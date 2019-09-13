Kenya's Kipchoge can break 2-hour marathon- Froome

Kipchoge was defeated in his first attempt in Monza in 2017. This time he hopes to make history.

Four times Tour de France winner Chris Froome is optimistic about Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge.

Froome says that if anyone can break the two hour marathon barrier, it is Eliud Kipchoge.

“I think if anyone can cross the two-hour barrier, it’s Eliud. I think he has such concentration and determination, and after hearing that when he set that goal, he literally applied himself to it, day after day, for months now. He’s already gotten so close, so I think if anyone can do it, it’s Eliud”, the road racing cyclist said.

“The 1:59 Challenge is about making history. It’s about leaving a legacy in this world, it’s about giving information to the whole world that no man is limited. Feeding your family, doing your daily duties in a professional way, that you can do what humans think is impossible. So it’s about spreading the message and cutting that message, that message that people whereby some people think that some things are impossible in the human family”, Kipchoge said.

To set this new record, Kipchoge trains in Kenya near his hometown in Nandi County, where other world-renowned athletes such as Kipchoge Keino, Pamela Jelimo and Conseslus Kipruto were born.

The athlete runs between 200 and 220 km per week.

Reuters