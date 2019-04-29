Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins 2019 London Marathon

Kipchoge, 34, who broke the world record in Berlin last year, triumphed in two hours two minutes 38 seconds.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge ran the second fastest marathon in history to win the 2019 London Marathon for a fourth time.

Having ran the first kilometre at world record pace out in front, Kipchoge clocked an identical 10km time as he did when breaking the world record in Berlin, before coming through the halfway point at 01:01:37.

Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun finished second and third respectively behind Kipchoge, who finished 59 seconds shy of his world record of 2:01:39.

Kipchoge, who won Olympic gold at Rio 2016, has now won 11 of the 12 marathons in which he has competed, only missing out in Berlin in 2013.

History maker

He broke his own London Marathon record set in 2016 by 28 seconds.

In the women’s race, Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei, 25, became the youngest female London marathon winner.

Kosgei beat defending champion and compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot to win for the first time in London.

She crossed the finish line in 2:18:20, almost two minutes ahead of Cheruiyot as Roza Dereje of Ethiopia finished third.

The top three had left three-time London Marathon winner Mary Keitany behind at the 30km mark. She finished fifth, two minutes 38 seconds behind Kosgei.

Kosgei is 25 days younger than Aselefech Mergia, the previous youngest winner, when she won the 2010 race.