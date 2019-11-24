Back

Kenya's Kipchoge named Male Athlete of the year

Author: Euronews
24th November 2019, 5 PM +02:00
Kipchoge, 35, beat four other contestants to retain the award during the World Athletics gala in Monaco on Saturday night

Olympic marathon champion and World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is the 2019 World Athletics Male Athlete of the year.



Kipchoge, 35, beat four other contestants to retain the award during the World Athletics gala in Monaco on Saturday night.



They are World Cross Country and World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei from Uganda, World 200m champion Noah Lyles (USA), World 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm (Norway) and World pole vault champion Sam Kendricks (USA).



Kipchoge retained the award thanks to his barrier-busting marathon in Vienna in October.



The Kenyan Olympic champion clocked one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds over the 42.2km distance, though the record is unofficial because he used rotating pacemakers.



“I’m happy to be the first human being to run under two hours,” said Kipchoge, who also holds the official world record of 2:01:39.



''I'm the hard hitting puncher in boxing history''-Wilder

Author: Euronews
25th November 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Despite been unbeaten in 43 fights, Wilder says he’s still learning.

Deontay Wilder has retained his World Boxing Council heavyweight title.

The 34 year old knocked out Luiz Ortiz in the 7th round on Saturday night in Las Vegas, United States.

“At this point in time, I think I earned my due respect and my credit. I am the hard hitting puncher in boxing history, period. We are still undefeated, we still have our belt, and now we move on to the next phase and chapter of my life. I’m looking to beat undisputed heavyweight champion in the world (Joshua vs Ruiz, Dec 7th in Saudi Arabia, ed.). One champion, one face, one name. I’m going to pursue that and I’m getting closer and closer each and every time”, Wilder said.

Despite been unbeaten in 43 fights, Wilder says he’s still learning.

“I’m still learning. I started boxing late, so you know I’m still learning. I love to learn, I love to continue to learn because if I wasn’t still learning, this would be boring to me already. The knockouts that I have, this is like, it’s boring now”, the WBC heavyweight champion added.

Ortiz won most of the early rounds. The 40-year-old was coming off three straight victories and was trying to become the first Cuban to win the world heavyweight title.

FIFA president on a mission 'to do great things for African football'

Author: Euronews
25th November 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Infantino is accompanied by FIFA General Secretary and General Delegate for Africa Fatma Samoura, who has been tasked to reform football management at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Madagascar on Sunday hosted a delegation led by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who will be visiting several other African countries to ‘do great things for African football’.

Infantino is accompanied by FIFA General Secretary and General Delegate for Africa Fatma Samoura, who has been tasked to reform football management at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Other members of the delegation were African football legend and Special Advisor to CAF President Samuel Eto’o, Deputy Secretary General Mattias Grafström, Chief Member Associations Officer Véron Mosengo-Omba, former French international and FIFA Foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff.

Infantino met Madagascar’s president, Andry Rajoelina on Monday with discussions focusing on development of football talent in the country.

‘‘We are truly honoured by your visit today. We are very proud of how well our national team has progressed and your presence here reinforces our drive to see football thrive in Madagascar,’‘ Rajoelina said at the meeting.

Infantino will also visit Mozambique, Lesotho, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazaville and Malawi, as part of his Africa tour.

‘‘I am happy to be back in Africa, a place where I feel so at home. We intend to do great things for African football, restoring the hope of many and bring smiles to the faces of millions of children in Africa,’‘ Infantino said, as he was welcomed to Madagascar by CAF president Ahmad Ahmad.

CAF Awards

Meanwhile, on Sunday CAF also released a list of nominees for this year’s football awards.

The awards which will take place on Tuesday, 7 January 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt, will honour African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.

The awards feature several award categories for men’s and women’s football including: African Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Goal of the Year, Africa Finest XI and Federation of the Year.

Mourinho's African duo at Spurs: Kenyan Wanyama, Ivorian Aurier

Author: Euronews
21st November 2019, 11 AM +02:00
He will have two African players to work with in the persons of Ivorian International Serge Aurier and Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Jose Mourinho returns to the Premier League, specifically back to London where he made his name when he signed for Chelsea years ago.

He returned to Chelsea for a second stint and made the journey to Manchester United, he is back to London but with Tottenham Hotspurs.

He will have two African players to work with in the persons of Ivorian International Serge Aurier and Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama. Mourinho is known to have had previously good working relationship with African players.

Tottenham who currently sit 14th fired coach Mauricio Pochetino on Tuesday night, and announced signing the Portuguese international. “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football,” a club statement said.

“He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.” Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said in a club statement.

Mourinho is quoted to have said: “I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Mourinho will straight away get to action when his side visits fellow strugglers and city rivals West Ham United on Saturday.

AFCON U23: Egypt vs. Ivory Coast final, Ghana vs. SA for last Olympic 2020 slot

Author: Euronews
19th November 2019, 6 PM +02:00
The winners, second and third-place teams automatically qualify to represent Africa in the Olympic Games slated for 2020.

Egypt is hosting the Under-23 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, months after it hosted the AFCON proper. The event is running between November 8 – 22, 2019.

At the semi-final stage, there is sure to be a new champions after the defending champions, Nigeria, failed to make it past the group stages.

The winners, second and third-place teams automatically qualify to represent Africa in the Olympic Games slated for 2020.

Ghana lost their semi final fixture with Ivory Coast and is set to face South Africa in the third-place match. The Winner becomes the third African representative at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Ivorian side will now face the hosts Egypt in the final on November 22. Egypt thumped South Africa by three unanswered goals. The Ivorians needed penalties to eliminate Ghana after a two-all drawn game at the end of extra time

With two groups of four teams each, the Egyptian capital Cairo hosted the entire tournament with the Cairo and Al Salam stadiums being the venues.

GROUP A finished with Egypt topping with 9 points. Ghana edged out Cameroon with superior goal difference after both teams finished with four points apiece. Mali came last with zero points.

In GROUP B, Ivory Coast topped with six points whiles South Africa bagged five points. Defending champions Nigeria managed four points whiles Zambia finished bottom with a point.

In the knockout stage, extra time and penalty shoot-out are used to decide the winner if necessary. An exception is with the third place match where extra-time will be skipped for shootouts to decide.

Tennis star Sharapova's Africa trip: beautiful Botswana, riveting Rwanda

Author: Euronews
15th November 2019, 2 PM +02:00
The trip which started on November 8 and spanned till the 14th was largely one that had a strong and rich connection to nature and wildlife.

Russian tennis star, Maria Sharapova, recently embarked on an African tour which took her to Botswana in southern Africa and Rwanda in East Africa.

The trip which started on November 8 and spanned till the 14th was largely one that had a strong and rich connection to nature and wildlife.

The Botswana mission was largely in one of the country’s famed natural parks which attracts thousands of tourists year in an out, it also had a fair share of savoring wildlife at close range – from the lions, rhinos, squirrels etc.

She wrote about Botswana: “Love at first sight! The closest I’ve ever come to a safari was locking eyes with a squirrel. But not anymoooore! The Lion’s roaring in the video? That was within 30mins of our first game drive overlooking the sunset at Weare wilderness Vumbura Plains.

She also spent time at the Okavango Delta also in the plains before sharing her time at the Little Mombo Safari where she encountered leopards, buffaloes, elephants and zebras.

Over in Rwanda, it was more of a gorilla mission but dotted at a point with a meeting with the First Family and taking time off to meet with children and enjoy sporty action – not tennis.

Her first instagram post on arrival in Rwanda had photos of her visit to the Volcanoes National Park on a gorilla hunt.

“Silverback gorillas!! We have fallen in love with your country. Truly! Early morning treks to locate the gorillas, getting caught in a rainforest downpour, witnessing a silverback big daddy of all big daddies walk right past us without a care in the world ( thankfully!!) ..so special!!” her post read.

She visited the Bisate hills from where she posted about her morning view from the volcanic mountain. “Nestled inside the #Rwanda , the view from our little teletubbie- like cabins made the long journey worth every minute,” she added.

Meeting with President Kagame was in mid-week (November 13) before she rounded up the trip with a visit to a local community school for a sporty interaction with the children.

