Kenya's Kipchoge can break 2-hour marathon- Froome

Author: Euronews
13th September 2019, 5 PM +02:00
Kipchoge was defeated in his first attempt in Monza in 2017. This time he hopes to make history.

Four times Tour de France winner Chris Froome is optimistic about Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge.



Froome says that if anyone can break the two hour marathon barrier, it is Eliud Kipchoge.



“I think if anyone can cross the two-hour barrier, it’s Eliud. I think he has such concentration and determination, and after hearing that when he set that goal, he literally applied himself to it, day after day, for months now. He’s already gotten so close, so I think if anyone can do it, it’s Eliud”, the road racing cyclist said.



Kipchoge was defeated in his first attempt in Monza in 2017. This time he hopes to make history.



“The 1:59 Challenge is about making history. It’s about leaving a legacy in this world, it’s about giving information to the whole world that no man is limited. Feeding your family, doing your daily duties in a professional way, that you can do what humans think is impossible. So it’s about spreading the message and cutting that message, that message that people whereby some people think that some things are impossible in the human family”, Kipchoge said.



To set this new record, Kipchoge trains in Kenya near his hometown in Nandi County, where other world-renowned athletes such as Kipchoge Keino, Pamela Jelimo and Conseslus Kipruto were born.



The athlete runs between 200 and 220 km per week.



Al Ahly vs Zamalek: Cairo Derby date and Egyptian Premier League draw

Author: Euronews
12th September 2019, 2 PM +02:00
The Egyptian Football Federation (EFA) have announced the 2019/2020 draw of the Egyptian Premier League and the dates of the much-anticipated derby: Al Ahly vs Zamalek. The Egyptian Premier League will kick off on the 21st of September 2019 and will end in May 2020. Defending champions Al Ahly will play their opening tie against Smouha in Alexandria, Egypt. Later on the titleholders will meet Entag El-Harby in their second round clash. Zamalek, on the other hand, will first take on Ittihad of Alexandria and later meet Misr El-Makkasa and FC Masr in the second and third rounds. On the fourth round, the Cairo Derby will take place: Al Ahly vs Zamalek. 2019/2020 Egyptian Premier League first round: Pyramids vs ENPPI Al Masry vs Harras El Hodood El-Gouna vs Ismaily Zamalek vs Ittihad of Alexandria Aswan vs Misr El-Makkasa Entag El-Harby vs FC Masr Smouha vs Al Ahly Tala’a El-Gaish vs Arab Contractors Wadi Degla vs Tanta  

Barcelona-Messi: "I would be thrilled if Neymar came back"

Author: Euronews
12th September 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Barcelona’s ace Lionel Messi has declared that he would be thrilled if Neymar, who left Camp Nou in 2017, came back during the summer transfer window. The fuss around Neymar’s transfer was what all media talked about in the summer of 2019. The player was highly linked with a move to Barcelona and an exit from the Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid, reportedly, were also keen to sign Neymar and they even placed a bid, which was rejected by PSG. Many Barca players have communicated that they would be happy if Neymar got back to the La Liga giants including Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi. According to AFP (Agence France-Presse), Barca’s Messi said in an interview with Sport magazine that Neymar’s return would be thrilling for him. "I would be thrilled if Neymar came back," said Messi. "I understand that not everyone agrees. That's normal after everything that happened around Ney, the way in which he left, the way he abandoned us. "But when you look at the sporting angle, for me Neymar is one of the best players in the world and obviously would improve our chances of getting the results we want." Some reports have revealed that Messi has tried to force Barca to complete the deal and bring Neymar back to Camp Nou. However, the Argentine denied these reports. "Here, it is not me that gives the orders," he said. "We never said that he had to be brought in. We didn't make any demands." "I don't know if the club (Barcelona) wanted it to happen. What I do know is that Neymar really wanted it. But I understand it is very difficult to negotiate with PSG."   Messi: "I don't know if Barça did everything possible for Neymar's return"

Algeria's Mahrez part of Manchester City's historic billion dollar squad

Author: Euronews
11th September 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory showed that City have spent $1.1 billion on their current squad. French champions Paris St-Germain were second having also spent a little over $1m (

Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez is one of Africa’s top players that are part of the historic Manchester City squad which has been named as the first team to have spent more than 1 million euros to assemble their squad.

Data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory showed that City have spent $1.1 billion (1.014 billion euros) on their current squad.

Mahrez himself moved to Manchester City from Leicester City for $72m.

French champions Paris St-Germain were second having also spent a little over $1 billion (913 million euros) and Spain’s Real Madrid were third with $992m.

Manchester United at $826m have the second-most expensive squad in the Premier League followed by Champions League winners Liverpool at $702m.

The Premier League average was $379m, it said.

At the other end of the scale, Germany’s Paderborn had the cheapest squad in the study ($4.3m), which looked at teams from the English, German, Italian, French and Spanish top flights.

Manchester City has also featured several top African players including Ivorians Yaya and Kolo Toure, and Togo’s Emmanuel Adebayor.

Adebayor’s move to City in 2009 for a fee believed to be about £25 million, made him one of Africa’s most expensive transfers at the time.

READ MORE: Ivory Coast’s Pepe is Africa’s costliest player, plus the top 5 transfers

Africa's 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Final results of first round

Author: Euronews
10th September 2019, 5 PM +02:00
A total of 10 World Cup group qualifying matches were played on Tuesday across the continent.

A total of 10 World Cup group qualifying matches were played on Tuesday across the continent. The games were the second leg of the first round of qualifiers.

Before these round of fixtures, four teams had booked their slots in the group phase over the weekend; They were: Liberia, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania.

The quartet became the first nations through from the opening knockout round, which pits the 28 bottom-ranked countries on the continent in two-legged knockout ties.

The winners from today join the quartet to advance into the group phase where 40 countries will be divided into 10 groups.The group stage matches will kick off in March 2020.

All results from Tuesday’s fixtures: The results over two legs is in bracket

  • Eswatini vs Djibouti 0 – 0 (1 – 2 aggregate)
  • Malawi vs Botswana 1 – 0 (1 – 0 aggregate)
  • Zimbabwe vs Somalia 3 – 1 (3 – 2 aggregate)
  • Mozambique vs Mauritius 2 – 0 (3 – 0 aggregate)
  • Angola vs The Gambia 2 – 1 (3 – 1 aggregate)
  • Rwanda vs Seychelles 7 – 0 (10 – 0 aggregate)
  • Sudan vs Chad 0 – 0 (3 – 1 aggregate)
  • Togo vs Comoros 2 – 0 (3 – 1 aggregate)
  • Guinea-Bissau vs Sao Tome e Principe 2 – 1 (3 – 1 aggregate)
  • Namibia vs Eritrea 2 – 0 (4 – 1 aggregate)

FIFA 20 Ratings: Best Defenders, Forwards, Midfielders and Goalkeepers

Author: Euronews
10th September 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -EA Sports
FIFA 20 ratings are announced ahead of the release date. The lists of the best defenders, midfielders,attackers and goalkeepers are now revealed. Liverpooly’s Virgil Van Dijk tops the FIFA best defenders list. This is not surprising for Van Dijk’s impressive run during the past seasons. However, the world’s most expensive defender Harry Maguire did not make the list. Indeed, Maguire joined Manchester United in a world-record transfer fee of £80 million, getting ahead of the £75 million Liverpool paid for Van Dijk. Top 10 best defenders in FIFA 20 ratings this year: Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool: 90 Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid: 89 Giorgio Chiellini | Juventus: 89 Kalidou Koulibaly | Napoli: 89 Gerard Pique | FC Barcelona: 88 Jordi Alba | FC Barcelona: 87 Toby Alderweireld | Tottenham: 87 Aymeric Laporte | Manchester City: 87 Thiago Silva | Paris Saint-Germain: 87 Jan Vertonghen | Tottenham: 87 Messi and Ronaldo have been handed ratings of 94 and 93 for FIFA 20 respectively, with Messi topping the list. Top 10 best attackers in FIFA 20 ratings this year: Lionel Messi | FC Barcelona: 94 Cristiano Ronaldo | Juventus: 93 Neymar | Paris Saint-Germain: 92 Eden Hazard | Real Madrid: 91 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool: 90 Kylian Mbappe | Paris Saint-Germain: 89 Sergio Aguero | Manchester City: 89 Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich: 89 Harry Kane | Tottenham: 89 Antoine Griezmann | FC Barcelona: 90 Despite being injured during most of last year’s season, Manchester United’s Kevin De Bruyne is at the top of the best midfielders list. Top 10 best midfielders in FIFA 20 ratings this year: Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City: 91 Luka Modric | Real Madrid: 90 N’Golo Kante | Chelsea: 89 Sergio Busquets | FC Barcelona: 89 Toni Kroos | Real Madrid: 88 Christian Eriksen | Tottenham: 88 Paul Pogba | Manchester United: 88 Marco Reus | Borussia Dortmund: 88 David Silva | Manchester City: 88 Paulo Dybala | Juventus: 88 Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is ranked the highest goalkeeper, followed by Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Alisson Becker. Top 10 best goalkeepers in FIFA 20 ratings this year: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid: 91 Marc-Andre ter Stegen – FC Barcelona: 90 Alisson – Liverpool: 90 David De Gea – Manchester United: 89 Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich: 88 Ederson – Manchester City: 88 Hugo Lloris – Tottenham: 88 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid: 88 Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan: 88 Keylor Navas – Paris Saint-Germain: 87
