabag F91, Dudelange Group B: Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmo, FC Lugano Group C: FC Basel, FC Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor Group D: Sporting, PSV, Rosenborg, BK LASK Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Stade Rennais, CRF 1907 Cluj Group F: Arsenal, Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria SC Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers Group H: CSKA, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, FC Oleksandriya Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Wolfsberger Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolverhampton, SK Slovan Bratislava Group L: Manchester United, FC Astana, FK Partizan, AZ Alkmaar

Uganda beats Kenya 4 - 0 to win CECAFA U-15 tourney in Eritrea

Author: Euronews
30th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burund

The final game at the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships, in Eritrea is underway between Kenya and Uganda.

The Ugandan side defeated Kenya by four goals at the end of proceedings in Asmara. The first strike came in the twentieth minute before a second via a free kick was registered 10 minutes later. In the second half, the Ugandan side hit two more goals to seal the title win.

The game was broadcast live on Eritrean national television, Eri-TV. Authorities also continued with the free gate policy for the fixture.

President of the African football governing body, Ahmad Ahmad was in town to grace the final according to multiple reports.

The Ugandan boys had earlier received the audience of the Vice-President Justus Mugisha who had a team talk with the team and players at the Savanna International Hotel conference room.

Uganda, Kenya make finals

Semi-final fixtures at the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships, were be played on Wednesday (August 28) in the Eritrean capital Asmara.

At the end of the fixtures, Uganda and Kenya booked their places in the final slated for Friday, August 30.

The first semi-final saw Kenya edge out a spirited Rwanda side. The game ended one-all at full time but the Harambee Stars progressed 4 – 2 on penalty shootouts.

The second game turned out to be a stroll for Uganda who walloped Burundi by 6 unanswered goals.

Reports indicate that gates were opened for free into the Asmara international stadium. President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, is expected in town to grace the Uganda vs. Kenya final.

East Africans sweep semi-final slots

Per the calculations of Group A, Kenya and Burundi qualified for the semi finals with Kenya bagging 10 points to top the group whiles Burundi came second with 10 points by virtue of goal difference.

In Group B, Uganda topped the group with 12 points whiles Rwanda got nine points to finish second.

The four teams will return to action on Wednesday (August 28) with semi-final clashes. The final has been scheduled for August 30, 2019, in Asmara.

Hosts Eritrea stuttered on day one as they failed to win their fixture against Burundi. The East Africans prevailed 2 – 1 in the game.

The Eritrean team, however, redeemed their chances on Day 5 (August 20) beating neighbouring Sudan emphatically by 6 – 0.

Eritrea went on to lose by 2 – 1 to Kenya in a game that was billed a do or die affair. Whiles in the battle of the whipping boys, Somalia put two unanswered goals past Sudan on Day 7.

Match Day results:

DAY 10 (August 25)
Ethiopia vs. Tanzania 1 – 3
Rwanda vs. Uganda 0 – 3

DAY 9 (August 25)
Burundi vs. Sudan 4 – 0
Somalia vs. Eritrea 1 – 1

DAY 8 (August 23)
Tanzania vs. Rwanda 1 – 2
Uganda vs. South Sudan 5 – 0

DAY 7 (August 22)
Eritrea vs. Kenya 1 – 2
Somalia vs. Sudan 2 – 0

DAY 6 (August 21)
Tanzania vs. South Sudan 6 – 0
Rwanda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 5 (August 20)
Kenya vs. Burundi 1 – 1
Sudan vs. Eritrea 0 – 6

DAY 4 (August 19)
Tanzania vs. Uganda 0 – 2
South Sudan vs. Ethiopia 1 – 1

DAY 3 (August 18)
Sudan vs. Kenya 0 – 4
Burundi vs. Somalia 2 – 1

DAY 2 (August 17)
Rwanda vs. South Sudan 3 – 0
Uganda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 1 (August 16)
Kenya vs. Somalia 3 – 1
Eritrea vs. Burundi 1 – 2

East African dominance:

East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.

The tournament kicked off on August 16 and is expected to end on September 1. Sides that have struggled include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.

Even though reports indicated that Djibouti were due to participate, that did not happen and groups were reconfigured into two of five teams each.

Group breakdown of competing teams:

Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Tanzania

Ethiopian lads made history with outing

Despite being the first major tournament Eritrea is hosting, history was made by the Ethiopian lads who lost their first match last Saturday against Uganda 3 – 0.

They became the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades – the period during which both countries were engaged in a border row. Incidentally, none of those boys were born when the war broke out in 1998.

They attained the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.

According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.

Photo Credit: Eritrea Football Federation website

Liverpool : Virgil van dijk named UEFA men’s player of the year

Author: Euronews
30th August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Via @LFC twitter
Liverpool defender Virgil van dijk has been named UEFA men’s player of the year, beating the two legends: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the award. The award tops a fantastic season for the Netherlands international, who was voted PFA Player of the Year for his impressive performances  at the heart of a Liverpool defence which conceded just 22 goals in the Premier League and finished the campaign with a sixth European Cup, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid. Van Dijk’s Liverpool teammate Alisson has also been honoured, he was named Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season at Thursday’s Champions League draw ceremony. As the Reds handed favourable draw. European champions Liverpool have been drawn to play Napoli, Salzburg and Genk in Group E of the 2019 Uefa Champions League. Besides, Frenkie de Jong won the best midfielder award, while Lionel Messi was named best forward. Previously known as the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award, the Player of the Year award takes into account both club and national team competitions.

Uganda's Cheptegei outshines Ethiopians to set new personal best at the Diamond League

Author: Euronews
30th August 2019, 4 AM +02:00
Cheptegei finished the race in a record time of 12.57.41. Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet was second in 12.58.15, with favorite Yomif Kajelcha only managing 6th in 13.01.38

Uganda’s long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei sprinted to a memorable win and set a new personal best in the men’s 5000m in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday night.

Cheptegei finished the race in a record time of 12.57.41 at the IAAF Diamond League. Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet was second in 12.58.15, with favorite Yomif Kajelcha only managing 6th in 13.01.38.

The 22 year old took the track of Letzigrund and knowing that he wouldn’t be able to contend with the finishing speed of the Ethiopian contingent, which included last year’s champion Selemon Barega, but he sped off from the start and hung on to win in 12.57.41.

He, however, doubled down on his pace with about a mile to run but managed to establish a lead of a few seconds at the bell.

Ethiopians Barega, Telahun Bekele, Hagos Gebrhiwet and Yomif Kejelcha, who had run together up to that point, looked primed to reel him in, but the Ugandan dug in again.

“If I go fast, I go fast. On the last lap I thought that I can win the race. I was expecting to win. I believe in myself and this victory gives me even more confidence” Cheptegei said.

The reigning World Cross Country champion, Cheptegei now has his sights set on next month’s World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

