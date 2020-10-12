Lakers overcome Miami Heat to win 17th NBA title

Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions after defeating Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA finals on Sunday night.
The title is the 17th for the franchise and the fourth for their star player LeBron James.
Ghana faced Mali on Friday evening in a friendly match, with the Black Stars defeated 3-0.
Appointed in january this year, Charles Kwabla Akonnor and his technical staff sat for the first time on the Ghana NT bench. Their first 90 mins of competitive football have been very long and especially poor.
Three players made difficult debuts with the national team : France-born Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg) and England-born Tariqe Fosu (Brentford). Israel-based winger Eugene Ansah was the third debutant in Akonnor's first XI :
Lawrence Ati Zigi-Tariqe Fosu, Nicholas Opoku, Kasim Adams, Gideon Mensah-Bernard Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Thomas Partey-Eugene Ansah, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew
During second half, Nordsjaelland teenager Kamaldeen Sulemana and Amiens midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey both made their debuts as substitutes.
Mali's right back, Hamari Traore, scored only two minutes into the game as he dribbled circles around the Black Stars defence and outplayed Lawrence Ati-Zigi.
Mohamed Magassouba's boys widened the gap in the second half with El Bilal Touré, 19 years old, first appearance, scoring a perfectly executed header and Amadou Haidara driving the nail into the coffin fifteen minutes to the end of the game.
The long-range striker from Arsenal's new recruit Thomas Partey, did not do much damage throughout the game as Ghana also remained harmless.
A poor performance which demonstrate how much work former Black Stars midfielder CK Akonnor has ahead of him.
Ghana will now play 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar, still in Antalya.
The Black Stars will then play Sudan next month in a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers can claim the championship with a win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.
Kitata won in 2 h 05 min 41 sec ahead of Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba.
Regardless of the conditions and the opposition, Eliud Kipchoge had made a habit of continuing to write his legend. But for the first time in his marathon career, the Kenyan suffered a setback and was unable to overcome it.
His only defeat came in Berlin in 2013, where he finished 2nd behind his compatriot Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich who set a new world record.
The best marathon runner in history (Olympic gold, world record in 2h01:39 in 2018 in Berlin, the two-hour barrier broken on an unofficial race in October 2019) may have felt the weight of the years as he celebrates his 36th birthday in November.
Nothing went as planned for the 40th London Marathon. Already, the race was disrupted by the pandemic of new coronavirus: postponed from April to October, it was run behind closed doors on an alternative course, a 2.15 km loop around St James Park, in front of Buckingham Palace.
Afterwards, everyone was expecting a legendary duel between the two best performers in history, Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele, but the Ethiopian withdrew on Friday (left calf injury) and the Kenyan cracked.
"I'm very disappointed, I wanted to do better but my right ear became blocked and I felt a cramp and a problem with one hip in the last 15 kilometers," Kipchoge told the BBC. I don't blame the conditions".
In a race that was run largely in the rain, with temperatures around 10 degrees, the best runners stayed together for a long time at a pace far from the world record.
Then at the 38th kilometer came the surprise: with Shura Kitata accelerating, Eliud Kipchoge let go.
With the finish line just metres away, Shura Kitata broke away to dominate a breathless sprint against Vincent Kipchumba and compatriot Sisay Lemma.
The 24-year-old Ethiopian thus won his first major victory after collecting the top spots (2nd in London and New York in 2018, 4th in London and 5th in New York in 2019).
"I prepared very well for this race, Kenenisa (Bekele) helped and advised me in training," said the winner on the BBC.
The ceremony, with a great show of dance and music, took place in the presence of 50,000 people, according to the organizers - including Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, who is seeking a controversial third term in the October 31 presidential election.
The president said he was "proud and happy of this Sino-Ivorian cooperation" for "this architectural jewel".
The Ebimpe stadium will be the largest in Ivory Coast, replacing the Houphouët-Boigny stadium located in the center of Abidjan.
It will host the opening match and the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
The stadium and ancillary facilities (swimming pool and Olympic city, hotel ...) cost 218 million euros, according to Ivorian authorities, with counterpart funding from China, which has a strong economic presence in the West African country.
The work was carried out in nearly four years by Beijing Construction Engineering Group, a Chinese firm.
The construction of the facility also aims to develop the Anyama area, on the northern outskirts of the Ivorian economic capital, where the first metro line is due to be built.
Mali were the first to call him up before Spain manager Luis Enrique included Traore in his selection.
The 24-year-old was born in Barcelona to Malian parents.
"Look, with Adama I am going to touch wood because it is the third time that I call him up and for one reason or another, always because of issues out of his or our control, he could not make his debut. This is the third time and let's hope that it is the last one an d that he can finally be part of the group. He is a very different player compared to the ones we have, he is a winger who has a capacity of opening up the defences that nobody in Europe can equal and his statistics say exactly that. He is a player that can find easily his place among the players we already have in the national team,'' said Spain head coach Luis Enrique.
''About the fact that he has been called up by Mali as well, in the end I think it is up to the player to decide. You should talk to him. As far as I know, he wants to play with Spain and we are delighted that he is here. But as with any player who wants to play for another nation, if he decides he does want to play somewhere else than Spain, I think it is very important to respect the player's decision."
Traore has been the subject of contention between the Malian and Spanish football federations.